Patrick Molloys
Starters
- Ahi Poke Wontons$17.00
- Boneless Bites$15.00
Boneless bites dipped in tempura batter, cooked golden browned, tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
- Brussel Sprouts$14.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower$11.00
Flash fried Japanese panko breaded cauliflower bites served with buffalo sauce.
- Chicken Strips & Fries$16.00
Breaded chicken breast strips served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli.
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
- Clam Chowder Bread Bowl$13.00
- Crispy Loaded Potato Skins$11.00
- Dry-Rubbed Wings$17.00
Seasoned in our famous dry rub & slowly cooked to perfection. Served with your choice of buffalo, ranch, blue cheese, or BBQ sauce.
- Fried Pickles$9.00
- Fries$7.00
Season fries serviced with your choice of ranch, BBQ, chipotle, or sweet chimichurri sauce
- Guacamole with Chips & Salsa$12.00
- Irish Sausage & Mustard Trio$8.00
- Loaded Fries$9.00
- Poutine$14.00
- Pretzels with Beer Cheese$11.00
- Ramsay Deviled Eggs$9.00
- Sheet Pan Nachos$12.00
Crispy potatoes, melted cheese, bacon, green onions, jalapeños & sour cream.
- Smoked Salmon Flatbread$18.00
- Soup of the Day$10.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
- Tater Tots$7.00
Salads & Bowls
- Ahi Salad$18.00
- Salmon Caesar$18.00
Wild caught salmon (grilled or blackened) mixed lettuce, red onions, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, crispy wontons, daikon sprouts, topped with blue cheese crumbles & citrus lime vinaigrette.
- Ahi Poke Bowl$19.00
- BBQ Chicken Salad$18.00
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Sandwiches & More
- BBQ Burger$17.00
Smoked applewood bacon, swiss cheese, crispy onion strings & drizzled with BBQ sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$18.00
- Cali Burger$17.00
Caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, topped with avocado & chipotle aioli.
- Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
- Philly Cheesesteak$19.00
Made the Authentic “South Philly” way- thinly sliced beef, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, provolone cheese, & served on a french roll.
- Reuben Sandwich$19.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island on rye.
- Vegan Tacos$16.00
Blackened, fried, or grilled- Ensenada style fish tacos- shredded cabbage, creamy chipotle aioli & topped with pico de gallo salsa- Served with a side of tortilla chips & refried black beans & pickled onions.
- Veggie Burger$17.00
- Fish Tacos Your Way$17.00
South of the Border
- Spicy Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
- Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Juicy tiger shrimp sautéed in sweet and spicy blaze peppers, topped with pico de gallo salsa and drizzled with aioli. Served with tortilla chips, refried black beans and a side of pickled onions.
- Steak Tacos$15.00
House Favorites
- Bangers and Mash$24.00
- Charbroiled Salmon$24.00
Wild caught salmon herbed crusted & served with garlic mashed potatoes & steamed house veggies.
- Chicken n' Waffles$19.00
Breaded chicken breast over Belgian waffles, drizzled with clover honey and Louisiana hot sauce.
- Honey Braised Blackened Chicken$22.00
Blackened chicken breast glazed with clover honey, served with a side of mashed potatoes, fiesta corn salad and a side of chimichurri.
- Shepherd's Pie$22.00
- Steak & Fries$26.00
- Traditional Fish N' Chips$24.00
Served with a side of coleslaw & tartar sauce with your choice of seasoned fries or parmesan fries.
Kid's Menu
Sauces
- 1000 Island$0.60
- Balsamic Vinegar$0.60
- BBQ$0.60
- BBQ Ranch$0.60
- Bleu Cheese$0.60
- Buffalo Sauce$0.60
- Caesar Dressing$0.60
- Chimichurri$0.60
- Chipotle Aioli$0.60
- Chipotle Ranch$0.60
- Cilantro Lime$0.60
- Honey Mustard$0.60
- Mayonaise$0.50
- Oil & Vinegar$0.50
- Ranch$0.60
- Salsa$0.60
- Sour Cream$0.60
- Tartar Sauce$0.50
- Beer Cheese$2.00