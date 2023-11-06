Pauly's Pub and Grill
Appetizers
- Bacon Cheese Curds$14.00
- Basket of Krinkle Fries$8.00
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$10.00
Fried golden brown
- Chicken Tenders (6 pieces)$14.00
Fried battered Chicken tenders Choice of dressing
- Dill Cheese Curds$14.00
- Elote Cheese Dip$14.00
Served warm with fresh fried tortilla chips
- Fire Dog Cheese Curds$14.00
- Garlic Cheese Curds$14.00
- Ghost Pepper Cheese Curds$14.00
- Jalepeño Poppers$15.00
Homemade chorizo stuffed Jalapeño poppers
- Mamma's Meatballs$15.00
3 Large Italian Meat balls with marinara and garlic bread
- Pauly's Wings (1lb)$15.00
Bone in premium Wings
- Plain Cheese Curds$14.00
Cubed and breaded
- Smash Tacos (10 0z.)$15.00
smash tacos, fresh smashed ground beef, cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream drizzle, crushed tomatoes on flour tortilla
- Twice Baked Potato Bites$12.00
Twice baked potato bites with bacon bits, cheddar and sour cream, chives
- Umami Fried Brussel Sprouts$15.00
Garlic-chilli crisp sauce and bacon
Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine, fresh parmesan, large croutons, Caesar dressing Add chicken
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Bacon, egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, blu cheese crumbles, chicken, shredded cheddar cheese
- Side Salad$3.50
- Turkey Club Salad$15.00
Thick turkey, Bacon, shredded romaine, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Head of baby ice berg lettuce Slathered with chunky blu cheese, bacon and chunky tomatoes
Burgers
- Black Bean$16.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo
- Elote Burger$14.00Out of stock
Elote roasted corn, peppers and cheese
- Meriam Park$13.00
- Mushroom Swiss$15.00
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onion, garlic mayo and au Ju dipping sauce
- Slider Trio$15.00
(Single patty) House Burger, Swiss Burger, Cowgirl Burger
- The BLU$15.00
Sliced blu cheese. Blu cheese crumbles, sautéed onions
- The Classic$10.00
White American cheese, mayo and house pickles
- The Cowgirl$14.00
Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and thick cut bacon
- The Minnesotan$15.00
Roasted jalapeño, pepperjack, bacon, jack sauce, siracha hot honey
- The Onion$13.00
Thin sliced Vidalia onions smashed into the patty with garlic mayo
- The Pauly$14.00
White American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Pauly’s sauce
- The Prime Burger$16.00
Swiss cheese, prime rib, sautéed onions, garlic mayo and French onion au Jus
Sandwiches
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
- Prime French Dip$18.00
Sliced prime rib, sauteed onions, Gruyère-gouda, garlic mayo, soft roll, French onion jus
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried and battered chicken breast, fire dog sauce, pickles, Cole slaw
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Fire Dog Hot Sauce, Shredded Lettuce,Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato
- Stuffed Grilled Cheese$13.00
Bacon, 3 cheese, tomatoes
- Turkey Club$15.00
Bacon, lettuce, Swiss cheese, tomato, turkey, mayo on a soft roll
- Walleye$15.00
Fried tempura crusted walleye sandwich, Tartar Sauce