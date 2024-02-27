Patricia's of Holmdel 2132 Rt 35 S
TAKE OUT
Lunch TOGO 11-3 ONLY
- Brusco$19.00
hot sausage, onions & peppers
- Italian Tuna$19.00
Mayo, red onions, celery, cherry tomatoes, lemon
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$19.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Meatball Parm$19.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Eggplant Parm$19.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Parma$19.00
prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, roasted red peppers, balsamic reduction
- Cheese Steak$19.00
skirt steak, cheese sauce, mushrooms, onions
- French Dip$19.00
braised beef short rib, provolone, sautéed onions, au jus
- Burrata Caprese$22.00
grilled chicken, burrata, arugula, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, basil pesto, balsamic reduction
- Lemon Shrimp Salad$24.00
fresh shrimp marinated & sautéed, nestled over our fresh tuscan bean salad
Antipasti TOGO
- Baby Artichokes$18.00
long stem baby artichokes oreganato style
- Baked Clams$18.00
oreganata style (8 per order
- Burrata$22.00
fresh burrata, grape tomatoes, prosciutto, red onions, e.v.o.o
- Eggplant Stack$16.00
fried eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara
- Fried Calamari$23.00
served with alta cucina tomato sauce
- Mussels$20.00
(red or white)
- Nonna's Meatballs$18.00
three veal, beef and pork meatballs, alta cucina tomato sauce, and scoop of ricotta
- Octopus (Polpo)$30.00
fire roasted, fingerling potatoes, capers, garlic, red pepper flakes, lemon, butter
- Sausage & Peppers$24.00
hot & sweet sausage, hot & sweet peppers, broccoli rabe, fingerling potatoes, grated parmigiana reggiano
- Seafood Salad$30.00
octopus, shrimp, and calamari with celery, red peppers, garlic, fresh parsley, e.v.o.o. and lemon- served chilled
- Spiedini Alla Romano$16.00
fried bread & mozzarella, special caper sauce
- Zucchini Blossoms$20.00
battered & fried, stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella, pesto, tomato bruschetta, balsamic reduction
Pizza TOGO
- Margherita Pizza$22.00
fresh mozzarella and alta cucina tomato with basil
- Patricia's Pizza$23.00
seasonal fresh figs, fig jam, baby arugula, and goat cheese drizzled in truffle oil and balsamic reduction
- Lenny's Special Pizza$23.00
white pie with mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano and provolone
- Hot & Sweet Pizza$24.00
fresh mozzarella, sauce, spicy soppressata, truffle honey
- Focaccia$6.00
- Gluten Free Bread$8.00
- Pizza Kit$12.00
- Gluten Free Dough (RAW)$8.00
Salads TOGO
- Beet Salad$18.00
beets, baby arugula, goat cheese, goat cheese croquette, balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$18.00
romaine lettuce with homemade caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmesan
- Chopped Salad$18.00
iceberg, red onions, provolone, chickpeas, genoa salami, black olives, and tomatoes in balsamic vinaigrette
- Frankie's Famous$24.00
three meatballs with romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, pecorino romano, red wine vinaigrette and ricotta
- large house salad$14.00
- Poached Pear Salad$18.00
baby arugula, poached pears, prosciutto, candied pumpkin seeds, blueberries, stracciatella, apple cider vinaigrette
Entrees TOGO
- 14oz Strip Steak$55.00
fingerling potatoes, mushrooms & onions
- Braised Beef Short Rib$42.00
over mushroom risotto
- Branzino$39.00
Charred grape tomatoes, garlic, broccoli rabe, lemon
- Breaded Cutlet$18.00
- Chicken Francese$34.00
Choice of pasta or potato croquette
- Chicken Marsala$34.00
Choice of pasta or potato croquette
- Chicken Milanese$34.00
Choice of pasta or potato croquette
