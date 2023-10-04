PCH Noodles 2413 Pacific Coast Highway
Appetizer Bites
Garlic Chicken Wings
Edamame
Soybeans pod stir fried with garlic and special house sauces.
Shrimp Netted
Deep fried spring roll stuffed with shrimp and vegetables.
Gyoza
Shrimp Sarong
Crispy potato noodle wraps shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce
Crispy Chicken Tortia
Crispy flour skin stuffed with tasty chicken paste served with sweet and sour sauce
Fried Tofu
Golden triangles of crispy-fried tofu accompanied by our sweet & sour dipping sauce and topped with roasted crushed peanuts
Egg Rolls
Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce
Roti Curry
Flat bread, curry dipping sauce
Cream Cheese Wonton
Crispy deep-fried wontons stuffed with creem cheese, served with a sweet & sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber
Shrimp Fresh Roll
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, angel hair pasta, rice paper, sweet & sour mustard sauce
Meatballs
Gyoza with curry sauce
E-Saan sausage
Salad
Papaya Salad with Shrimp
Green papaya,shrimp, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut
Cucumber Salad
Red onion, red bell peper, cilantro, vinaigrette dressing
Larb
Ground chicken or ground pork, lime juice, onion, ground chili, rice powder, fresh vegetables
House salad
Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, chili paste, lime juice dressing
Seafood salad
Curry
Stir Fried Noodles
Chow Mein
Egg noodle, assorted vegetables in a garlic sesame sauce
Drunken noodle
Broad flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce
Pad See Ew
Broad flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, sweet soy sauce
Pad Thai
Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, lime
Spicy Udon
Garlic noodle
RICE
Chicken and Curry
Crab Fried Rice
Rice, real crab meat, onion, scallion, tomato, egg
Pineapple Fried Rice
Rice, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion, curry powder
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Rice, basil leaves, green bean, carrot, fresh chili, garlic
House Fried Rice
Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg