Patika @ 100 Congress
Drinks
Patika Health and Wellness
4% Health and Wellness Surcharge
A 4% Health & Wellness Charge will be added to all orders. These funds allow us to offer access to affordable healthcare to our team of hospitality professionals. This is not a gratuity. Thank you for supporting us; by doing so you are directly supporting our team's wellbeing.
Specialty Drinks
Tea, Chai & Other Drinks
Pastries
Scones
Breakfast & Lunch
Breakfast
Breakfast Bowl
Our breakfast tacos turned into a bowl. (You could also call it a “scramble” but this is Austin.)
Breakfast Sandwich
pretzel bun, bacon, tomato jam, spicy aji amarillo mayo, fried egg
Chilaquiles
crispy house-made tortilla chips, salsa verde, feta cheese, two poached eggs, avocado, cilantro, radish *gluten-free
Salmon Stuffed Avocado
avocado, grilled salmon, arugula, pickled shallot, everything spice, poached egg. *gluten-free
Quinoa Bowl
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg. *gluten-free, vegan option
Sandwiches
Turkey
roast turkey, garlic aioli, spicy tomato jam, romaine, havarti, house-made foccacia
BLT
crispy bacon, tomato, romaine, spicy aioli, brioche
Ham Baguette
smoked ham, comte cheese, mustard-cornichon butter, baguette
Club
roast turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, romaine, spicy aioli, brioche.
Veggie
avocado, sweet potato, red pepper hummus, apple, arugula, pretzel bun
Curry Chicken Wrap
curry chicken salad, pickled shallot, romaine, toasted almonds