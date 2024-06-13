Pearl Lian Restaurant 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd
Featured Items
- Vegetable Spring Rolls
3 pieces/order. Vegetables rolled in a thin wrapper, fried to golden and served with our sweet and sour dipping sauce$8.00
- Sesame Chicken*
Deep fried battered chicken stir-fried in a sweet sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli$17.00
- Spicy Basil
Your choice of meat, stir-fried with red and green bell pepper strips, ground thai chill and fresh basil leaves in a thai brown sauce. Can be cooked without fish sauce upon request$18.00
Food
Japanese Appetizers
Nigiri / Sashimi
Sushi & Sashimi Combinations
- Sushi Appetizer
4 pieces nigiri & cucumber roll$20.00
- Sushi Regular
8 pieces nigiri & tuna roll$33.00
- Sushi Deluxe
12 pieces nigiri & California roll$43.00
- Sashimi Appetizer
6 pieces$20.00
- Sashimi Regular
15 pieces$43.00
- Sashimi Deluxe
25 pieces$68.00
- Super Sashimi
35 pieces$100.00
- Sushi Love Boat
15 pieces sahimi, 10 pieces nigiri & rainbow roll$88.00
- Tekka Don
Bowl of sushi rice topped with tuna$33.00
- Unagi Don
Bowl of sushi rice topped with BBQ eel$36.00
- Chirasi Don
Bowl of sushi rice topped with mixed fish$35.00
Maki Sushi Rolls
- Alaska Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese$14.00
- Avocado Roll$5.00
- Bagel Roll
California roll topped with smoked salmon and cream cheese$14.00
- California Roll
Crab, cucumber, masago, avocado$9.00
- Cherry Blossom Roll$17.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp inside, topped with eel, avocado, cream cheese$16.00
- Dynamite Roll
Mixed seafood in spicy sauce topped with tempura crunch and red powder pepper$15.00
- Eel Dancing Roll
California roll topped with eel and cel sauce$16.00
- French Kiss Roll$17.00
- Geisha Roll$17.00
- Hawaii Roll$17.00
- House Special Roll-*$15.00
- Hurrican Roll$16.00
- Lobster Tempura Roll
Lobster, red ying fish roe & avocado, deep fried and topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce$18.00
- Mexican Roll$16.00
- Pearl Lian Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with smoked salmon and Japanese pepper$16.00
- Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted fish$15.00
- Red Explosion Roll$17.00
- Rock N' Roll$17.00
- Salmon Roll$9.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, masago and avocado, deep fried and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo$14.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and avocado topped with red powder pepper$13.00
- Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Yellow tail, avocado spicy mayo and Japanese pepper$14.00
- Spider Roll
Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago and mayo topped with eel sauce$17.00
- Super Crunch Roll
Tempura crunch, crab, mayo, topped with smoked salmon and eel sauce$14.00
- Super Georgia Roll$16.00
- Sushi Quesadillas$17.00
- Tuna Roll$9.00
- Volcano Roll
Baked California roll with spicy mayo, masago, crab, tempura crunch and eel sauce$16.00
- Yami Yami Roll$16.00
- Yellow Tail Roll$9.00
- Tuna Crunch Roll
Tempura Crunch \, Crab, Mayo. Top with Tuna and Eel sauce.$14.00
Appetizers
- Basil Spring Rolls
2 pieces/order. A combination of chicken, shrimp, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and basil leaves rolled in soft rice paper$8.00
- Crab Rangoon
6 pieces/order. Deep fried wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat, scallions$8.00
- Crispy Green Beans
Tempura green beans served with our signature spicy mayo dipping sauce$8.00
- Coconut Crusted Shrimp
5 pieces/order. Shrimp with coconut flakes, fried to golden, served with our sweet Thai chili dipping sauce$12.00
- Money Bags
Shrimp wrapped in thin wrapper, fried to golden and served with our Thai chili sauce$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pork Egg Roll
3 pieces$7.00
- Pork Pot Stickers
6 pieces/order. Choice of pan fried or steamed, served with our sweet soy dipping sauce$9.00
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Traditional Chinese style chicken served with crispy iceberg lettuce, crunchy rice noodles and served with our sweet Thai chili sauce$10.00
- Shrimp and Peach Spring Rolls
3 pieces/order. Fresh tiger shrimp and peaches rolled in a thin wrapper, fried to golden, and served with our sweet and sour dipping sauce$11.00
- Steamed Dumplings
10 pieces/order. Traditional shanghai steam dumplings filled with juicy seasoned pork. Served with fresh ginger and vinegar$15.00
- Edamame*
Steamed soybean pods lightly salted$8.00
- Spicy Edamame$10.00
- Fried Calamari$10.00
- 6 Pcs Tempura Shrimp$12.00
Soups
- Egg Drop Soup (cup)
Egg ribbons in a savory chicken broth$4.00
- Egg Drop Soup (bowl)
Egg ribbons in a savory chicken broth$7.00
- Hot & Sour Soup (cup)
Chicken, bamboo shoots, tofu, and egg mixed in a savory chicken broth$5.00
- Hot & Sour Soup (bowl)
Chicken, bamboo shoots, tofu, and egg mixed in a savory chicken broth$8.00
- Seafood Wonton Soup (cup)
Napa, steamed seafood wontons, and mushrooms served in a savory chicken broth$5.00
- Seafood Wonton Soup (bowl)
Napa, steamed seafood wontons, and mushrooms served in a savory chicken broth$8.00
- Corn & Chicken Soup (cup)
Sweet corn, chicken and egg in a savory chicken broth$5.00
- Corn & Chicken Soup (bowl)
Sweet corn, chicken and egg in a savory chicken broth$8.00
- Pork Wonton Soup (cup)
Napa, steamed pork and vegetable wontons, and mushrooms served in a savory chicken broth$5.00
- Pork Wonton Soup (bowl)
Napa, steamed pork and vegetable wontons, and mushrooms served in a savory chicken broth$8.00
- Tom Kha*
Bowl only. Coconut soup with your choice of$9.00
- Tom Yum*
Bowl only. Lemongrass soup with your choice of$9.00
- Miso Soup (cup)$4.00
- Miso Soup (Bowl)$7.00
Salads
- House Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, carrots, cherry tomato, cucumber and pickled ginger with soy vinaigrette$7.00
- Ginger Salad*
Crisp lettuce, red onions, carrots, and pickled ginger served with our savory ginger dressing$7.00
- Seaweed Salad*
Seaweed mixed with ponzu sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with sesame seeds$6.00
- Cucumber Salad*
Sliced cucumbers mixed with ponzu sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with sesame seeds$7.00
- Crab Salad
Shredded crab topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds on a bed of lettuce$10.00
- Octopus Salad*
Octopus mixed with ponzu sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with sesame seeds$10.00
- Edamame$8.00
- Tuna Tartar$16.00
- Tuna Tataki$15.00
- Seafood Sunomono$25.00
Signature Dishes
- Black Pepper Grouper
Lightly fried grouper stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in a brown, black pepper sauce$23.00
- Black Pepper Tenderloin
Flank steak tenderloin stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a brown black pepper sauce$33.00
- Crazy Ocean
Grouper, shrimp, scallops, mussels, squid with bell peppers, Thai ground chili, basil leaves, snow peas and Thai spices sautéed in a panang curry sauce$32.00
- Grilled Salmon$33.00
- Kung Pao Shrimp & Scallops
Tender shrimp and scallops stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and mushrooms in a spicy kung pao sauce$33.00
- Mongolian Lamb$25.00
- Mu Shu$18.00
- Pearl Lian Delicacy
Succulent shrimp, scallops, chicken, and flank steak stir-fried with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, and water chestnuts in a savory black bean sauce$30.00
- Phad Thai Chicken*
Rice not included as side item. Cooked with thin rice noodles, egg, beans sprouts, green onions, sweet radish, and chopped tofu in a sweet thai sauce. Served with ground peanuts and a lime$18.00
- Phad Thai Flank Steak*
Rice not included as side item. Cooked with thin rice noodles, egg, beans sprouts, green onions, sweet radish, and chopped tofu in a sweet thai sauce. Served with ground peanuts and a lime$21.00
- Phad Thai Shrimp*
Rice not included as side item. Cooked with thin rice noodles, egg, beans sprouts, green onions, sweet radish, and chopped tofu in a sweet thai sauce. Served with ground peanuts and a lime$21.00
- Phad Thai Tofu*
Rice not included as side item. Cooked with thin rice noodles, egg, beans sprouts, green onions, sweet radish, and chopped tofu in a sweet thai sauce. Served with ground peanuts and a lime$18.00
- Seafood Pan Fried Noodle$28.00
- Sesame Seed Crusted Tuna
