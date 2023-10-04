Main Menu

Appetizer Bites

Garlic Chicken Wings

$10.00

Edamame

$8.00

Soybeans pod stir fried with garlic and special house sauces.

Shrimp Netted

$12.00

Deep fried spring roll stuffed with shrimp and vegetables.

Gyoza

$10.00
Shrimp Sarong

$12.00

Crispy potato noodle wraps shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Chicken Tortia

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy flour skin stuffed with tasty chicken paste served with sweet and sour sauce

Fried Tofu

$10.00

Golden triangles of crispy-fried tofu accompanied by our sweet & sour dipping sauce and topped with roasted crushed peanuts

Egg Rolls

$8.00

Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce

Roti Curry

$12.00

Flat bread, curry dipping sauce

Cream Cheese Wonton

$10.00

Crispy deep-fried wontons stuffed with creem cheese, served with a sweet & sour sauce

Chicken Satay

$12.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber

Shrimp Fresh Roll

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, angel hair pasta, rice paper, sweet & sour mustard sauce

Meatballs

$8.00

Gyoza with curry sauce

$12.00

E-Saan sausage

$12.00

Salad

Papaya Salad with Shrimp

$12.00

Green papaya,shrimp, carrot, green bean, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice, lime juice, roasted peanut

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Red onion, red bell peper, cilantro, vinaigrette dressing

Larb

$12.00

Ground chicken or ground pork, lime juice, onion, ground chili, rice powder, fresh vegetables

House salad

$6.00

Yum Woon Sen

$15.00

Glass noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, chili paste, lime juice dressing

Seafood salad

$18.00

Curry

PCH Curry

$15.00

A different mild red curry with potato, carrot, onion and peanut.

Panang Curry

$15.00

Panang curry sauce, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves

Green Curry

$15.00

Green curry, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut

Stir Fried Noodles

Chow Mein

$14.00

Egg noodle, assorted vegetables in a garlic sesame sauce

Drunken noodle

$14.00

Broad flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Broad flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, sweet soy sauce

Pad Thai

$14.00

Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, lime

Spicy Udon

$14.00

Garlic noodle

$14.00

RICE

Chicken and Curry

$17.00

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, real crab meat, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, green onion, curry powder

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, basil leaves, green bean, carrot, fresh chili, garlic

House Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg

Noodle Soup

House noodle

$14.00

Tom yum noodle

$15.00

Boat noodle

$16.00

PCH ramen

$17.00

Tom-kha shrimp ramen

$17.00

Khao soi

$18.00

Kuay jub yuan

$18.00

Duck noodle

$18.00

Shrimp wonton noodle

$15.00

Drinks

Cold Drinks

Jasmin milk tea

$5.00

Taro milk tea

$5.00

Pch milk tea

$5.00

Pink milk tea

$5.00

Thai lime soda

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottle soda

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.00

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Egg Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$6.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Udon noodle

$4.00