Pat's Grilling Kitchen
Pat's Home Cook Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches( Only choose Biscuit or Toast)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 strips of bacon, 1 egg, 1 slice of american cheese
Bologna, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
1 slice of thick bologna, 1 egg, 1 slice of american cheese
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 eggs, 1 slice of american cheese
Smoke sausage, egg & Cheese Sandwich
1 cut smoke sausage, 1 egg, 1 slice of american cheese
BLT Sandwich
Mayo, 4 strips of bacon, lettuce, & tomato
Pan Sausage, egg & cheese
Sausage Biscuit
Breakfast add ons
Breakfast 3 wings only
3 breaded original whole wings
Side of Grits
8oz bowl of grits
Side of Large Grits
Pint of grits
Order of Pancakes or Waffles
2 pancakes or waffles with syrup and butter
Plain Biscuit
1 buttery biscuit
Side of oatmeal
8oz bowl of oatmeal serve with brown sugar
Side of eggs
2 scramble eggs
Cheese
1 slice of American Cheese
Toast
1 slice of buttery toasted bread cut in half
Side of rice
8oz bowl of rice
Side of large rice
pint of rice
Add sausage
Add smoke sausage
Bacon
Bologna
Breakfast Combos (only choose Biscuit or Toast)
SEC Combo
Sausage egg cheese sandwich, small tatar tots, and choice of drink
BEC Combo
Bacon, egg, cheese sandwich, small tartar tots, choice of drink
EC Combo
Egg and cheese sandwich, small tatar tots, choice of drink
Bologna, Egg & Cheese Combo
Bologna, egg,cheese sandwich, small tartar tots and choice of drink
Smoke sausage, Egg & Cheese Combo
Breakfast Platters
Pat's Breakfast Special (Only choose waffle or pancakes)
Choice of pancake or waffle, 1 choice of breakfast meat, 1 scramble egg, 1 slice of toast, bowl of grits or rice, choice of drink
Pat's Chicken and Waffles or Pancakes (Only choose waffle or pancakes)
3 original breaded wings, 2 waffles or pancakes served plain or available fruit, choice of drink
Breakfast Bowls with Sausage or Bacon
Rice or Grits, Eggs, Cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon
Fish and Grits (2 talipia)
Pat's Lunchbreak & Dinner Menu
Platters
Pat's BBQ Ribs
3 homemade BBQ glazed rib bones, 2 choices of reg sides, soda
Polish Sausage
1 beef polish sausage top with mustard, Pat's BBQ sauce, sauerkraut; 2 sides; soda
Polish Sausage with fixings
1 beef polish sausage top with Pat's BBQ sauce, fajita mixed with grilled onions, chopped ground beef; 2 sides; soda
Grilled Hot dogs
2 hot dogs top with kitchup, mustard, sauerkraut; 2 sides; soda
Grilled Pork chop
2 seasoned grilled pork chops, glazed in Pat's BBQ sauce; 2 sides; soda
Fried Pork chop
2 hand breaded fried pork chops; 2 sides; soda
BBQ whole wings
4 seasoned grilled whole wings glazed in Pat's BBQ sauce, 2 sides; soda
Fried whole wings
4 hand breaded whole wings top with your choice of extra flavor; 2 sides; soda
Fried tilapia
2 deep fried tilapia; 2 sides; soda
Fried whiting fish
1 deep fried whiting; 2 sides; soda
Fried Catfish Nuggets
Order of fried catfish nuggets; 2 sides; soda
Cookout Special
1 Deluxe Cheeseburger, 1 Reg Hotdog, 1 Rib bone; 2 sides; soda
Sunday Best
Other meats available on Sunday only (Call store first)
First Sunday Platter
Other meats available on Sunday only (Call store first)
Grilled BBQ Quarter legs
Baskets
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Mayo, 2 slices of thick bologna, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Toast served with fries; soda
Deluxe Cheeseburger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese on bun served with fries; soda
Chopped BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chopped Chicken, Pat's BBQ sauce, pickle on bun served with fries
Chopped BBQ Pork Sandwich
Chopped Pork, Pat's BBQ sauce, pickle on bun served with fries
3 whole wing
3 hand breaded whole wings top with your extra flavor served with fries; soda
3 chicken tenders
Sandwiches Only
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Deluxe Cheeseburger
Chopped BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chopped BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Pork chop Sandwich
Catfish nuggets only
Whitefish Sandwich (1)
Tilapia Sandwich (2)
Whitefish Sandwich (2)
Hot Dog
Polish Sausage sandwich
Polish sausage with fixings sandwich
BLT (only)
Potbelly Potatoes
Salads
Vegetables
Kid Meals
Grilled Hot dogs
1 Hotdog (Ketchup & Mustard) served 1 side; soda
Jr. Hamburger
1 Hamburger (Ketchup & Mustard) served with 1 side; soda
Jr. Cheeseburger
1 Hamburger (Ketchup, Cheese, & Ketchup); 1 side; soda
Jr. Whole Wing
2 Whole original wings; 1 side; soda
Jr. Bologna Sandwich
1 thick Bologna, Mayo, Cheese on toast; 1 side; soda
Chicken tender (2)
Meat add ons
Del's Variety of Desserts & Appetizers
Dessert
slice of sweet potato pie
1 slice of warm sweet potato pie
slice of pecan pie
1 slice of warm pecan pie
fried oreos (4)
deep fried batter dipped oreos sprinkled with powdered sugar with chocolate drizzle
banana pudding
homemade whipped pudding, cookies, and bananas
strawberry/banana pudding
homemade whipped pudding, cookies, and bananas/strawberries with glaze
donut(1)
deep fried donuts top with cinimon serve with cream cheese
Variety of cakes
available cakes