Rice not included as side item. Seared to medium-rare tuna crusted with sesame seeds, served over steamed asparagus and fried potatoes with a spicy soy sauce$35.00
- Spicy Basil Lamb$25.00
- Spicy Basil Seafood
Lobster meat shrimp and scallops, stir-fried with onions, baby corn, mushrooms, green onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in Thai spicy basil$29.00
- Steak and Prawn$33.00
- Stir Fried Tenderloin$33.00
- Thai Crispy Duck
Rice not included as side item. Thai style crispy roasted half boneless duck served with roasted red potatoes, steamed broccoli and topped with an apple-carrot salad$33.00
- Walnut Shrimp
Crispy battered shrimp coated in a sweet cream sauce with walnuts, served with steamed broccoli$29.00
Rice & Noodles
Thai Cuisine
- Massaman Curry
Your choice of meat, simmered with massaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, avocado and cashews$18.00
- Panang Curry
Your choice of meat, simmered with panang curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves$18.00
- Sweet Lime Curry
Your choice of meat simmered with green curry, coconut milk, snow peas, bell peppers, broccoli and fresh basil leaves$18.00
- Phad See U
Rice not included as side item. Your choice of meat stir-fried with egg, rice noodles, carrots and broccoli in a sweet Thai brown sauce$18.00
- Phad Rama
Your choice of meat simmered with broccoli and snow peas in curry and peanut sauce$18.00
- Spicy Basil Noodles
Rice not included as side item. Your choice of meat, stir-fried with egg, rice noodles, onions, broccoli, and bell peppers and basil leaves in a Thai spicy basil sauce$18.00
- Thai Fried Rice*
Shrimp, chicken and flank steak stir fried with egg, tomatoes, scallions, jasmine rice and thai spices. Can be cooked without fish sauce upon request$19.00
- Pineapple Chicken*
Sliced chicken stir-fried with pineapple chunks, cashews, onions, raisins, bell peppers, green onions, and curry powder in a sweet Thai brown sauce$20.00
- Spicy Mango Chicken*
Chicken slightly battered, then stir fried with bell peppers and mangos stir-fried in a spicy sweet sauce with basil leaves$20.00
- Ginger Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with onions, green onions and shredded fresh ginger in a Thai ginger sauce$22.00
- Thai Curry Shrimp & Scallops
Shrimp and scallops simmered with bell peppers and pineapples in a panang curry sauce$35.00
- Spicy basil Fried Rice$17.00
- Pad Thai*$18.00
- Spicy Basil Seafood$33.00
Chinese Cuisine
- Asparagus Shrimp & Scallops
Crunchy asparagus, succulent shrimp and scallops stir-fried in a ginger garlic white sauce$33.00
- Broccoli with Shrimp$20.00
- Cashew Chicken$17.00
- Cashew Chicken & Shrimp
Sliced chicken and shrimp stir-fried with broccoli, snow peas, straw mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, and water chestnuts in a succulent brown sauce$21.00
- Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken stir-fried with broccoli, bamboo shoots, and waters chestnuts in a savory brown sauce$17.00
- Chicken with Egg Plant*
Stir-fried with bamboo, mushrooms, and green onions in a spicy garlic sauce$17.00
- Chicken with Green Beans*
Stir-fried with green beans and onions$17.00
- Chicken with Vegetable$17.00
- Flank Steak & Broccoli*
Flank steak stir-fried with broccoli, bamboo shoots, and waters chestnuts in a savory brown sauce$20.00
- Flank Steak with Green Beans*
Stir-fried with green beans and onions$20.00
- Flank Steak with Vegetable$20.00
- General Tso's Chicken*
Deep fried battered chicken, bell peppers, and onions stir-fried in a sweet spicy sauce, served with steamed broccoli$17.00
- General Tso's Shrimp*
Deep fried battered shrimp, bell peppers, and onions stir-fried in a sweet spicy sauce, served with steamed broccoli$20.00
- Hot Spicy Chicken
Sliced chicken stir-fried with carrots, onions and scallions$17.00
- Hot Spicy Flank Steak
Flank steak stir-fried with carrots, onions and scallions$20.00
- Hunan Chicken*
Sliced chicken stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, snow peas and straw mushrooms in a spicy Hunan sauce$17.00
- Hunan Shrimp*
Shrimp stir-fried with broccoli, bell peppers, snow peas and straw mushrooms in a spicy Hunan sauce$20.00
- Kung Pao Chicken*
Sliced chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and peanuts stir-fried in a spicy kung pao sauce$17.00