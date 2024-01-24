Paul's Pizza and Hot Dogs 3044 S. Wolf Road
FOOD
Appetizers
Fries
Hot Dogs/Chili/Soup/Gyro
- Hot Dog$4.25
Hot Dogs include: Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Salt & Sports Peppers
- Jumbo Hot Dog$5.99
- Cheese Hot Dog$5.00
- Chili Hot Dog$5.00
- Chili Cheese Hot Dog$5.25
- Double Hot Dog$5.99
- Bowl of Chili$4.00
- Gyros$9.25
Cucumber Sauce, Tomato, Onion
Grilled Items
- Hamburger$8.25
Everything includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mustard, & Ketchup
- Double Burger$11.00
- Cheeseburger$9.00
- Double Cheeseburger$11.75
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich$11.75
- Italian Ribeye Steak$12.00
- Side Of Grilled Chix$4.00
- Side Of Steak$7.00
- Breaded Chicken$8.50
Sandwiches
- Italian Beef$9.00+
All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread
- Italian Sausage$8.25+
- Combo Beef & Sausage$11.00+
- Meatball Sandwich$9.50+
- BBQ Beef$8.50+
- Chicken Parmigiana w/Fries$9.00+
- Pork Tenderloin w/Fries$9.00+
- Breaded Steak Sandwich$11.00+
- BBQ Beef on Bun$6.00
On a Hamburger Bun
- Buffalo Chicken$9.50
Subs
Pitas/Wraps
Pasta
- Baked Mostaccioli$14.00
All Pastas Come with a Side Salad & Garlic Bread
- Cheese Ravoli$12.25
- Chicken Parmigiana$14.50
- Mostaccioli$12.00
- Spaghetti$12.00
- Spinach Ravioli$12.25
- Kid Spaghetti$5.00
- Kid Mostaccoli$5.00
- Gnocchi$13.95
Salads
- Garbage Salad$14.50
Romaine Lettuce, Proscuitto, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Pepperoni
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean Cheese, Crutons
- Greek Salad$10.50
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Feta, Tomato
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatos, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers
- House Salad$10.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
- Greek Salad w/ Chicken$14.50
- Small Side Salad$3.50
- Add Steak$7.00
- Add Chicken$4.00
Sides
- SD CHEESE$0.75
- Side Beef Juice
- Side Grilled Onions$0.35
- Side Gyro Meat$3.00
- Side Gyros Sauce$0.35
- Side Hot Giardiniera$0.75
- Side Mild Giardiniera$0.75
- Side Sweet Peppers$0.75
- Side of Meatballs$4.00
- Side of Sausage$4.00
- Side Red Sauce$0.35
- Side Salad Dressings$0.35
- SD Sauces
- Side Sport Peppers$0.35
- Side Pita$1.50
- SD Bread$2.50
- Motz Chese$0.75
- side of chicken breast$4.00
Polish/ Tamale on Bun
Dessert
Pauls Market
PIZZAS
Pizza
- 10" Extra Thin Crust$13.00
- 10" Thin Crust$13.00
- 10" Reg Crust$13.00
- 12" Extra Thin Crust$16.00
- 12" Reg Crust$16.00
- 12" Thin Crust$16.00
- 12" Pan Crust$14.50Out of stock
- 12" Gluten Free Crust$10.00Out of stock
- 14" Extra Thin Crust$18.00
- 14" Thin Crust$18.00
- 14" Reg Crust$18.00
- 14" Pan Crust$14.00Out of stock
- 16" Extra Thin Crust$20.00
- 16" Thin Crust$20.00
- 16" Reg Crust$20.00
- 16" Pan Crust$18.50Out of stock
- 18" Extra Thin Crust$24.00
- 18" Thin Crust$24.00
- 18" Reg Crust$24.00
- Cheese Slice$3.50
- Sausage Slice$4.00
- Pepperoni Slice$4.00
- Slice Of The Day$4.50
- Cut In Half
- Well Done
- Meal Deal$3.00