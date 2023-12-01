Pearson's
Cafe
House Favorites
- Bee Sting Latte$6.00
Housemade hot honey, espresso, choice of milk
- Iced Horchata Latte$6.00
Housemade creamy horchata, espresso poured over ice, chocolate drizzle (vegan!)
- Vanilla Bean Latte$6.00
Housemade vanilla bean syrup, espresso, choice of milk
- Classic Mocha$6.00
Pittsford Dairy chocolate milk, espresso
- Cardamom Latte$6.00
Housemade cardamom syrup, espresso, choice of milk
- Egg Nog Latte$6.00
Pittsford Dairy egg nog, espresso, cinnamon
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
Pittsford Dairy chocolate milk
- Black Sesame Latte$6.00Out of stock
Housemade black sesame syrup, espresso, choice of milk
- Spiced Kabocha Latte$6.00
Housemade kabocha squash syrup, spice blend, espresso, choice of milk
Espresso Based
Juice & Smoothie Bar
Juice
Smoothies
Bakery
Bakery
- Cardamom Skorpor$4.50Out of stock
- Maple Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.50
- After Dark Cookie$3.50
Mike's chocolate chocolate chip cookie
- Mini Pie$5.00
Mike's Honeychess Pie
- Muffin$5.00Out of stock
- Tomato Pie$7.00Out of stock
- Croissant
Amazing Grains
- Cronut$5.00
Amazing Grains
- Parmesan Leek$5.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Amazing Grains
- Spinach & Feta$5.00
- Pumpkin Pie$4.50
- Peanut Butter Bar$6.00
Crosby Lane [vegan, gf]
- Cinni Mini$6.00
Crosby Lane [vegan, gf]
Kitchen
Breakfast
- S.E.C$10.00
Fried egg, cheddar, breakfast sausage, milk bun
- S.E.C. Royale$13.00
Fried egg, maple sausage, American cheese, tomato jam, confit garlic mayo, milk bun
- Whistle Stop$12.00
Fried egg, mortadella, Denny’s pepper relish, American cheese, Pullman loaf
- Forager$12.00
Fried egg, mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, sesame milk bun
- Buttermilk Waffle$9.00
Salted butter, finger lakes maple
- Sweet Potato Hash Bae$12.00
Fried egg, Nick's kimchi, scallion, creamy yang yum
Lunch
- Found Meatball$12.00
Served in a cup with focaccia soldiers, shower of Parmesan, basil
- Soup (Cup or Bowl)
Delicious hot soup of the week!
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cheddar + American cheese, creamy yang yum, kimchi
- Mushroom + Caramelized Onion$12.00
Smoked tempeh, gingered Napa + carrot slaw, herby mayo [vegan]
- Italian Assorted$13.00
Capicolla, salami, morty d, mozzarella, muffuletta relish, olive oil, roasted peppers
- Lox + Cream Cheese$12.00
Pearson’s lox, uncle Denny’s pepper relish, dilly cream cheese
- Vern’s Porchetta + Burrata$14.00
Pistachio pesto, gremolata, basil
- Roux’s Duck Confit + Brie$14.00
Caramelized onion, fall chutney