Peach's 1 - Manatee
Breakfast
Omelettes
- Three Cheese Omelette$9.29
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$10.99
Diced ham smothered with a blend of cheese
- Veggie Omelette$11.49
All of our freshest veggies sauteed and layered with a blend of cheese. Served with fresh fruit and whole wheat toast
- Californian Omelette$11.49
Turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and a blend of cheese
- Cozumel Omelette$11.49
Bacon, tomatoes, avocado, green chiles, and a blend of cheese garnished with southwest sauce
- Denver Omelette$11.49
Ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese
- Ranch Hand Omelette$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, turkey, and a blend of cheese
- Chili Cheese Omelette$11.49
- Corned Beef Hash Omelette$12.99
- Bacon, Tomato & Cheese Omelette$10.99
- Greek Omelette$10.99
Diced tomatoes combined with spinach and feta cheese
- Sour Cream, Spinach & Mushroom Omelette$10.99
- Make Your Own$9.29
Benedicts
- Blackstone Benedict$11.29
Poached eggs with grilled tomato slices served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon
- Cobb Benedict$11.99
Poached eggs with sliced turkey and avocado served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon
- Country Benedict$11.29
Poached eggs with a sausage patty served on a toasted English muffin topped with sausage gravy
- Traditional Benedict$11.29
Poached eggs and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandiase
- Half Blackstone Benedict$8.99
Poached eggs with grilled tomato slices served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon
- Half Cobb Benedict$9.29
Poached eggs with sliced turkey and avocado served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and crumbled bacon
- Half Country Benedict$8.99
Poached eggs with a sausage patty served on a toasted English muffin topped with sausage gravy
- Half Traditional Benedict$8.99
Poached eggs and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandiase
Breakfast Basics
- Basic Breakfast #1$7.99
Two eggs (any style), served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and toast with a drink.
- Basic Breakfast #2$9.99
Two eggs (any style) and a breakfast meat, served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and toast with a drink.
- Basic Breakfast #3$7.29
One egg (any style), served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and one slice of toast with a beverage.
Breakfast Favorites
- Avocado Toast$7.99
- Breakfast Combo$12.29
Two eggs (any style), one breakfast meat and two fluffy combo size pancakes served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.
- Baja Wrap$11.59
Scrambled eggs, turkey, avocado, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, a blend of cheese and southwest sauce wrapped up in a tortilla. Served with your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.
- Breakfast Burrito$11.59
Scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese, onions, green peppers and diced tomatoes folded into a tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
- Breakfast Sundae$9.99
A bowl of fresh fruit topped with low-fat strawberry yogurt and homemade granola. Served with a muffin
- Ultimate Breakfast Skillet$11.99
Homefries, grilled onions, green chiles, and diced chicken tenders topped with sausage gravy and cheese. served with a grilled biscuit or toast
- Smoked Sausage Skillet$11.99
- Half Biscuits & Gravy$6.99
- Full Biscuits & Gravy$8.99
- Bowl of Oatmeal$5.99
Served with your choice of raisins, bananas or nuts
- Chicken Fried Steak N' Eggs$12.59
Chicken fried steak smothered in our own homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and toast
- Half Corned Beef Hash$6.99
- Full Corned Beef Hash$8.99
- Half Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs & Toast$9.99
- Full Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs & Toast$10.99
- Egg & Cheese Croissant$10.99
Egg and cheese with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Egg and cheese with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
- Fruit Plate$10.99
Served with cottage cheese or low-fat strawberry yogurt.
- Granola$6.89
served with milk
- Protein Wrap$11.59
Fluffy egg whites, turkey, spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa and a side of fresh fruit.
- Steak N' Egg$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with steak, grilled to order. Served with toast and your choice of homefries, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit.