- Chicken Parmigiano$34.00
Choice of pasta or potato croquette
- Chicken Scarpariello$35.00
bone in chicken, roasted potatoes, hot and sweet sausage and peppers
- Chicken VODKA Parm$34.00
- Chili Honey Lime Chicken$35.00
airline chicken breast, chili lime honey glaze, potato croquette, broccolini
- Double Cut Pork Chop$42.00
bell & cherry peppers, smashed roasted potato
- Grilled Chix & Broc Rabe$18.00
- Lamb Chops$39.00
(gluten free) honey sriracha brussels sprouts, bacon
- Salmone Riviera$36.00
escarole, cherry tomatoes and cannelini beans in a lemon sauce
- Scallops$39.00
Butternut squash, asparagus risotto, black truffle sauce
- Shrimp Oreganata$38.00
sautéed spinach
- Skirt Steak$43.00
(gluten free) roasted potatoes, mushrooms and onions
- Veal Francese$39.00
Choice of pasta or potato croquette
- Veal Marsala$39.00
Choice of pasta or potato croquette
- Veal Milanese$39.00
Choice of pasta or potato croquette
- Veal Parmigiano$39.00
Choice of pasta or potato croquette
Pasta TOGO
- Angry Lobster$42.00
lobster tail, spicy white wine garlic and oil, butter, linguine
- Cacio E Pepe$25.00
Mafaldine, pecorino romano, black pepper
- Frutti Di Mare$48.00
lobster, shrimp, mussels, clams, linguine, spicy marinara sauce
- Lasagna$32.00
mozzarella, ricotta, beef pork, and veal, in alta cucina tomato sauce
- Limone A Mare$40.00
Lemon infused linguine, shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, Italian bread crumbs, tomatoes, butter white wine sauce
- Linguine Alla Vongole$32.00
white clam sauce or red
- Money Bags$29.00
stuffed money bag shaped pasta in pink cream sauce with mushrooms and pancetta
- Orecchiette$29.00
sweet Italian sausage, cannellini beans & broccoli rabe in garlic and oil
- Paccheri Genovese$35.00
slow braised short rib ragu, topped with shaved parmigiano and truffle oi
- Pappardelle Bolognese$30.00
veal, pork, and beef meat sauce over homemade pasta topped with mascarpone
- Penne Alla Vodka$23.00
alta cucina tomato sauce with basil and a touch of cream
- Rigatoni Fra Diavolo$34.00
rigatoni with shrimp, spinach, and garlic in a spicy alta cucina tomato sauce
- Pasta Grande$18.00
- Ravioli$23.00
- Spaghetti Meatball$23.00
- Sunday Sauce$32.00Out of stock
Veal braciole, hot & sweet italian sausage, meatballs, served over rigatoni, slowly cooked in alta cucina tomato sauce
Sides TOGO
- Asparagus$12.00
- Broccoli Rabe$12.00
- Broccolini$12.00
- Escarole & Beans$12.00
- French Fries$8.00
- Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts & Bacon$12.00
- Italian Long Hots$12.00
- Mac & Cheese$12.00
- Mushroom Risotto$12.00
- Mushrooms & Onions$12.00
- Pasta side$12.00
- Potato Croquettes$12.00
- Risotto$12.00
- Roasted Potatoes$12.00
- Spinach$12.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
Dessert TOGO
- Apple Crumb$14.00
with a scoop of vanilla gelato
- Cannoli$9.00
imported chocolate chip ricotta. 3 per order.
- Carrot Cake$12.00
- Lava Explosion$13.00
served warm with a scoop of vanilla gelato
- New York Cheesecake$12.00
- Seven Layer Rainbow Cake$12.00
- Tiramisu$12.00
ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, espresso and cocoa
- Zeppoles w/ cannoli$20.00
cannoli cream
Children's Menu TOGO
Merch
White T Shirt
Gray T Shirt
Pantry
Market Items
- Pint Bread Oil$6.00
- Pint Parm Cheese$6.00
- Calabarese Roasted Pepper$6.50
- P Rustica EVOO$26.00
- Hot Bomba Spread$8.75
- Pesto Calabrese$7.25
- Olive Salad Mix$13.00
- Flott Tuna$8.50
- Slice Courgettes$8.00
- Eggplant Caponata$8.00
- Alta Cucina Tomato$11.00
- Black Pepper Taralli$5.00
- Butter Cookie$5.00
- Sicillian Oregano$7.00
- Truffle Spread$12.00
- Orange & Strawberry Jam$8.00
- Lemon Marmalade$8.00
- Sicillian Blood Orange Marmalade$8.00
- White Fig Jam$8.00