Pea Soup's Lott-A-Freeze 809 HIGHWAY 82 W

Food

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.75

Our classic quarter pound hamburger, traditionally served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. But you can put whatever you want!

Double Hamburger

$9.75

A half pound hamburger traditionally served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. But you can put whatever you want!

Cheeseburger

$6.49

Our classic quarter pound cheeseburger, traditionally served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. But you can put whatever you want!

Double Cheeseburger

$10.49

A half pound cheeseburger traditionally served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. But you can put whatever you want!

Floating Hamburger

$7.49

A quarter pound burger smothered in chili and slaw, floating in style since 1968!

Floating Cheeseburger

$7.99

A quarter pound cheeseburger smothered in chili and slaw, floating in style since 1968!

Fatboy Gourmet Burger

$9.99

A half-pound of 100% ground chuck served on a jalepeño sourdough bun. Topped with a homemade spicy mayo, grilled onions, crisp bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Sandwiches

Hot Dog

$3.99

A classic, All-American hot dog.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

A classic grilled cheese on golden, buttered toast.

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$4.99

A classic grilled cheese with a pimento twist!

BLT

$5.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on golden, buttered toast.

PBLT

$9.99

BBQ

$5.99

Tender pulled pork drenched in BBQ sauce with slaw on a toasted bun.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.25

Ham Sandwich

$5.25

Smoked ham with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on golden, buttered toast.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Smoked ham and cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on golden, buttered toast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

A grilled chicken patty with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

A fried chicken strip with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar and our homemade buffalo ranch on a spinach wrap.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.49

Shaved ribeye steak, American cheese, sautéed peppers, and onions on a buttered poboy bun.

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Honey roasted turkey, smoked ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Our homemade chicken salad on toast or a croissant with lettuce and tomato.

1 Skinny Chick Slider

$5.99

Chicken breast tenderized and grilled, served on a sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato and our homemade garlic tomato basil pesto mayo. The perfect size for a light meal!

2 Skinny Chick Sliders

$10.49

Chicken breast tenderized and grilled, served on a sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato and our homemade garlic tomato basil pesto mayo.

Catfish Sandwich

$8.99

Poboys

Shrimp Poboy

$8.99

Our hand-battered shrimp on a poboy bun served with tarter sauce and lettuce.

Oyster Poboy

$11.99

Oysters on a buttered poboy bun served with tarter sauce and lettuce.

Catfish Poboy

$8.99

Our hand-battered catfish fillets on a buttered poboy bun served with tarter sauce and lettuce.

Ham & Cheese Poboy

$8.49

Smoked ham and cheese on a buttered poboy bun served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Roast Beef Poboy

$8.49

Roast beef and gravy on a buttered poboy bun served with slaw.

Ham & Roast Beef Poboy

$8.49

Roast beef, smoked ham, and cheese on a buttered poboy bun served with lettuce tomato, and mayo.

Kid's Meals

2 Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.49

2 Steak Fingers & Fries

$5.49

Hot Dog & Fries

$5.49

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.49

Dinners

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$32.99

16oz Ribeye steak cooked to your preference served with a side and your choice of a side salad and slaw and a slice of Texas toast.

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$11.25

A Salisbury steak smothered in gravy and grilled onions served with a side and toast, with your choice of a side salad or slaw and a slice of Texas toast.

Hot Roast Beef Dinner

$11.25

An open-faced hot roast beef sandwich served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw and a slice of Texas toast.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$10.99

Four of our hand-battered chicken strips served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw and a slice of Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.99

Two grilled chicken patties served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw and a slice of Texas toast.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.75

Six of our hand-battered fried shrimp served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Half Shrimp Dinner

$13.49

Three of our hand-battered shrimp served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Fried Catfish Dinner

$17.75

Five of our hand-battered catfish fillets served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes two hush puppies and a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Half Catfish Dinner

$13.49

Three of our hand-battered catfish fillets served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes two hush puppies and a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Fried Oyster Dinner 3 Piece

$13.99

Three of our fried oysters served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Fried Oyster Dinner Half Dozen

$18.99

Six of our fried oysters served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Fried Oyster Dinner Full Dozen

$25.99

Twelve of our fried oysters served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Steak Finger Dinner

$7.99

Five hand-battered steak fingers served with a side and a toasted bun. Does not include a salad or slaw.