- 1 Egg & Toast$4.49
- 2 Eggs & Toast$5.99
- 1 Egg Only$1.49
- 2 Eggs Only$2.98
- 3 Eggs Only$4.47
Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast
Breakfast Sides
- Extra Dressings & Sauces
- Bowl of Fruit$7.29
- Cup of Fruit$5.29
- Bowl of Granola$6.89
- Bowl of Oatmeal$5.99
Served with your choice of raisins, bananas or nuts
- Burger Patty$5.99
- Chicken Breast$5.29
- Muffin$2.99
- Quiche - Slice$8.79
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$6.99
- Scoop of Tuna Salad$6.99
- Side Avocado$2.98
- Side Bacon$4.99
- Side Bagel$3.79
- Side Canadian Bacon$4.99
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.59
- Side Country Fried Steak$6.99
- Side Crossiant$3.79
- Side Egg$1.49
- Side Fries$3.99
- Side Sausage Gravy$3.99
- Side Grits$3.29
- Side Ham$4.99
- Side Hashbrowns$3.99
- Side Hollandaise$3.29
- Side Homefries$3.99
- Side Oatmeal$4.99
- Side Salsa$0.99
- Side Sausage Link$4.99
- Side Sausage Patty$4.99
- Side Sliced Tomatoes$2.99
- Side Smoked Sausage$4.99
- Side Sour Cream$0.99
- Side Steak$8.99
- Side Toast$2.99
- Side Turkey Sausage$4.99
- Side Strawberry Yogurt$3.29
Kids Menu
Lunch
Salads
- Chicken Salad Fruit Platter$12.29
Our popular all white meat chicken salad served with the freshest fruit.
- Tuna Salad Fruit Platter$12.29
- Grilled Chicken Fruit Plate$12.29
Our popular all white meat chicken salad served with the freshest fruit
- House Salad$8.29
Tossed greens, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
- Cobb Salad$11.99
Ham, turkey, tomatoes, onions, a blend of cheese, crumbled bacon, and a hard boiled egg on tossed greens
- Chicken BLT Salad$11.99
A generous scoop of our homemade chicken salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg
- Tuna BLT Salad$11.99
A generous scoop of our homemade tuna salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg
- Southwest Salad$11.99
Grilled and blackened chicken breast, on tossed greens, tomatoes, avocado, a blend of cheese and red onions served with southwest dressing
- Spinach Salad$10.99
Fresh spinach, bacon, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onions, feta cheese, Mandarin oranges, and fresh strawberries
Mix & Match
Local Lunch Favorites
- Cheeseburger$11.99
Fresh ground beef grilled and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. Served on a grilled bun
- Chicken Grill$11.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with a blend of cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled bun
- Chicken Melt$11.59
Our fresh chicken salad with tomatoes and a blend of cheese on grilled sourdough bread
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
- Club Sandwich$12.79
Sliced turkey, ham and cheese with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on your choice of toast
- Fiesta Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Blackened chicken, green chiles, lettuce, tomato, a blend of cheese, sauteed onions and southwest sauce served on a grilled bun
- Hamburger$10.99
- Patty Melt$11.99
Fresh ground beef grilled with sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
- Reuben$11.59
Hot corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side
- Stuffed Croissant$11.59
A croissant filled with our fresh tuna salad, or our all white meat chicken salad. Topped with lettuce and tomato
- Tuna Melt$11.59
Fresh tuna salad and a blend of cheese on grilled rye bread
- Turkey Avocado Melt$12.79
Turkey, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, a blend of cheese and southwest sauce sauce on grilled sourdough bread
- BBQ Brisket Sandwich$13.99
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- Brisket Tacos$13.99
Classic Sandwiches
- BLT$8.99
- BLTE$10.49
Classic BLT with an egg
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Topped with lettuce
- Deli Sandwich$8.99
Your choice of oven roasted turkey, ham, or roast beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on white, wheat, rye, sourdough or multigrain bread
- Grilled Cheese$7.29
- Grilled Cheese Deluxe$10.07
with tomatoes and bacon
- Grilled Cheese with Bacon$9.08
- Grilled Cheese with Ham$9.08
- Grilled Cheese with Tomato$8.28
- Hot Corned Beef & Swiss on Rye$8.99
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
Topped with lettuce
Wrap It Up
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Fried or grilled chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side
- Hot Veggie Wrap$11.59
A combination of sauteed veggies and a blend of cheese with creamy horseradish dressing on the side
- Monterey Ranch Chicken Wrap$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken strips with a blend of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and ranch dressing
- Steak & Cheese Wrap$12.29
Shaved ribeye with mayo, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and melted American cheese