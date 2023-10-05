Paulie's Italian Leesburg
Popular Items
Antipasto Salad
Romaine / mixed greens / soppressata / calabrese / olives / capers pickled veggies / herb & red wine vinaigrette served on the side (Dressing served on the side.)
Spaghetti and Meatballs
resh spaghetti pasta, marinara and house-made pork and beef meatballs
Rigatoni alla Vodka
Rigatoni pasta tossed in a light tomato, vodka-cream sauce
WINES
Wine
Antonio Facchin
Pinot Grigio, 2018 (Vento, Italy) - crisp, tangy, citrus
Bell'Agio Chianti in Fiasco Basket
Sangiovese, 2018 (Tuscany, Italy)
Palladio Magnum
(1.5 L Bottle "for the Family") Chianti, Sangiovese, 2017 (Tuscany, Italy)
G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso
Italian Red Blend, 2018 (Langhe, Italy)
Altesino's Rosso Toscana
(Super Tuscan) 2018 (Tuscany, Italy)
FOOD
Appetizers
Antipasto Salad
Romaine / mixed greens / soppressata / calabrese / olives / capers pickled veggies / herb & red wine vinaigrette served on the side (Dressing served on the side.)
Fried Mozzarella
Marinara sauce / shaved parmesan cheese
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine / creamy Caesar dressing crunchy croutons / Parmesan cheese (Dressing served on the side)
Home Made Pastas
Rigatoni alla Vodka
Rigatoni pasta tossed in a light tomato, vodka-cream sauce
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Spaghetti pasta in a fresh marinara sauce
Three Cheese Ravioli
House-made ravioli stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses smothered in marinara sauce. (NOT available gluten free)
Rigatoni Pesto
Housemade Rigatoni / Basil-Pine Nut Pesto / Parmesan
House Pasta Specialties
Spaghetti and Meatballs
resh spaghetti pasta, marinara and house-made pork and beef meatballs
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Fresh spaghetti tossed with a a spiced marinara sauce and sautéed shrimp
Lasagna
Layers of house-made pasta, ricotta & mozzarella cheeses and house-made pork and beef Bolognese baked to a bubbling perfection
Rigatoni Salsiccia
Rigatoni pasta tossed with marinara sauce and crumbled fennel sausage
Roasted Chicken Picatta
Roasted and Marinated Chicken Breast / House Made Spaghetti / Lemon-Butter Sauce / Capers