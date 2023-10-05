Main Menu

Shareables

Ceviche

$13.50

A cold, Mexican shrimp cocktail served with chips or two tostadas

Chips & Avocado Salsa

$10.75

8 oz of fresh made avocado salsa and a bag of fresh made chips

Chips & Guacamole

$10.75

8 oz of guacamole and bag of fresh made chips

Chips & Salsa

$9.20

8 oz of homemade salsa and bag of fresh made chips

Mexican Fries

$13.50

A bed of French fries topped with carne asada, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of meat.

Nachos Supreme

$13.50

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream, add your choice of meat

Quesadilla

$9.50

A large, grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with guacamole and sour cream

Taquitos a La Carte

$12.50

Four chicken taquitos topped with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Salad

Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, black beans, avocado, cheese and tortilla chips served with choice of dressing.

Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, black beans, avocado, cheese and tortilla chips. Served with your choice of dressing: ranch, Italian or fresh salsa

Tacos-A La Carte

Veggie Taco

$5.50

One corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole

Chicken Taco

$5.50

One corn tortilla with chicken, cilantro and onion ontop.

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

One corn tortilla with al pastor, cilantro and onion ontop.

Carnitas taco

$5.50

One corn tortilla with carnitas, cilantro and onion ontop.

Chile Verde taco

$5.50

One corn tortilla with chile verde, cilantro and onion ontop.

Carne Asada Taco

$5.95

One corn tortilla with carne asada, cilantro and onion ontop.

Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

$5.95

One corn tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream, served crunchy.

Chorizo Taco

$5.95

One corn tortilla with chorizo, cilantro and onion ontop.

Fish Taco

$5.95

One corn tortilla filled with deep fried fish (tilapia), cabbage, pico de gallo and Patricio's crema.

Shrimp Taco

$5.95

One corn tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and Patricio's crema.

Taco Plates

2 corn tortillas (only), your choice of meat served with cilantro and onion and a side of rice and beans. Veggie taco comes with beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole. Ground beef crunchy comes with lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Shrimp and Fish tacos come with cabbage, pico de gallo and Patricio's crema.

Veggie Taco Plate

$12.95

Two corn tortillas served with beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Chicken Taco Plate

$13.25

Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, chicken, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.

Al Pastor Taco Plate

$13.25

Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, al pastor, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.

Chile Verde Taco Plate

$13.25

Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, chile verde, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.

Carnitas Taco Plate

$13.25

Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, carnitas, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.

Chorizo Taco Plate

$13.95

Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, chorizo, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$13.95

Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, carne asada, chopped onions and cilantro, served with beans and rice.

Fish Taco Plate

$14.50

Two soft corn tortillas filled with beer battered fish (tilapia), served with cabbage, pico de gallo and a side of beans and rice.

Ground Beef Crunchy Taco Plate

$13.95

Two crunchy tacos made with corn tortillas, ground beef, lettuce, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Taco Plate

$14.50

Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas, filled with grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and Patricio's crema, served with rice and beans.

Burritos

Burritos are made with an extra grande tortilla, filled with rice and beans, cheese and pico de gallo.

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.25

Made with an extra grande tortilla, filled with arroz y frijoles (rice and refried beans), queso (cheese), pico de gallo

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.50

Extra large tortilla filled with beans and cheese.

Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$8.95

Extra large tortilla filled with beans, rice and cheese.

California Burrito

$13.95

Carne asada, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.50

Extra large tortilla filled with carne asada, rice, beans, cheese and pico de gallo

Carnitas Burrito

$13.25

Extra large tortilla filled with carnitas, rice, beans, cheese and pico de gallo

Chicken Burrito

$13.25

Made with an extra grande tortilla, filled with arroz y frijoles (rice and refried beans), queso (cheese), pico de gallo

Chile Relleno Burrito

$15.95

A cheese chile relleno with rice, beans and red sauce inside a flour tortilla

Chile Verde Burrito

$13.25

Made with an extra grande tortilla, filled with arroz y frijoles (rice and refried beans), queso (cheese), pico de gallo

El Favorito De Patrico

$13.95

No beans or rice. All carne asada, cheese, guacamole, & pico de gallo

Fish or Shrimp Burrito

$14.50

Served with rice and beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, and Patrico's crema

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.50

Surf and Turf Burrito

$14.95

Carne asada with your choice of shrimp (grilled) or fish (beer battered and fried), rice, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole

Veggie Burrito Burrito

$11.95

Rice, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole

House Specials

Chimichangas

$14.95

Your choice of meat with rice, cheese and beans inside, served in a deep-fried tortilla with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Empanada

$5.50

One empenada stuff with beef & cheese, chicken & cheese, or sweet apple.

