Drinks

Patika Health and Wellness

4% Health and Wellness Surcharge

A 4% Health & Wellness Charge will be added to all orders. These funds allow us to offer access to affordable healthcare to our team of hospitality professionals. This is not a gratuity. Thank you for supporting us; by doing so you are directly supporting our team's wellbeing.

Specialty Drinks

Lavender Latte

$6.40+

house-made lavender syrup, this espresso-based latte can be served hot or iced with your choice of milk.

Lavender Matcha Latte

$5.90+

Tea, Chai & Other Drinks

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.30+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.80+
Iced Hot Chocolate

Iced Hot Chocolate

$4.20
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.00

K-Tonic Kombucha

$5.00+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00+
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.80+

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Cucumber Seltzer

$5.00

Pastries

Scones

Blueberry Basil Scone

Blueberry Basil Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Orange Cranberry Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Pecan Pie Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Biscuits

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$4.25

Sweet Potato Maple Biscuit

$4.25

Chorizo Sage Biscuit

$4.25

Muffins

French Toast Muffin

French Toast Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Pie Muffin

$4.25

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.25

Cookies

Corn Cookie

$2.25

Maple Pecan Shortbread

$2.25

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Foccacia

Garlic Rosemary Foccacia

$4.50Out of stock

Tomato & Onion Foccacia

$4.50Out of stock

Breakfast & Lunch

Breakfast

Breakfast Bowl

$8.50+

Our breakfast tacos turned into a bowl. (You could also call it a “scramble” but this is Austin.)

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

pretzel bun, bacon, tomato jam, spicy aji amarillo mayo, fried egg

Chilaquiles

$13.00

crispy house-made tortilla chips, salsa verde, feta cheese, two poached eggs, avocado, cilantro, radish *gluten-free

Salmon Stuffed Avocado

$13.00

avocado, grilled salmon, arugula, pickled shallot, everything spice, poached egg. *gluten-free

Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg. *gluten-free, vegan option

Sandwiches

Turkey

$12.00

roast turkey, garlic aioli, spicy tomato jam, romaine, havarti, house-made foccacia

BLT

$11.00

crispy bacon, tomato, romaine, spicy aioli, brioche

Ham Baguette

$11.00

smoked ham, comte cheese, mustard-cornichon butter, baguette

Club

$12.00

roast turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, romaine, spicy aioli, brioche.

Veggie

Veggie

$10.00

avocado, sweet potato, red pepper hummus, apple, arugula, pretzel bun

Curry Chicken Wrap

Curry Chicken Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

curry chicken salad, pickled shallot, romaine, toasted almonds

Salads

Kale Caesar

$6.00+

romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing

Arugula Parmesan Salad

$6.00+

Farro & Salmon Salad

$10.00

Southwestern Salad

$7.50+

Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Sides

Sourdough Toast & Jam

$3.50

Half Avocado

$4.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.50

Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Arugula Side Salad

$6.50Out of stock