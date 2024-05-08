Paula’s Cafe
Lunch Menu
Ala Cart
- 1/3 lb Hamburger$5.50
1/3 lb hamburger patty on a toasted bun.
- 1/3 lb Cheeseburger$6.00
1/3 lb hamburger patty with American cheese on a toasted bun.
- 1/3 lb Bacon Cheeseburger$6.50
1/3 lb hamburger patty with American cheese and bacon on a toasted bun.
- 1/3 lb California Burger$6.00
1/3 lb hamburger patty on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion.
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$6.00
1/3 lb hamburger with sautéed onions & Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
- 1/3 lb Patty Melt$6.00
Hamburger patty with Swiss cheese, American cheese, & fried onions, served on grilled whole wheat bread.
- Roast Beef Sandwich$5.50
Roast beef on your choice of buttered bread.
- Roast Turkey Sandwich$5.50
Roast turkey on your choice of buttered bread.
- Baked Ham Sandwich$5.50
Baked Ham on your choice of buttered bread.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$5.25
Baked ham and American cheese on your choice of grilled bread.
- Grilled Cheese$4.95
- Breaded Chicken Fillet$6.25
- Grilled Chicken Fillet$6.25
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$6.50
- Half Fries$4.75
- Full Fries$5.25
- Half Curly$6.00
- Full Curly$6.50
- Egg Salad Sandwich$4.95
- Denver Sandwich$7.95
- B.L.T.$5.95
- Fried Egg Sandwich$4.95
- Three Chicken Strips$8.75
- Fishwich$5.95
- Breadstick$2.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.95
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Eight mozzarella sticks with Marinara
- Chicken Nuggets$7.95
Ten Chicken Nuggets with BBQ
- Small Onion Ring$5.50
Six Onion Rings
- Large Onion Ring$8.50
Tweleve Onion Rings
- Buffalo Wings$9.95
Ten Bufflo wings with Bleu Cheese
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.95
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.25
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.25
Baskets
Burgers
- All American Burger$12.25
Two 1/3 pound hamburger patties on a toasted bun with American and Swiss cheese with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$12.25
Two 1/3 pound patties with bacon and American cheese on a toasted bun.
- Jumbo California Burger$12.25
9 oz burger on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
Entree
- Roast Beef Plate$11.95
Roast Beef with mashed potatoes & gravy, dressing, vegetables, dinner roll & butter.
- Baked Ham Plate$11.95
Baked ham with mashed potatoes& gravy, Vegetable, dressing, dinner roll, & butter
- Roast Turkey Plate$11.95
Roast Turkey with mashed potatoes & turkey gravy, dressing, vegetable, dinner roll, & butter.
- Hot Beef$11.95
Roast beef sandwich on white bread topped with mashed potatoes beef gravy, and a side of dressing.
- Hot Ham$11.95
Baked ham sandwich on white bread topped with mashed potatoes , beef gravy with a side of dressing.
- Hot Turkey$11.95
Roast Turkey sandwich topped with mashed potatoes, & turkey gravy with a side of dressing.
- Hot Hamburger$11.95
Hamburger patty on white bread topped with mashed potatoes & beef gravy with a side of dressing.
- 1/2 Hot Beef$10.95
- 1/2 Hot Hamburger$10.95
- 1/2 Hot Turkey$10.95
- 1/2 Hot Ham$10.95
Kids
Salads
- Chef Salad$11.25
Ham, turkey, shredded cheddar, tomato wedges, hard boiled egg, & black olives over crisp romaine lettuce. Served with a warm breadstick & soft butter.
- Grilled Italian Chicken Salad$11.25
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato wedges, hard boiled egg, black olives, & sliced Italian seasoned chicken breast. Served with a warm breadstick & soft butter.
- Caesar Salad$9.25
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons with creamy Caesar dressing. Served with a warm breadstick & butter.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.25
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, sliced grilled chicken breast & creamy Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick & soft butter.
- Cranberry Chicken Salad$11.25
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, & a sliced grilled chicken breast. Served with a warm breadstick & butter.
- Mandrin Chicken Salad$11.25
breaded chicken fillet, shredded cheddar, toasted almonds, & mandarin oranges over crisp romaine lettuce. Served with a warm breadstick & soft butter
- Taco Salad$11.25
Crisp romaine lettuce, taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, &black olives in a flour tortilla shell. Served with salsa & sour cream.
- Bufflo Chicken Salad$11.25
- Side Salad$4.25
Sandwiches
- Club Sandwich$12.25
Ham, Turkey, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served on toast.
- Smothered Chicken$12.50
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions & mushroom with Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
- Chicken Salad Croissant$12.50Out of stock
Homemade chicken salad on a buttered croissant with lettuce & tomato
- Reuben Sandwich$12.50
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye.
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.50
Grilled chopped sirloin with sautéed mushrooms & onions with Swiss cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun.
- French Dip Sandwich$12.50
Grilled chopped sirloin served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of au jus.
- Grilled Chicken Bacon Melt$12.50
- Turkey Melt$12.50
Oven-roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato served on grilled Parmesan Texas Toast.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.25
Diced chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- 1/2 Sandwich & Cup of Soup$9.95
- 1/2 Sandwich & Bowl of Soup$10.50
- Beef Melt$11.95
Soups
Daily Specials
Drinks
- Coffee$2.95
- Small Milk$2.25
Milk
- Extra Large Millk$3.75
- Small Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Large Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Extra Large Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Small Juice$2.75
- Large Juice$3.00
- Extra Large Juice$4.00
- Hot Cider$2.75
- Iced Tea$3.35
- Lemonade$3.35
- Hot Tea (Green or Black)$2.75
- Small Pop$2.75
- Large Pop$3.25
Misc
- Cookies$1.25
- Candy Bars/Gum$1.50
- Scones$3.00
- Muffins$3.75
- Dbl Burgers/Sandwiches Only$7.25
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$3.00
- Pint of Cold Salads$9.75
- Quart of Cold Salads$14.00
- Cup of Cold Salads$3.95
- 1- Sausage Patty$2.25
- 1-Slice Bacon$2.00
- 2- Links$2.00
- 3-Egg Omelette Only$8.00
- 1-Egg Omelette Only$7.25
- 1/2 Sandwich Only$4.50
- 1/2 Curly fry$5.50
- 2- Waffles with Meat$11.95
- Scoop of Ice Cream$2.95
- Side of Veggie$4.00
- Side of Chips$2.00
- Side of Gravy$1.00
- Toast$3.00
- Caramel Rolls$3.75
- Panwich$6.95
- Xtra Meat$2.00