Salads

Side Salad

$3.75

A small bowl with iceberg lettuce and carrots.

Dinner Salad

$6.75

A large salad with iceberg lettuce, carrots, and tomatoes.

Chef Salad

$9.75

A large salad with iceberg lettuce, smoked ham, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.

Garden Salad

$9.75

A large salad with iceberg lettuce, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, grilled artichokes, feta cheese, and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

A large salad with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.75

A large salad with iceberg lettuce, fried chicken, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.

Fried Shrimp Salad

$11.75

A large salad with iceberg lettuce, fried shrimp, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.

Fried Oyster Salad

$12.75

A large salad with iceberg lettuce, fried oysters, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.

Sides

Tator Tots Small

$2.49

Tator Tots Large

$2.99

Onion Ring Small

$3.25

Onion Ring Large

$4.49

French Fry Small

$2.49

French Fry Large

$2.75

Bag of Chips

$1.25

Baked Potato

$3.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.49
Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Boudin Egg Rolls

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Cole Slaw

$1.75

Potato Salad

$1.75

Fried Corn

$2.99

Hot Tamales (Half Dozen)

$10.99

Hot Tamales (Dozen)

$16.99

Seafood Platters

Shrimp & Oyster Platter

$19.99

Three fried oysters and three fried shrimp served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Catfish & Oyster Platter

$19.99

Three pieces of fried catfish and three fried oysters served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Shrimp & Catfish Platter

$18.49

Three fried shrimp and three pieces of fried catfish served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Shrimp, Oyster, Catfish Small Platter

$21.99

Two fried shrimp, two fried oysters, and two pieces of fried catfish served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Shrimp, Oyster, Catfish Large Platter

$27.99

Three fried shrimp, three fried oysters, and three pieces of fried catfish served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.

Extras

Shrimp

$2.75

Oyster

$2.75

Catfish

$2.75

Chicken Strip

$2.25

Grilled Chicken Patty

$3.75

Steak Finger

$2.25

Hamburger Steak Patty

$7.75

Hamburger Patty

$3.75

1 Scoop Chicken Salad

$6.75

2 Scoops Chicken Salad

$9.25

16oz Chicken Salad

$13.99

32oz Chicken Salad

$27.99

16oz Pimento Cheese

$10.99

32oz Pimento Cheese

$20.99

Desserts

Malt

$3.99

Milkshake

$3.75

Cone

$2.75

Flavor Burst Cone

$2.99

Cup of Ice Cream (Small)

$2.75

Cup of Ice Cream (Medium)

$3.75

Cup of Ice Cream (Large)

$4.75

Cup of Flavor Burst Ice Cream (Small)

$2.99

Cup of Flavor Burst Ice Cream (Medium)

$3.99

Cup of Flavor Burst Ice Cream (Large)

$4.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Hot Fudge Brownie

$4.49

Hot Fudge Sundae Small

$3.75

Hot Fudge Sundae Large

$4.75

Quart of Ice Cream

$9.99

Quart of Flavor Burst Ice Cream

$10.99

Frosted Drinks

$3.99

Add-ons

Cup of Dressing (2oz)

$0.49

Cup of Dressing (4oz)

$0.75

Bottle of Dressing

$7.00

Cup Gravy

$0.75

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Add Cheese

$0.60

Cup BBQ (4oz)

$0.75

Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Cup of Water

$0.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Half and Half Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$0.85

Can Drink

$1.25

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.89

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.89

Kids Half and Half Tea

$1.89

Kids Arnold Palmer

$1.89

Kids Lemonade

$1.89

Kids Coke

$1.89

Kids Diet Coke

$1.89

Kids Coke Zero

$1.89

Kids Sprite

$1.89

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.89

Kids Diet Dr Pepper

$1.89

Kids Orange Fanta

$1.89

Kids Root Beer

$1.89

Catering (Allow 48 hours)

Entreés

Hot Tamales (2 Dozen)

$36.00

Served with saltine crackers.

Hot Tamales (4 Dozen)

$73.00

Served with saltine crackers.

Chicken Salad 16oz

$13.99

Chicken Salad 32oz

$27.99

Chicken Tender Platter (25 Tenders)

$49.99

Not served with a side.