Enchiladas a La Carte

$4.50

One enchilada with cheese on top and your choice of red or green enchilada sauce

Enchiladas Plate

$14.95

Three enchiladas filled with your choice of meat or cheese and topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream, served with rice and beans

Fajita

$16.50

Your choice of chicken, carne asada, or shrimp with rice, beans and tortillas served with sour cream and guacamole.

Flauta Plate

$14.95

Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat (chicken or beef) beans and cheese, deep fried and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Patricio's Bowl

$12.50

Mexican rice, black beans, grilled veggies, cheese, pico de gallo, and choice of meat or veggies - all served in a bowl.

Platos Plates

$14.95

Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans and 4 warm tortillas (choice of corn or flour)

Tamale A La Carte

$6.50

One homemade tamale with choice of chicken, pork, veggie or pineapple.

Tamale Plate

$15.95

2 Tamales (choice of chicken, pork, veggie or sweet pineapple) with rice and beans.

Taquitos A La Carte

$12.50

Four chicken taquitos topped with cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo

Taquitos Plate

$14.50

Four chicken taquitos topped with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Torta/Sandwich

$12.50

A Mexican sandwich served on a roll. It is served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and chips

Tostada a La Carte

$7.95

One tostada piled with refried beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of vegetarian or meat.

Tostada Plate

$12.95

One tostada piled with refried beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of vegetarian or meat and a side of rice and beans

Chile Relleno with cheese

$15.95

A homemade chile relleno, made with a poblano chile stuff with white cheese and served with a red sauce, rice, beans and four corn tortillas.

Combo Plates

Chile Relleno/Enchilada Combo

$18.95

Cheese or chicken enchilada - topped with lettuce and sour cream served with rice, beans and tortillas

Chile Relleno/Taco combo

$18.95

Served with rice and beans, choice of chicken, al pastor, chile Verde, carnitas or veggie taco and tortillas

Taco/Quesadilla combo

$15.95

Your choice taco with one cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Tamale/Quesadilla combo

$15.95

Your choice of tamale (chicken, pork, veggie or pineapple) and a cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Surf and Turf Taco Plate

$17.50

One each - carne asada, shrimp and fish taco with rice and beans

Three Taco Combo Plate

$17.25

NEW! Your choice of any 3 tacos to make your plate served with rice and beans.

Keiki Menu

Quesadilla Pequnita

$7.50

Burrito Chiquito

$7.50

Dessert

Homemade Mexican custard with a caramel topping

Flan

$6.50

Side Order

Side Grilled Veggies

$2.25

Side Lettuce

$0.75

Side Extra Cheese

$0.95

Side Tomato

$0.75

Side Re-fried Beans

$2.50

Side Black Beans

$2.50

Side Arroz -Rice

$2.50

Side Make Anything Wet

$1.75

Side Add Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Side Avocado

$1.95

Side Guacamole

$1.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.35

Side Large Salsa 8 oz

$5.95

Side Large Guacamole 8 oz

$7.50

Side Chips and Avocado Salsa 8 oz

$10.75

Side Pico de Gallo 8 oz

$6.50

Side Spicy Carrots 8 oz

$6.50

Tortillas (4 Corn)

$3.00

Tortillas (2 Flour)

$3.00

Side Fries

$2.50

Side of Extra Meat

$5.25

Paper Bag

$0.20

Side Chips and Queso Dip 8 oz

$9.20

Side Queso 2 oz

$1.95

Bag of chips

$3.25

Side Salsa Roja (Mild Red)

Side Salsa Verde (Mild Green)

Side Salsa Picante (Spicy Red)

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Meat by the Pound

Chile Verde - Pork

$17.00

Al Pastor - Pork

$17.00

Carnitas - Pork

$17.00

Ground Beef

$22.00

Carne Asada

$22.00

Chicken

$17.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

An extra grande flour tortilla filled with two eggs, chorizo, grilled onions, rice, beans and cheese

Breakfast Taco Plate

$13.50

Two tacos with eggs and chorizo, topped with cilantro and onion - served with rice and beans

Chorizo Plate

$14.95

Two eggs, chorizo, rice, beans and 4 corn tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

Two tortillas topped with rice, beans, eggs, chorizo, cheese and red sauce

Quesadilla with Chorizo

$13.75

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and chorizo

Tortas/Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

A Mexican sandwich served on a roll. It is served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado with your choice of only egg beans, egg and chorizo, chicken, carnitas, al pastor or carne asada, and a side of chips

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic

Jarritos

$3.50

Canned Drink

$2.00

Horchata

$4.00+

Bottled Water

$2.00

Small Bubbly

$1.50

Large Bubbly

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Slushie

$4.00+

Mexican Coke

$5.25

coconut water

$4.00

Fanta

$5.25

Sangria

$3.25

Thursday Special

Chicken enchiladas with mole sauce or a chicken mole plate

Chicken enchiladas with mole sauce

$14.50

Chicken Mole Plate

$14.50