Paulo's Kitchen 206 East Main Street
Food
Appetizers
Desserts
Brazilian Churros
Acai
Dulce de leche, Nutella, and leite condesado (condensed milk)
Arroz Doce
Bom Bom
Prestigio
Tiramisu
Flan Pudim
Mousse De Maracuja
Canjicao
Mousse de Mango
Bubbaloo
Bananinha
Pacoquita
Halls
Hershey Chocolate Bar
Pao De Mel
Talento
Pizzas
Small Gamberi
Mozzarella, garlic, tomato, shrimp, capers, olive oil, oregano, and parsley
Large Gamberi
Mozzarella, garlic, tomato, shrimp, capers, olive oil, oregano, and parsley
Small Brazuca
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, chicken, catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese), and oregano
Large Brazuca
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, chicken, catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese), and oregano
Small Marguerita
Mozzarella, garlic, tomato, Parmesan, basil, and olive oil
Large Marguerita
Mozzarella, garlic, tomato, Parmesan, basil, and olive oil
Small Portuguesa Paulista
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomato, ham, onion, black olives, green peas, eggs, and oregano
Large Portuguesa Paulista
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomato, ham, onion, black olives, green peas, eggs, and oregano
Small Meat Lover
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, smoked sausage, chicken, hamburger, bacon, and oregano
Large Meat Lover
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, smoked sausage, chicken, hamburger, bacon, and oregano
Small Cheeseburger
Mozzarella, tomato, hamburger, onion, Cheddar, cheese curd, oregano, and parsley
Large Cheeseburger
Mozzarella, tomato, hamburger, onion, Cheddar, cheese curd, oregano, and parsley
Small Melanzana
Mozzarella, pesto, grilled eggplant, roasted red pepper, ricotta, oregano, olive oil, and parsley
Large Melanzana
Mozzarella, pesto, grilled eggplant, roasted red pepper, ricotta, oregano, olive oil, and parsley
Small Garden
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, spinach, broccoli, roasted red pepper, ricotta, and parsley
Large Garden
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, spinach, broccoli, roasted red pepper, ricotta, and parsley
Small Hawaiian
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, and oregano
Large Hawaiian
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, and oregano
Small Buffalo Chicken
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, pk buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, and pepperoncini
Large Buffalo Chicken
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, pk buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, and pepperoncini
Small Caprichosa
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, palmito (hearts of palm), black olive, corn, and oregano
Large Caprichosa
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, palmito (hearts of palm), black olive, corn, and oregano
Small Paulo's Special
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, calabresa, caramelized onion, catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese), corn, and oregano
Large Paulo's Special
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, calabresa, caramelized onion, catupiry (Brazilian cream cheese), corn, and oregano
Small Pepperoni
Large Pepperoni
Small Cheese
Build your own pizza
Large Cheese
Build your own pizza
Small Speciality Half & Half
Large Speciality Half & Half
Subs
Subs and Burgers
Chicken Parm
Eggplant Parm
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto, and sliced tomato
Chicken Caprese
Deep fried panko breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto, and tomato
Steak and Cheese
Paulo's Steak Bomb
Onions, green and red pepper, mushroom, bacon, calabresa, and boursin cheese
Hamburger
Brazilian X Tudo Burger
Burger, eggs, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, potato sticks, and aioli