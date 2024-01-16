Our rewards program will be leaving soon please contact me by Oct. 15,2020 More
Patio Steakhouse
FOOD
Charged Sides
Chicken
Desserts
Kids Menu
Pork Chop
Salads
Sandwiches
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.95
- BLT$9.95
- Bourbon Bacon Jack Burger$13.95
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich$11.45
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.95
- Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.95
- Chicken Wrap$12.95
- Fish Wrap$12.95
- Fried Fish Sandwich$11.95
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.45
- Grilled Fish Sandwich$10.95
- Mushroom Jack Burger$13.95
- Patio Burger$11.45
- Philly Sandwich$14.95
- Steak Sandwich$14.95
Seafood
Starters
Steaks
Start Check
DRINKS
Beer
Beverages
Mixed Drinks
- Ameretto Sour$6.00
- Bahama Mama$7.00
- Black Russian$7.00
- Bloody Mary$5.00
- Brandy Alexander$7.00
- Cosmo$7.00
- Daiquiri$6.75
- Fireball Cocktail$6.00
- Fuzzy Navel$6.00
- Gimlet- Gin$6.00
- Gimlet- Vodka$6.00
- Grasshoper$7.00
- Irish Coffee$6.75
- Long Island Tea$7.00
- Mai Tai$7.00
- Manhatten$6.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Martini$7.00
- Mudslide$7.50
- Old Fashion$7.00
- Pina Colada$7.00
- Pirates Float$6.00
- River Beach$7.00
- Rob Roy$5.00
- Rum Breeze$7.00
- Rusty Nail$6.00
- Salty Dog$6.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sea Breeze$6.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Top Shelf Drink$7.50
- Well Drink$6.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
- White Russian$6.00
Tequila
Wine
- Blackberry Wine - Glass$7.00
- Blackberry Wine- Bottle$22.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon- Bottle$24.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon-Glass$7.00
- Merlot-Bottle$24.00
- Merlot-Glass$7.00
- Cupcake Moscato- Bottle$24.00
- Cupcake Moscato- Glass$7.00
- Cupcake Riesling- Bottle$24.00
- Cupcake Riesling-Glass$7.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay-Bottle$24.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay-Glass$7.00
- Sweet Red- Glass$7.00
- Sweet Red-Bottle$22.00
- Pinot Grigio-Bottle$24.00
- Pinot Grigio-Glass$7.00
Double
Patio Steakhouse Location and Ordering Hours
(812) 719-2065
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM