Pavilion Framingham
GET IT STARTED
Samosa-Amorosa
Roasted sweet and russet Burbank potatoes, sweet peas, roasted pearl onion, tossed in a yellow curry vinaigrette and served open face Vegetarian, Nuts Free
Moroccan
House made falafel, pita chips, baba ghanoush served with red spicy sauce Vegan, Nuts Free
Crispy Silk
Lightly fried tofu, tossed in a sesame ginger dressing, topped with black and white sesame seeds, and diced scallion Vegetarian, Nuts Free, Dairy Free
Game Night
Fresh chicken wings seasoned in our pavilion rub, fried to a golden crisp, tossed in your choice of mild/ red spicy/ sweet chile/ orange/ lemon pepper/or naked Nuts Free, Dairy Free, Gluten Free
Naashta
Chicken thighs marinated in spiced yogurt, grilled, braised in a creamy tomato sauce, pulled & atop 3 smashed fried green plantain chips Nuts Free, Gluten Free
Deep Sea
Pavilion house lager battered calamari, lightly fried, and served with julienne Fresno Chile, and pepperoncini peppers, and a yellow curry vinaigrette Nuts Free, Dairy Free
Baaston
Lobster claw and tail meat, celery, and scallion blended in a light lemon aioli, served on a toasted mini roll Nuts Free, Dairy Free
SOUPE-R
SALADE
FLATBREADS
SMALL'S
The Light
Crispy fried tofu tossed in a stir fry of broccoli, bean sprouts, mushroom, red/ orange/ yellow peppers, snow peas, and a sweet sesame ginger dressing Vegan, Nuts Free, Dairy Free
The Silky
Baby spinach wilted in ghee, topped with cream & plenty of paneer cheese, served hot in a cast iron with house-made naan & white rice Vegetarian
The Strings
Jumbo shrimp, mushroom, carrots, red pepper flakes, and garlic, sauteed in lemon ghee over vermicelli rice noodles Pescatarian, Nuts Free, Dairy Free
The B. N’ F.
2 House ground, lamb slider gyros grilled, and served with hand cut seasoned yuca fries, garlic oil and tzatziki Nuts Free
ENTRÉE
The Traditional
Fresh chicken leg quarter marinated in spices and yogurt, grilled, & high heat roasted, served with house seasoned rice, garlic haricot verts & roasted heirloom carrots Nuts Free, Gluten Free
The Red Carpet
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, spinach, orange yellow pepper, and baby corn, quick simmered in a Thai red curry sauce, served atop steamed jasmine rice Pescatarian, Nuts Free, Dairy Free
The Buzz
Jasmine rice quick kimchi fried with onions, garlic, carrot, snow peas, grape tomato, yellow curry powder, house vegetable stock Vegetarian, Dairy Free, Gluten Free