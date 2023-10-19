Omelettes & Broken Yolks

Broken Yolk
$15.00

Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.

Avocado Broken Yolk
$15.00

Eggs, White Cheddar, Avocado. 2 over-easy eggs on choice of toast with house arugula salad.

The Hippie with a Benz
$16.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Feta. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

The Omelette You Can't Refuse
$16.00

Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

The California Dreamer
$16.00

Avocado, White Cheddar, Sour Cream Jalapeños. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

The Overachiever
$16.00

Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Horseradish. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

The McKenzie Omelette
$16.00

Pork sausage, herbs, caramelized onions, goat cheese. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

The Double Major
$16.00

Old Major Chorizo, Avocado, White Cheddar, Salsa

Village Omelette
$16.00
EW Village Omelette
$18.00

Specialties

Cuban Breakfast
$15.00

Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

Vegan Cuban Breakfast
$14.00

Seasoned black beans and rice, cashew ricotta, avocado, chopped arugula, vegan spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

Croissant French Toast
$15.00

Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.

Waffle
$13.00Out of stock

Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, side of fruit.

Gluten Free Waffle
$13.00

Gluten free waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, side fruit

Ora-King Salmon Bagel
$19.00

Sustainable smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, red onions, capers on an open face bagel. Topped with microgreens, radish, carrot, red onion, EVOO, and salt.

Public Greens Power Bowl
$14.00Out of stock

Quinoa, brown rice, power seed blend, sauteed kale, roasted carrots, sweet potatoes, scallions, roasted mushrooms. Choice of Avocado or Egg

Vegan Omelette
$14.00

Garbanzo Flour "crepe", hummus, black beans, cashew ricotta, arugula, avocado, salsa, vegan spinach-jalapeño pesto.

Avocado Toast
$13.00

Artisan sourdough, avocado, EVOO, maldon salt, and cracked pepper. Served with microgreen salad, golden beets, carrot, red onion , EVOO, and salt. add an egg +2

Avo Toast w/EGG
$15.00

Artisan sourdough, avocado, microgreen salad, golden beets, carrot, red onion, EVOO, and salt.

Patawich
$10.00

English muffin, sausage, hard fried egg, Swiss cheese, pesto mayo. No side

Ricotta Scrambled Eggs
$14.00

Artisan sourdough, chili oil, Pecorino, chili flake, chives

Breakfast Bowls

Yogurt Granola Berries
$8.00

Vanilla yogurt, berries, Patachou Granola

Fresh Fruit
$5.00

Mixture of pineapple, strawberries and blueberries

Yogurt & Berries
$7.00

Vanilla yogurt, strawberries and blueberries

Oatmeal
$7.00

Rolled oats with a side of whole milk & brown sugar

Granola Berries and Milk
$7.00

Patachou granola & fresh berries with a side of whole milk

Soup & Salads

1/2 Salad & Soup
$16.00

Your choice cup of soup and half of a salad. All to-go salads are tossed in dressing unless specified.

Tomato Artichoke Soup
$6.00+
Turkey Chili
$6.00+

Gluten Free

Matzo Ball Soup - Friday Only
$6.00+

Only Available on Fridays

Chopped Cobb
$16.00

All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.

Green Goddess Salad
$16.00

All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing

Sweet Potato Salad
$16.00Out of stock

All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Arugula, roasted sweet potato, Michigan cherries, marinated feta, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette

Salmon Spinach Salad
$20.00

All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Seared 6oz salmon filet, spinach, strawberries, red onion, sugared pecans, crumbled feta, avocado, strawberry vinaigrette

Chicken Salad Patachou
$15.00

Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.

1/2 Cobb
$11.00

All to-go salads are tossed in dressing unless specified. Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.

1/2 Goddess
$11.00

All to-go salads are tossed in dressing unless specified. Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing

1/2 Sweet Potato Salad
$11.00Out of stock

All to-go salads are tossed in dressing unless specified. Arugula, roasted sweet potato, Michigan cherries, marinated feta, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich & Soup
$16.00

Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$16.00

White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$16.00

Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.

Egg Salad Sandwich
$15.00

Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.

BLT Patachou
$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Dijonnaise, toasted bread. Served with chips.

Turkey Club
$17.00

Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.

Cheeseburger
$18.00
Waffled Grilled Cheese
$14.00Out of stock

Southern-style waffled grilled cheese, sourdough, cheddar cheese (a bit of sugar)

Phat Rabbit Sandwich
$15.00

Avocado, spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cashew ricotta, watercress micro greens, vegan pesto, toasted multigrain. Vegan

East Coast Wrap
$17.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, avocado, tomato, vegan ranch, vegan pesto.

