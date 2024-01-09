Patrizia's | Deerfield
Antipasti
- Burrata All'amalfitana$19.00
Imported fresh mozzarella, stuffed with ricotta
- Antipasto Italiano$28.00
For 2. Imported Italian meats, cheese, olives
- Eggplant Rollatini$19.00
3 fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Nonna's Meatballs$18.00
3 homemade beef meatballs
- Grilled Octopus$22.00
Baby octopus, cherry tomatoes, garlic, finished in the brick oven
- Fried Calamari$19.00
- Vongole Positano$22.00
Mediterranean clams, garlic, white wine
- Baked Clams$22.00
6 oreganata style, finished in the brick oven
- Half Dozen Oysters$22.00
Half dozen. Oysters served with a red wine vinegar cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon
- Tuna Tartare$23.00
Ahi tuna, avocado purée, served with Italian crostini
Pasta
- Fioretti Boscaiola$28.00
Homemade money bags in a mushroom, prosciutto pink cream sauce
- Pappardelle Bolognese$27.00
Flat ribbon pasta finished in a beef ragu with a touch of cream, topped with ricotta
- Penne Vodka$25.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$25.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$25.00
- White Spaghetti Vongole$32.00
Baby clams sautéed in a wine sauce
- Red Spaghetti Vongole$32.00
Baby clams sautéed in a wine sauce
- Paccheri Carbonara$25.00
Pancetta, onions, Pecorino, eggs, black pepper, touch of cream
- Bucatini Cacio E Pepe$25.00
Pecorino Romano, cracked black pepper
- Gnocchi Sorrentino$24.00
Homemade potato gnocchi, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella
- Orecchiette Abruzzese$28.00
Broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic and oil
- Ravioli Marinara$22.00
- Ravioli Vodka$22.00
Sides
- Sauteed Baby Spinach$10.00
- Broccoli Rabe$10.00
Sautéed, garlic and oil
- Italian Herb Roasted Potatoes$10.00
- French Fries$10.00
- Mashed Potatoes$12.00
- Side Penne Tomato Sauce$8.00
- Side Penne Garlic / oil$8.00
- Side Penne vodka sauce$8.00
- Side Spaghetti tomato$8.00
- Side Capellini Garlic / oil$8.00
- Side Penne Butter$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)$14.00
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$14.00
Our Family Style Dinner
- Family Style Dinner$65.00
Per person. Appetizer & entrée substitutions. Available please ask your server
- ~Margherita Pizza
- ~Burrata
- ~Eggplant Rollatini
- ~Fried Calamari
- ~Baked Clams
- ~Floretti Boscaiola
- ~NY Strip Steak
- ~Chicken Scarpiello
- ~Grilled Octopus
- ~Lamb Chops
- ~Family Style Dessert
- ~Peroni Glass F.S
- ~Peroni Pitcher F.S
- ~Stella Glass F.S
- ~Stella Pitcher F.S
- ~Red House Glass F.S
- ~Red House Bottle F.S
- ~Miller Lite Glass F.S
- ~Miller Lite Pitcher F.S
- ~Pinot Grigio Glass F.S
- ~Pinot Grigio Bottle F.S
- ~Chardonnay Glass F.S
- ~Chardonnay Btl F.S
- ~Red Sangria Glass F.S
- ~Red Sangria Pitcher F.S
- ~White Sangria Glass F.S
- ~White Sangria Pitcher F.S
Salads
Grill
Veal
Fish
Chicken
- Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Fried chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, served with penne pasta
- Chicken Francese$25.00
White wine lemon sauce, served with baby spinach
- Chicken Scarpariello$28.00
Boneless breaded chicken, mushrooms, peppers, white wine sauce, served with baby spinach
- Chicken Marsala$25.00
Sautéed mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, served with baby spinach
- Chicken Milanese$25.00
Specials
- Octopus Salad$21.00
- Pasta E fagioli$14.00
- Fried Ricotta$16.00
- Cheese & Parsley Sausage$20.00
- Surf & Turf Ravioli$36.00
- Drunken Shrimp Fettuccine$36.00
- Rigatoni Genovese$32.00
- Branzino Picatta$38.00
- Veal Chop Parmesan$48.00
- Veal chop Milanese$48.00
- Steak & Fries$44.00
- Grandmas Cake$10.00
- Montepulciano Glass$14.00
- Montepulciano Bottle$56.00
Pizza
- 12" Margherita$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
- 12" Star Pizza$25.00
Stuffed with ricotta, tomato sauce, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmigiano
- 12" Diavolo$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami
- 12" Capricciosa$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, mushrooms, salami
- 12" Quattro Stagioni$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke, olives, ham, salami
- 12" Marinara$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
- 12" American style pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
- 12" Parma$24.00
Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, and shaved parmigiano
- 12" Quattro Formaggi$22.00
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina, parmigiano
- 12" Giacomino$25.00
Mozzarella, burrata, truffle oil
Desserts
Martinis
- Strawberry & Basil Martini$7.00
Tito's handmade vodka, strawberries, basil, sour mixed, simple syrup
- Pineapple Martini$7.00
New Amsterdam pineapple vodka, fresh pineapple, spicy oil drops
- Cucumber Martini$7.00
Ketel One cucumber, fresh cucumber, lemon and lime juice, simple syrup
- Missy Espresso Martini$7.00
Stoli handmade vodka, kahlua, espresso shot, coffee beans
- Lychee Elderflower Martini$7.00
Ketel One vodka, St. Germain liqueur, lychee juice
- Amsterdam Martini$7.00
Cocktails & Martinis
Cocktails
- Appletini$14.00
- Bellini$13.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Cadillac Margarita$14.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Chocolate Martini$14.00
- Coconut Margarita$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Daiquiri$13.00
- French Martini$14.00
- Gibson$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Golden Margarita$15.00
- Guava Margarita$13.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Madras$13.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Mango Margarita$13.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mojito$13.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Mudslide$13.00
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Pineapple Margarita$13.00
- Rob Roy$13.00
- Screwdriver$13.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Tom Collins$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
Specialty Cocktails
- Mother Teresa$12.00
Tito's handmade vodka, peach guava reduction, cherries
- Coconut Mojito$12.00
Bacardi rum, Malibu, lime juice, mint
- Frank Sinatra Negroni$13.00
Hendrick's gin, campari, sweet vermouth, orange slice
- Spicy Mamarita$14.00
Don Julio blanco, passion fruit, habanero, fresh lime
- Bellini$12.00
Peach purée, prosecco
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
Aperol aperitivo, prosecco
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Strawberry & Basil Martini$14.00
Tito's handmade vodka, strawberries, basil, sour mixed, simple syrup
- Pineapple Martini$14.00
New Amsterdam pineapple vodka, fresh pineapple, spicy oil drops
- Cucumber Martini$14.00
Ketel One cucumber, fresh cucumber, lemon and lime juice, simple syrup
- Missy Espresso Martini$14.00
Stoli handmade vodka, kahlua, espresso shot, coffee beans
- Lychee Elderflower Martini$14.00
Ketel One vodka, St. Germain liqueur, lychee juice
Wines by the Glass
Sparkling Wine by the Glass
White Wine by the Glass
Rosé by the Glass
Red Wine by the Glass
Sangria
NA Beverages
Mocktails
Soda
- Coke$3.50
- Diet coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Gingerale$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Unsweet Ice te$3.50
- Club Soda$3.50
- Cranberry$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Orange Soda$3.50
- Glass of Milk$3.50
- Fruit Punch$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$5.00
- Aqua Panna 1 Liter$8.00
- Sparkling Bottle 1liter$8.00
- 20oz Coke$4.00
- 20oz Diet Coke$4.00
Coffee
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$11.00
- Titos$13.00
- stoli Orange$12.00
- Stoli$12.00
- Stoli Vanilla$12.00
- Stoli Raspberry$12.00
- Stoli Blueberry$12.00
- GREY GOOSE$15.00
- Ketel one Citron$14.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- Ketel One cucumber$14.00
- Absolut$11.00
- Amsterdan Vodka$11.00
- DBL Well Vodka$16.50
- DBL Titos$19.50
- DBL stoli Orange$18.00
- DBL Stoli$18.00
- DBL Stoli Vanilla$18.00
- DBL Stoli Raspberry$18.00
- DBL Stoli Blueberry$18.00
- DBL GREY GOOSE$22.50
- DBL Ketel one Citron$21.00
- DBL Ketel One$21.00
- DBL Ketel One cucumber$21.00
- DBL Absolut$16.50
- DBL Amsterdan Vodka$16.50
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$11.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Blanco$17.00
- Casamigos Reposado$18.00
- Casamigos Anejo$19.00
- Clase Azul$33.00
- Don Julio 1942$33.00
- Patron$13.00
- DBL Well Tequila$16.50
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$19.50
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$25.50
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$27.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$28.50
- DBL Clase Azul$49.50
- DBL Don Julio 1942$49.50
- DBL Patron$19.50
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$11.00
