GET IT STARTED

Samosa-Amorosa

$13.00

Roasted sweet and russet Burbank potatoes, sweet peas, roasted pearl onion, tossed in a yellow curry vinaigrette and served open face Vegetarian, Nuts Free

Moroccan

$11.00

House made falafel, pita chips, baba ghanoush served with red spicy sauce Vegan, Nuts Free

Crispy Silk

$15.00

Lightly fried tofu, tossed in a sesame ginger dressing, topped with black and white sesame seeds, and diced scallion Vegetarian, Nuts Free, Dairy Free

Game Night

$12.00

Fresh chicken wings seasoned in our pavilion rub, fried to a golden crisp, tossed in your choice of mild/ red spicy/ sweet chile/ orange/ lemon pepper/or naked Nuts Free, Dairy Free, Gluten Free

Naashta

$13.00

Chicken thighs marinated in spiced yogurt, grilled, braised in a creamy tomato sauce, pulled & atop 3 smashed fried green plantain chips Nuts Free, Gluten Free

Deep Sea

$17.00

Pavilion house lager battered calamari, lightly fried, and served with julienne Fresno Chile, and pepperoncini peppers, and a yellow curry vinaigrette Nuts Free, Dairy Free

Baaston

$17.00

Lobster claw and tail meat, celery, and scallion blended in a light lemon aioli, served on a toasted mini roll Nuts Free, Dairy Free

SOUPE-R

Hot & Sour

$15.00

Spicy vegetable broth with soy sauce, enoki & shiitake mushrooms Vegan, Nuts Free, Dairy Free

The Go

$11.00

Rainbow Swiss chard, bok choy, kale, spinach, collards & scallion, in a spicy vegetable broth, with grilled sourdough and olive oil Vegetarian, Nuts Free, Dairy Free

SALADE

Pavilion Grilled Caesar

$14.00

Grilled romaine wedge, shaved parm, house made croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing Pescatarian, Nuts Free

Pastures For Goats

$12.00

Baby spinach goat cheese roasted squash, toasted walnuts & dried cherries Vegetarian, Gluten Free

FLATBREADS

Four Cheese Galore

$13.00

House-made flatbread, housed crushed cherry tomatoes marinara, basil, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, paneer, and gruyere cheeses Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Nuts Free

Cheesy Tikka

$16.00

Pulled chicken tikka, confit tomato, and 4 cheese sauce Nuts Free

SMALL'S

The Light

$24.00

Crispy fried tofu tossed in a stir fry of broccoli, bean sprouts, mushroom, red/ orange/ yellow peppers, snow peas, and a sweet sesame ginger dressing Vegan, Nuts Free, Dairy Free

The Silky

$19.00

Baby spinach wilted in ghee, topped with cream & plenty of paneer cheese, served hot in a cast iron with house-made naan & white rice Vegetarian

The Strings

$24.00

Jumbo shrimp, mushroom, carrots, red pepper flakes, and garlic, sauteed in lemon ghee over vermicelli rice noodles Pescatarian, Nuts Free, Dairy Free

The B. N’ F.

$22.00

2 House ground, lamb slider gyros grilled, and served with hand cut seasoned yuca fries, garlic oil and tzatziki Nuts Free

ENTRÉE

The Traditional

$22.00

Fresh chicken leg quarter marinated in spices and yogurt, grilled, & high heat roasted, served with house seasoned rice, garlic haricot verts & roasted heirloom carrots Nuts Free, Gluten Free

The Red Carpet

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, spinach, orange yellow pepper, and baby corn, quick simmered in a Thai red curry sauce, served atop steamed jasmine rice Pescatarian, Nuts Free, Dairy Free

The Buzz

$18.00

Jasmine rice quick kimchi fried with onions, garlic, carrot, snow peas, grape tomato, yellow curry powder, house vegetable stock Vegetarian, Dairy Free, Gluten Free

SIDE DISHES

House Seasoned Rice

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Stir Fried Garlic Noodles

$7.00

Hand Cut French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato French Fries

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Roasted Rainbow Carrot

$7.00