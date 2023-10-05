Patricios Taqueria 73-4038 Hulikoa Drive
Shareables
Ceviche
A cold, Mexican shrimp cocktail served with chips or two tostadas
Chips & Avocado Salsa
8 oz of fresh made avocado salsa and a bag of fresh made chips
Chips & Guacamole
8 oz of guacamole and bag of fresh made chips
Chips & Salsa
8 oz of homemade salsa and bag of fresh made chips
Mexican Fries
A bed of French fries topped with carne asada, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of meat.
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream, add your choice of meat
Quesadilla
A large, grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with guacamole and sour cream
Taquitos a La Carte
Four chicken taquitos topped with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Salad
Tacos-A La Carte
Veggie Taco
One corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole
Chicken Taco
One corn tortilla with chicken, cilantro and onion ontop.
Al Pastor Taco
One corn tortilla with al pastor, cilantro and onion ontop.
Carnitas taco
One corn tortilla with carnitas, cilantro and onion ontop.
Chile Verde taco
One corn tortilla with chile verde, cilantro and onion ontop.
Carne Asada Taco
One corn tortilla with carne asada, cilantro and onion ontop.
Crunchy Ground Beef Taco
One corn tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream, served crunchy.
Chorizo Taco
One corn tortilla with chorizo, cilantro and onion ontop.
Fish Taco
One corn tortilla filled with deep fried fish (tilapia), cabbage, pico de gallo and Patricio's crema.
Shrimp Taco
One corn tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and Patricio's crema.
Taco Plates
Veggie Taco Plate
Two corn tortillas served with beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Chicken Taco Plate
Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, chicken, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.
Al Pastor Taco Plate
Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, al pastor, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.
Chile Verde Taco Plate
Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, chile verde, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.
Carnitas Taco Plate
Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, carnitas, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.
Chorizo Taco Plate
Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, chorizo, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.
Carne Asada Taco Plate
Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, carne asada, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.
Fish Taco Plate
Two soft corn tortillas filled with beer battered fish (tilapia), served with cabbage, pico de gallo and a side of beans and rice.
Ground Beef Crunchy Taco Plate
Two crunchy tacos made with corn tortillas, ground beef, lettuce, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Taco Plate
Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, filled with grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and Patricio's crema, served with rice and beans.
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
Made with an extra grande tortilla, filled with arroz y frijoles (rice and refried beans), queso (cheese), pico de gallo
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Extra large tortilla filled with beans and cheese.
Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito
Extra large tortilla filled with beans, rice and cheese.
California Burrito
Carne asada, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole
Carne Asada Burrito
Extra large tortilla filled with carne asada, rice, beans, cheese and pico de gallo
Carnitas Burrito
Extra large tortilla filled with carnitas, rice, beans, cheese and pico de gallo
Chicken Burrito
Made with an extra grande tortilla, filled with arroz y frijoles (rice and refried beans), queso (cheese), pico de gallo
Chile Relleno Burrito
A cheese chile relleno with rice, beans and red sauce inside a flour tortilla
Chile Verde Burrito
Made with an extra grande tortilla, filled with arroz y frijoles (rice and refried beans), queso (cheese), pico de gallo
El Favorito De Patrico
No beans or rice. All carne asada, cheese, guacamole, & pico de gallo
Fish or Shrimp Burrito
Served with rice and beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, and Patrico's crema
Ground Beef Burrito
Surf and Turf Burrito
Carne asada with your choice of shrimp (grilled) or fish (beer battered and fried), rice, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole
Veggie Burrito Burrito
Rice, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole
House Specials
Chimichangas
Your choice of meat with rice, cheese and beans inside, served in a deep-fried tortilla with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Empanada
One empenada stuff with beef & cheese, chicken & cheese, or sweet apple.
Enchiladas a La Carte
One enchilada with cheese on top and your choice of red or green enchilada sauce
Enchiladas Plate
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of meat or cheese and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream, served with rice and beans
Fajita
Your choice of chicken, carne asada, or shrimp with rice, beans and tortillas served with sour cream and guacamole.
Flauta Plate
Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat (chicken or beef) beans and cheese, deep fried and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Patricio's Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, grilled veggies, cheese, pico de gallo, and choice of meat or veggies - all served in a bowl.
Platos Plates
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans and 4 warm tortillas (choice of corn or flour)
Tamale A La Carte
One homemade tamale with choice of chicken, pork, veggie or pineapple.
Tamale Plate
2 Tamales (choice of chicken, pork, veggie or sweet pineapple) with rice and beans.
Taquitos A La Carte
Four chicken taquitos topped with cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo
Taquitos Plate
Four chicken taquitos topped with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Torta/Sandwich
A Mexican sandwich served on a roll. It is served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and chips
Tostada a La Carte
One tostada piled with refried beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of vegetarian or meat.
Tostada Plate
One tostada piled with refried beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of vegetarian or meat and a side of rice and beans
Chile Relleno with cheese
A homemade chile relleno, made with a poblano chile stuff with white cheese and served with a red sauce, rice, beans and four corn tortillas.
Combo Plates
Chile Relleno/Enchilada Combo
Cheese or chicken enchilada - topped with lettuce and sour cream served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chile Relleno/Taco combo
Served with rice and beans, choice of chicken, al pastor, chile Verde, carnitas or veggie taco and tortillas
Taco/Quesadilla combo
Your choice taco with one cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Tamale/Quesadilla combo
Your choice of tamale (chicken, pork, veggie or pineapple) and a cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Surf and Turf Taco Plate
One each - carne asada, shrimp and fish taco with rice and beans
Three Taco Combo Plate
NEW! Your choice of any 3 tacos to make your plate served with rice and beans.
Dessert
Side Order
Side Grilled Veggies
Side Lettuce
Side Extra Cheese
Side Tomato
Side Re-fried Beans
Side Black Beans
Side Arroz -Rice
Side Make Anything Wet
Side Add Pico de Gallo
Side Avocado
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Large Salsa 8 oz
Side Large Guacamole 8 oz
Side Chips and Avocado Salsa 8 oz
Side Pico de Gallo 8 oz
Side Spicy Carrots 8 oz
Tortillas (4 Corn)
Tortillas (2 Flour)
Side Fries
Side of Extra Meat
Paper Bag
Side Chips and Queso Dip 8 oz
Side Queso 2 oz
Bag of chips
Side Salsa Roja (Mild Red)
Side Salsa Verde (Mild Green)
Side Salsa Picante (Spicy Red)
Rice & Beans
Meat by the Pound
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
An extra grande flour tortilla filled with two eggs, chorizo, grilled onions, rice, beans and cheese
Breakfast Taco Plate
Two tacos with eggs and chorizo, topped with cilantro and onion - served with rice and beans
Chorizo Plate
Two eggs, chorizo, rice, beans and 4 corn tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two tortillas topped with rice, beans, eggs, chorizo, cheese and red sauce
Quesadilla with Chorizo
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and chorizo
Tortas/Breakfast Sandwich
A Mexican sandwich served on a roll. It is served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado with your choice of only egg beans, egg and chorizo, chicken, carnitas, al pastor or carne asada, and a side of chips