- Jameson$13.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$13.00
- Bulliet Rye$13.00
- Gentlemens Jack$17.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$12.00
- Jack Daniel Fire$12.00
- Crown Royal$13.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Canadian Club$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Seagrams 7$11.00
- Seagrams VO$11.00
- Jack Daniel Single Barrel$18.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$16.50
- DBL Jameson$19.50
- DBL Bulliet Bourbon$19.50
- DBL Bulliet Rye$19.50
- DBL Gentlemens Jack$25.50
- DBL Jack Daniels$18.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Honey$18.00
- DBL Jack Daniel Fire$18.00
- DBL Crown Royal$19.50
- DBL Makers Mark$19.50
- DBL Canadian Club$16.50
- DBL Woodford Reserve$21.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$16.50
- DBL Seagrams VO$16.50
- DBL Jack Daniel Single Barrel$27.00
Scotch
- Well Scotch$11.00
- Chivas Regal$15.00
- Glendfiddich 12YR$16.00
- Dewars$12.00
- Glenlivet 12YR$16.00
- Macallan 12YR$23.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$60.00
- Glendfiddich 14YR$23.00
- DBL Well Scotch$16.50
- DBL Chivas Regal$22.50
- DBL Glendfiddich 12YR$24.00
- DBL Dewars$18.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12YR$24.00
- DBL Macallan 12YR$34.50
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$22.50
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$18.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Blue$90.00
- DBL Glendfiddich 14YR$34.50
Liqueur / Cordials
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$10.00
- Baileys$12.00
- Hennesy$13.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$12.00
- Frangelico$11.00
- Godiva Chocolate$12.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- B&B$12.00
- Jagermeister$12.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Lemoncello$12.00
- Sambuca White$12.00
- Sambuca Black$12.00
- Sandeman Port wine$12.00
- Cynar$10.00
- Fernet branca$10.00
- Amaro nonino$12.00
- Remy Martin vsop$13.00
- Grappa$11.00
- Anisette$10.00
- DBL Aperol$18.00
- DBL Campari$15.00
- DBL Baileys$15.00
- DBL Hennesy$19.50
- DBL Disaronno Amaretto$18.00
- DBL Frangelico$16.50
- DBL Godiva Chocolate$18.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$15.00
- DBL B&B$18.00
- DBL Jagermeister$18.00
- DBL Kahlua$18.00
- DBL Lemoncello$18.00
- DBL Sambuca White$18.00
- DBL Sambuca Black$18.00
- DBL Sandeman Port wine$18.00
- DBL Cynar$15.00
- DBL Fernet branca$15.00
- DBL Amaro nonino$18.00
- DBL Remy Martin vsop$19.50
- DBL Grappa$16.50
- DBL Anisette$15.00
Beer
Bottled Beer - Imported
Bottled Beer - Domestic
Wines by the Bottle
Sparkling Wine by the Bottle
White Wine by the Bottle
Rose by the Bottle
Red Wine by the Bottle
- Vicolo Chianti BTL$48.00
- Louis Martini BTL$48.00
- J. Vineyards BTL$48.00
- Clos de los Sieta BTL$50.00
- Allegrini Palazzo BTL$55.00
- I Greppi Greppicante BTL$70.00
- Josh Merlot$48.00
- Orin Swift Palermo BTL$125.00
- No Name BTL$110.00
- Robert Mondavi Cabernet$95.00
- Caymus Cabernet$195.00
- Bertani Amarone$255.00
- Jordan Cabernet$120.00
- The Prisoner Cabernet$120.00
- Meiomi Pinot noir$50.00
- The Prisoner Piniot Noir$107.00
Red Reserve by the Bottle
12" Pizzas
- (Nonnas) 12" Margherita$10.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
- (Nonnas) 12" Parma$12.00
Prosciutto di parma, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, shaved parmegiano
- (Nonnas) 12" American Style$10.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella
- (Nonnas) 12" Capricciosa$12.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham , mushrooms , salami
- (Nonnas) 12" Diavolo$12.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami
- (Nonnas) 12" White Pizza$12.00
Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese.
- (Nonnas) 12" White Truffle$12.00
Mozzarella, burrata cheese, truffle oil
Pastas
- (Nonnas) Penne Vodka$13.00
Classic Italian tomato cream sauce
- (Nonnas) Pappardelle Bolognese$13.00
Flat ribbon pasta finished in a beef ragu, with a touch of cream.
- (Nonnas) Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.00
Beef meatballs, fresh tomato sauce, basil
- (Nonnas) Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$13.00
Pecorino romano, cracked black pepper
- (Nonnas) Fettuccini Alfredo$13.00
Cream sauce, parmigiano cheese.
- (Nonnas) Paccheri Carbonara$13.00
Pancetta, onions, pecorino, eggs, black pepper, touch of cream
Entrees
Desserts
Salads
