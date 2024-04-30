We are a novelty Candy Shop. We thrive on finding fun and unique Items from candy, gifts, and drinks.
Pea Vine Candy Factory LLC 126 T M Jones Hwy
Drinks
Drink Choice
- Abita cream soda$2.68
- Aquafina Water$0.99
- Brownie Root Beer$4.69
- Coke$4.69
- Dads Root Beer$4.69Out of stock
- Dr Pepper$4.25Out of stock
- Frappuccino Starbucks$3.99
- Frostie Vanilla Root Beer$4.69
- Ice Pop$2.99
- Lemmy Sparkling Lemonade$4.69
- Natures Twist Lemonade Sugar Free$2.99
- Orange Crush$2.19
- Prime Blue$2.99
- Prime Green$2.99
- Prime Lemonade$2.99
- Prime Red$2.99
- Prime Strawberry Wagtermelon$2.99Out of stock
- Prime White$2.99Out of stock
- Shirley Temple$4.69
- Three Stooges Wise Guy Root Beer$4.69
- Toxic Waste Slime Licker sour Strawberry Soda$4.69Out of stock
- Wizard Of Oz Cherry Cola$4.69
- prime glowberry$2.99
- Grape Crush$2.19
- water$1.00
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- prime Cherry Freeze$2.99
- Abita King Cake Soda$2.68
- Frostie Orange Soda$2.19
- Frostie Grape Soda$2.19
Gifts
Gifts
- 16oz Crybaby$5.99
- 16oz fruit chews$15.99Out of stock
- 16oz Gum Balls$5.99
- 32oz Crybaby$10.99
- 32oz Gum Ball$10.99
- 64oz crybaby$24.99
- 64oz gumballs$24.99Out of stock
- Assorted 3 Pound Candy/Toy Party Bag$17.49
- Candy Blox Tub$19.99
- Fruit Chews small Jar$6.99
- Gift bags$9.99
- Gift Bags $9.99$9.99
- Gift Jars Chocolate$9.99
- Glow Series Cave Club Toy$9.99
- Joke Snap Gum$1.49
- Large Claw Machine$44.95
- Mega Bouncy Ball$1.50
- Squeesh Yum Goodies$5.00
- OH BABY small jar$2.99
- OH BABY 16oz$5.99Out of stock
- OH BABY 32oz$10.99
- OH BABY 64oz$24.99
- Omatikaya Rainforest With Jake Sully Avatar Light Up$22.00
- Small Sour Cherry Ball jar$6.99
- Bears Vs Donuts$6.99
- Baseball Gift Bag$24.99
- 32 Oz Fruit Chews$10.99
- Apron$20.00
- Gift Bag $15.00$14.02
- Darrys T Shirt$20.00
- Peavine t shirt$25.00
- Freight
Freeze dried Candy
- 3 For $15 Small Bags Spreez Or Chewy Bites$15.00
- 3 For $20.00 large bags$20.00
Freeze Dried Candy, 3 for $20 pick 3 packs
- 3 for $60 bulk containers$60.00
- 32oz Container Freeze Dried$25.00
- Air Head Bites$6.00
- Air Twisters$6.00
- Airheads$8.00
- Birthday Stuffed Marshmallows$6.99
- blue raspberry ring$8.00
- Build a Box Medium$15.00
- Build a box medium$15.00
- Build A Box Party Tray Large$25.00
- build a box small$7.00
- Bulk freeze dried$25.00
- Caramel Apple Pop$4.00
- Cheese Cake Bites$8.00
- Cheesecake Bites wholesale$5.00
- Chewy Bites Mini Sweet Tarts$8.00
- Chewy Spree Pucks$8.00
- Cinnamon Peppermint Puffs$8.00
- Cotton Candy Taffy$6.99
- easter blast$8.00
- Easter rabbit filled with skittles$3.50
- Gummi Bears$8.00
- Gummy Worms$8.00
- Jolly Ranchers$8.00
- lemon heads$8.00
- Lick & Stick It$5.00
- Lucky Charm Marshmallows$8.00
- Marshmallow$6.99
- Bulk Freeze Dried$20.00
- Nerd Magic$2.50
- Paradise Air Heads$5.00
- Peach Rings$6.99
- PeaVine Candy Corn Toes$8.00
- PeaVine Candy Toppers Small Bag$2.99
- PeaVine Lemon Bombs$8.00
- PeaVine Lemon Bombs Explosion$8.00
- PeaVine Marshmallow Cones$6.99
- PeaVine Snack Pack$15.00
- peaVines Hearts$6.00
- Penut M&Ms$8.00
- Red Hots$8.00
- Reindeer Poop$8.00
- Rings$8.00Out of stock
- Skiddles Original$8.00
- Skiddles Smoothies$8.00
- small snack bag$7.00
- Sour Skiddles Large$8.00
- Spreeze Gems$8.00
- Strawberry Wacky Clusters$8.00
- Stuffed Fruity$8.00
- Taffy Cones$5.99
- Top Pop Suckers$6.00
- Twisted Fruit Roll ups$8.00
- Oreo Bombs$8.00Out of stock
- Wacky Clusters$8.00
- Wacky Rainbow Clusters$8.00
- Wholesale Freeze Dried$4.00
- Wholesale Large Bags$4.00
- Wholesale Small Bags$3.50
- Wild Berry Taffy$6.99
- wildberry Crunch$8.00
- Oreos$8.00
- Strawberries$8.00
Candy by weight
- Army Men Gummy$6.25/lb
- Assorted Mixed Candy$3.25/lb
- Assorted Saltwater Taffy$6.29/lb
- Candy Blocks$10.99/lb
- Chocolate Rocks$11.99/lb
- Fruit Sour Assorted$7.99/lb
- Fruit Sours$7.99/lb
- Fruit Sours Blue Wild Berry$7.99/lb
- Fruit Sours Lemon$7.99/lb
- Fruit Sours Watermelon$7.99/lb
- Mike and Ike$5.99/lb
- Neon Gummy Bears$6.50/lb
- Neon Gummy Rings$6.50/lb
- OH Baby$5.99/lb
- Sour Gummy Worms$6.50/lb
- Wax Bottle Candy Drinks$6.50/lb
- Red Hots$13.31/lb
Chocolate
- M&M Plain Bag$1.00
- Peanut M&M$1.00
- Tube M& M$1.00
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cup 2\packfr$1.00
- Kinder Surprise Egg$2.99
- Pink Rose$4.99
- Hersheys With Almonds King Size$2.59
- Hersheys King Size$2.59
- Hersheys Cookies N Creme King$1.00
- Peavine Peanut Chocolate Cluster$1.00
- Giant Hershey Chocolate Bar$39.99
- Kinder Bueno Crispy Chocolate Bar$1.79
- Chocolate Raisins/Almonds$0.99
- M&M Cookie Dough$6.99
- Snickers Cookie Dough$6.99
- Chocolate Almonds & Raisins Mix$1.99
- Hot Cocoa Bomb$7.00
- PeaVine Pecan Fudge$6.50
- chocolate Cobbler$7.50