West Coast Wrap
$16.00

Spinach, sweet potato, avocado, tomato, vegan pesto, vegan ranch.

1/2 Chicken Salad
$11.00

White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
$11.00

Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich
$11.00

Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.

1/2 BLT Patachou
$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Dijonnaise, toasted bread. Served with chips.

1/2 Turkey Club
$11.00

Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.

1/2 Phat Rabbit
$11.00

Avocado, spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cashew ricotta, watercress micro greens, vegan pesto, toasted multigrain. Vegan

Online A La Carte Items

Side of Toast
$5.00

2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.

Side of Bacon
$5.00
1 Egg
$2.00
Side Chicken Sausage
$5.00

2 links

Pork Sausage Patties
$5.00

2 each

Smoked Salmon Side
$6.00

Side of Ora King smoked salmon

Side Ham
$5.00

Nueske's smoked ham

Half Avocado
$2.00
Side Chips
$3.00
Side Potatoes
$5.00

Bakery

Toast
$5.00

2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.

1 Piece Toast
$2.50
Croissant
$5.00
Bagel
$4.00

Plain or everything

English Muffin
$4.00
Quick Bread
$5.00
Gluten Free Brownie
$6.00

The best gluten-free brownie in the world.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.00
Mini Muffin (Vegan Chocolate)
$3.00
Cinnamon Sugar Scone
$5.00
Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cookies
$6.00

3 gluten free chocolate pistachio cookies

Vegan Cider Donut
$5.00

Vegan

Drinks

16oz Coffee
$4.00

16oz to go coffee

12oz Coffee
$3.00
Soda
$3.00

12oz can of Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Iced Tea - Black
$3.00

20oz Black Iced Tea, un-sweetened.

Iced Tea - Seasonal Flavor
$3.00
Orange Juice 12 oz.
$6.00

12 oz.

12 oz. Milk
$5.00
Yogurt Berry & Banana Smoothie 12 oz.
$7.00

Rotating Flavor per location

Patachou Provisions - Bulk Patachou Favorites

Pride Shirt
$35.00
Chicken Salad - 1lb
$18.00

1 pound of Cafe Patachou Chicken Salad. White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo.

Tuna Salad - 1lb
$18.00

1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.

Egg Salad - 1lb
$17.00

1 pound of Patachou Egg Salad. Eggs, Mayo, Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper.

Turkey Chili
$9.00+

Gluten Free

Tomato Artichoke Soup
$8.00+

Creamy Tomato Artichoke Soup. Pint or Quart Size

Matzo Ball Soup - Available Fridays Only
$8.00+

Pint & Quart sizes

Patachou Granola - 1lb
$15.00

1lb packages of our Housemade Granola. Cherries, Almonds, Raisins, Toasted Oats.

Patachou Vegan Granola - 1lb
$15.00

Rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, rice flour, cinnamon, maple sugar, vanilla extract, sea salt. Gluten Free & Vegan

Coffee - Patachou House Blend 12oz
$14.00

12oz of whole bean Patachou House Blend coffee.

Coffee - Highlander Grog 12oz
$14.00

12oz of whole bean Patachou Highlander Grog coffee.

Coffee - Blueberry Crumble 12oz
$14.00

12oz of whole bean Patachou Blueberry Crumble coffee.

Patachou Sourdough Bread - Loaf
$11.00

Mild Sourdough sandwich bread, sliced

Whole Wheat Bread - Loaf
$11.00

Patachou Whole Wheat sandwich bread, sliced

Gluten Free Bread Loaf
$16.00
Multigrain Bread - Loaf
$16.00
Patachou Cinnamon Sugar
$8.00

8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.

Spinach Jalapeno Pesto
$8.00

Patachou's Spinach Jalapeno Pesto, 8 ounces. **Contains Almonds**

Holiday Gift Box
$45.00

Comes with 12oz bag coffee, 1lb bag of granola, rosemary lemon shortbreads, chocolate peppermint spritz cookies and candied pecans. No substitutions.

Allergies

GLUTEN ALLERGY
TREENUT ALLERGY
SHELLFISH ALLERGY
EGG ALLERGY
PEANUT ALLERGY
DAIRY ALLERGY
SOY ALLERGY
MUSHROOM ALLERGY
OTHER ALLERGY
!!CELIAC!!