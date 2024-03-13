Pearl's Bagels
Sandwiches
- Build Your Own$2.50
Choose your bagel, spread and add-ons!
- Classic Lox$10.50
Ivy City Nova Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Microgreens
- Egg and Cheese$7.75
Cage-free eggs and Tillamook sharp yellow cheddar.
- Pharmacy Special$8.25
Scallion and Chive Cream Cheese, Epic Curing Naked Bacon, Slice of Tomato
- The Frenchie$11.00
Ham, cage-free eggs and gruyere cheese with Grey Poupon dijon mustard.
- The Jack$9.25
Smoked tuna spread, tomato and microgreens. Nassau Street Seafood's famous smoked tuna spread is made in Princeton, NJ.
- Green Monster$10.50
Oven-roasted deli turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, cucumbers, microgreens, mayo and dijon mustard.
- El Pollito$11.00
Egg and cheese with Qui Qui DC's el pollito chicken sausage. Comes with Swiss and American cheeses, hot sauce and Little Wild Things microgreens.
- Bees Knees$10.50
Honey ham, Tillamook cheddar, tomato, Little Wild Things greens, Duke's mayo and tangy honey mustard.
- Sandra D$10.25
Nana's Hot Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Epic Curing bacon, tomato, cucumbers, Little Wild Things microgreens, Mike's Hot Honey
- Garden Party$10.75
Hummus, Impossible plant-based sausage, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, dill pickles, Little Wild Things microgreens
- The Sunny Side$11.00
One runny egg, MeatCrafters Oaxaca chorizo and house-made spicy guacamole de Guerrero
Just Bagels
- Plain Bagel$2.25
This is just a bagel. To add cream cheese, select “build your own” on the sandwich menu.
- Everything Bagel$2.25
This is just a bagel. To add cream cheese, select “build your own” on the sandwich menu.
- Sesame Bagel$2.25
This is just a bagel. To add cream cheese, select “build your own” on the sandwich menu.
- Onion Bagel$2.25
This is just a bagel. To add cream cheese, select “build your own” on the sandwich menu.
- Poppy Bagel$2.25
This is just a bagel. To add cream cheese, select “build your own” on the sandwich menu.
- Whole Wheat$2.25
This is just a bagel. To add cream cheese, select “build your own” on the sandwich menu.
- Cinnamon Raisin$2.25
This is just a bagel. To add cream cheese, select “build your own” on the sandwich menu.
Bulk Bagels
- Half Dozen Assorted Bagels$12.00
An assortment of 6 bagels, chosen based on what we currently have available. Sorry, we cannot guarantee any specific requests, but feel free to put your preferences in the comments.
- Dozen Assorted Bagels$24.00
An assortment of 12 bagels, chosen based on what we currently have available. Sorry, we cannot guarantee any specific requests, but feel free to put your preferences in the comments.
- Day-Old Assorted Bagels (4)$3.00Out of stock
Sorry -- we cannot guarantee specific requests and cannot slice them. We pre-pack these at the end of each day and they are an assortment of what we have left.
Just Spreads
- Small Plain Cream Cheese$2.00
2 oz container (enough for one bagel)
- Plain Cream Cheese$6.00
8 oz container
- Small Honey Butter$2.50
2 oz container of salted and whipped honey butter
- Scallion and Chive Cream Cheese$7.00
8 oz container
- Nana's Hot Jalapeno Cheese$8.00
8 oz of Nana's secret recipe! A spread similar to pimento cheese, but with jalapeños and cheddar.
- Veggie Cream Cheese$8.00
8 oz container of cream cheese with carrots, celery, bell pepper and herbs.
- Strawberry Cream Cheese$8.00
8 oz container
- Lox Spread$13.50
Ivy City nova lox, dill, lemon and cream cheese.
- Smoked Tuna Spread$14.25
8 oz of the Princeton, NJ, classic from Nassau Street Seafood. A little bit smoky, a little bit sweet, this spread is great on a bagel or just served with crackers.
- House-Made Smoked Whitefish Spread$13.50
8 oz of wild-caught Great Lakes whitefish, brined and hot-smoked by Ivy City Smokehouse, then combined with shallots, lemon, chives, cream cheese and mayo.
- Little Sesame Hummus$5.00
Drinks
- Hot Coffee$3.25
12 oz cup of Princeton, NJ's Small World Coffee "Home Brew" **DELIVERY CUSTOMERS: we do not recommend ordering hot coffee for delivery**
- Cold Brew$5.00
16 oz cup of house-made Small World cold brew over ice.
- Foggy Blossom$5.00
Our take on a London Fog -- a cherry blossom and earl grey latte with whole milk unless otherwise specified.
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
12 oz of Ghirardelli hot chocolate
- Latte$5.00
12 oz latte with whole milk unless otherwise specified
- Cappuccino$4.75
12 oz cappuccino with whole milk unless otherwise specified
- Americano$3.75
- Espresso$3.75
- Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea$4.00
Slightly-sweetened hibiscus blossom and mint tea brewed in-house. Caffeine free.
- Unsweetened Black Iced Tea$4.00
Brewed in-house and infused with a little bit of lemon and mint
- Hot Tea$3.25
12 oz cup of Dammann Freres hot tea
- Large Natalie's Orange Juice$4.50
- Small Natalie's Orange Juice$2.75
8 oz of Natalie's OJ.
- Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
- Lemonade$4.50
- Apple Juice$3.25
- Open Water Still Water$2.50
- Liquid IV$2.50
- San Pellegrino Prickly Pear and Orange$2.75
- San Pellegrino Limonata$2.75
- San Pellegrino Aranciata$2.75
- Recess CBD Seltzers$5.00
Hemp-infused sparkling waters
- Just Water Spring Water$2.50
- Olipop Soda$3.25
- Blue Ridge Bucha$4.00
- Spindrift Seltzer$3.00
- Apple Cider$3.50Out of stock
- Coconut Water$3.00Out of stock
Pantry
- Bagel Chips$6.00
- Potato Chips$2.50
- Small World Coffee Beans$15.95
12 oz bag of "Home Brew" from Small World Coffee in Princeton, NJ. The perfect morning cup -- smooth and bold with a little acidity. A blend of beans from Colombia, Sumatra, and Papua New Guinea.
- Pearl's Bagels Everything Seasoning$5.00
Our signature mix of Maldon salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced onion and dried minced garlic.
- Epic Curing Naked Bacon$15.00
COMES FROZEN. 1 lb of thick-cut locally cured and smoked bacon from Epic Curing. They take Vande Rose all-natural and free range pork, cure it for a week in their spice blend and then smoke it low and slow. The perfect addition to our bagels!
- Ivy City Nova Lox$9.00
4 oz package of locally-cured nova lox from Ivy City Smokehouse. Cured in the traditional Nova Scotia style, this balanced blend of high quality salt, brown sugar, and spices produces a wonderful, clean tasting and lightly smoked salmon.
- Mike's Hot Honey$9.99
12 oz of honey infused with chili
- Sticky Fingers Vegan Cookies$3.00
- Sticky Fingers Vegan Brownies$3.00
- Sticky Fingers Vegan Blondies$3.00
- Sticky Fingers Gluten-Free Vegan Cookies$3.00
- Capers in Vinegar$3.99
3 oz of Agostino Recca capers in vinegar.
- Maldon Salt$8.50
8.5 oz of Maldon sea salt flakes
- Crystal Hot Sauce$2.00
3 oz of the Louisiana classic
- Mast Chocolates$2.99
- Poppy Picks (Mints + Toothpicks)$3.00Out of stock
- Plates, Napkins and Knives$2.00
Priced per dozen bagels
Sides
- Side of Mike's Hot Honey (1 oz)$1.00
- Side of Scallion and Chive Cream Cheese$2.25
- Side of Veggie Cream Cheese$2.50
- Side of Nana's Hot Jalapeno Cheese$2.50
- Side of Strawberry Cream Cheese$2.50
- Side of Tofutti (Vegan) Cream Cheese$2.25
- Side of Lox Spread$4.50
- Side of Whitefish$4.50
- Side of Tuna$4.75
- Side of Avocado Spread$2.75
- Side of Hummus$2.25
- Side of Strawberry Jam$1.50
- Side of Peach Jam$1.50Out of stock
- Side of Apple Butter$1.50Out of stock
- Side of Sausage$2.50
- Side of Regular Butter$1.00
- Side of Lox$4.25
Merch
- Tervis Tumblers$25.00
- Baseball Caps$25.00
Hats with an embroidered patch of Pearl's face on the front and "Pearl's Bagels" embroidered on the back.
- Beanies$20.00
- Onesies$20.00
- Grey T-Shirts$20.00
Super soft Bella and Canvas tee with Pearl's face on the front and our logo on the back.
- Pink T-Shirts$20.00
Super soft Bella and Canvas tee with Pearl's face on the front and our logo on the back.
- Blue T-Shirts$20.00
- White/Light Grey T-Shirts$20.00
- Dark Grey T-Shirts$20.00
- Tote Bags$10.00Out of stock
- Yeti Cup$42.00Out of stock
Cookbooks and Food Memoirs
- Bread: A Bakers Book of Techniques and Recipes$45.00
By Jeffery Hamelman. An essential for both seasoned and aspiring bread-bakers alike! Learn the fundamentals and how to make 140 different recipes. A great resource!
- Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza$35.00
By Ken Forkish. The perfect guide for a beginning bread baker or aspiring pizza chef!
- Bread Baker's Apprentice: Mastering the Art of Extraordinary Bread$40.00
By Peter Reinhart. An excellent and comprehensive guide to all kinds of artisan breads.
- Dining In$32.50
By Alison Roman
- Nothing Fancy$32.50
By Alison Roman
- Notes From a Young Black Chef: A Memoir$16.95
By Kwame Onwuachi
- Ottolenghi Simple$35.00
By Yotam Ottolenghi
- The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook$35.00
By Deb Perelman
- Smitten Kitchen Every Day$35.00
By Deb Perelman
- Smitten Kitchen Keepers$35.00
- New World Sourdough$27.99
- Cook This Book$32.50
- Anthony Bourdain: The Final Interview$17.99
- Cook Like a Pro$35.00
- The Cook You Want to Be$35.00
- The Elements of Pizza$30.00
- Evolutions in Bread$35.00
- Italian Table$40.00
- The Perfect Loaf$40.00
- Russ & Daughters$28.95
- Shabbat$35.00
- Sweet Enough$35.00
- Barefoot Contessa Books$35.00
- Eating Out Loud$35.00
- Let's Eat$30.00
- Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking$35.00
- Save Me the Plums$18.00
- My Life in France$18.00
- New World Sourdough$27.99
- Bagels, Schmears and a Nice Piece of Fish$24.95
- Zabars$28.00
- The Bagel$20.95
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar Eats Breakfast$9.99
- B is for Bagel$15.95
- The Good Egg$18.95
- Jalapeno Bagels$17.99
- The Bagel King$16.99