Paw Paw Country Market 228 E. Michigan Ave
Appetizers & Sides
Sandwiches
Dogs
Fries
Calzones
12" Deep Dish Pizza
- Deep Dish Pizza 12$19.95
pick your own 2 toppings
- Deep Dish 12" Pepperoni Insanity$19.95
Loaded w/ Pepperoni
- Deep Dish 12" Hawaiian$19.95
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
- Deep Dish 12" Supreme$21.95
Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions
- Deep Dish 12" Muffalleta$21.95
Olive Tapenade
- Deep Dish 12" Butcher Shop$24.95
Bacon, Rib Tips, Porkbelly Burnt Ends
- Deep Dish 12" Italian Beef$24.95
Italian Beef, Hot Giariniera
- Deep Dish 12" Philly Cheese Steak$24.95
Steak, Onions, Green peppers
- Deep Dish 12" Buffalo Chicken$24.95
Buffalo Chicken, Drizzled with Hot Sauce
- Deep Dish 16" Pizza$29.95
- Deep Dish 16" Pepperoni Insanity$29.95
- Deep Dish 16" Hawaiian$29.95
- Deep Dish 16" Supreame$29.95
- Deep Dish 16" Muffalleta$29.95
- Deep Dish 16" Butcher Shop$34.95
- Deep Dish 16" Italian Beef$34.95
- Deep Dish 16" Philly Cheese Steak$34.95
- Deep Dish 16" Buffalo Chicken$34.95
12" Thin Crust Pizza
- Thin Crust 12" Pizza$12.95
- Thin Crust 16" Pepperoni Insanity$12.95
- Thin Crust 12" Hawaiian$12.95
- Thin Crust 12" Supreame$14.95
- Thin Crust 12" Muffalleta$14.95
- Thin Crust 12" Butcher Shop$17.95
- Thin Crust 12" Italian Beef$17.95
- Thin Crust 12" Philly Cheese Steak$17.95
- Thin Crust 12" Buffalo Chicken$17.95
Butchered Meats
Drinks
- Water$1.50
- Pepsi$1.50
- Diet Pepsi$1.50
- Mountain Dew$1.50
- Dr Pepper$1.50
- Celsius$3.50
- Red Bull$3.95
- Sprite$1.50
- Starbucks Frappuccino$3.95
- Filberts Rootbeer$1.95
- Filberts Diet Rootbeer$1.95
- Filberts Cream Soda$1.95
- Filberts Orange$1.95
- Filberts Lime$1.95
- Filberts Blue Raspberry$1.95
- Snapple Ice Tea$2.95
- Boba$3.95
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
16" Thin Crust Pizza
Take and Bake 12"
Take and Bake 16"
Desserts
Paw Paw Pizza Cones Location and Ordering Hours
(269) 251-2639
Open now • Closes at 7PM