Chicken Tender Platter (50 Tenders)

$99.99

Not served with a side.

Fried Shrimp Platter (25 Shrimp)

$49.99

Not served with a side.

Fried Shrimp Platter (50 Shrimp)

$99.99

Not served with a side.

Fried Catfish Platter (25 Fish)

$49.99

Not served with a side.

Fried Catfish Platter (50 Fish)

$99.99

Not served with a side.

Steak Finger Platter (25 Steak Fingers)

$29.99

Not served with a side.

Steak Finger Platter (50 Steak Fingers)

$59.99

Not served with a side.

Hamburger Steak Platter (10 Patties)

$74.99

Not served with a side.

Hamburger Steak Platter (20 Patties)

$150.00

Not served with a side.

Build-Your-Own Burger Platter (10 Burgers)

$49.99

10 Hamburger patties and 10 buns served with our toppings on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.

Oyster Poboy Platter (10 Poboys)

$109.99

Tarter sauce, cocktail sauce, lettuce, and tomato served on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.

Shrimp Poboy Platter (10 Poboys)

$89.99

Tarter sauce, cocktail sauce, lettuce, and tomato served on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.

Roast Beef, Ham, and Cheese Platter (10 Poboys)

$89.99

Mayo, lettuce, and tomato served on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.

Hot Dog Platter (10 Hot Dogs)

$39.99

10 hot dogs with optional toppings on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.

Hot Dog Platter (20 Hot Dogs)

$79.99

20 hot dogs with optional toppings on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)

$89.99

Not served with a side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)

$174.99

Not served with a side.

Club Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)

$89.99

Not served with a side.

Club Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)

$174.99

Not served with a side.

Club Wrap (10 Sandwiches)

$89.99

Not served with a side.

Club Wrap (20 Sandwiches)

$174.99

Not served with a side.

BBQ Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)

$59.99

10 Pulled pork sandwiches with BBQ sauce. Coleslaw optional. Not served with a side.

BBQ Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)

$119.99

10 Pulled pork sandwiches with BBQ sauce. Coleslaw optional. Not served with a side.

BLT Platter (10 Sandwiches)

$54.99

10 BLT sandwiches with on toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Not served with a side.

BLT Platter (20 Sandwiches)

$109.99

20 BLT sandwiches with on toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Not served with a side.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)

$49.99

10 PBLT sandwiches with on toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and pimento cheese. Not served with a side.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)

$99.99

20 PBLT sandwiches with on toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and pimento cheese. Not served with a side.

Skinny Chick Slider Platter (10 Sliders)

$59.99

10 chicken sliders on sourdough buns with slider sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Not served with a side.

Skinny Chick Slider Platter (20 Sliders)

$119.99

20 chicken sliders on sourdough buns with slider sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Not served with a side.

Grlled Chicken Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)

$54.99

10 grilled chicken sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Not served with a side.

Grlled Chicken Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)

$109.99

20 grilled chicken sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Not served with a side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)

$54.99

10 fried chicken sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Not served with a side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)

$109.99

20 grilled chicken sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Not served with a side.

Sides

Potato Salad 16oz

$10.49

Potato Salad 32oz

$19.99

Cole Slaw 16oz

$8.99

Cole Slaw 32oz

$17.99

Tater Tots (Half Pan)

$24.99

Optional chili and cheese toppings, in a 9x13 inch pan.

Tater Tots (Full Pan)

$49.99

Optional chili and cheese toppings, in a 21x13 inch pan.

French Fries (Half Pan)

$19.99

Optional chili and cheese toppings, in a 9x13 inch pan.

French Fries (Full Pan)

$39.99

Optional chili and cheese toppings, in a 9x13 inch pan.

Hush Puppies (Half Pan)

$39.99

In a 9x13 pan.

Hush Puppies (Full Pan)

$79.99

In a 21x13 pan.

Texas Toast (10 Slices)

$4.99

Texas Toast (20 Slices)

$9.99

Salads

Catering Chef Salad

$49.99

Served with ham, tomato, cheese, and pickles. Not served with salad dressing.

Catering Garden Salad

$49.99

Served with kalamata olives, artichokes, feta cheese and roasted tomatoes. Grilled or fried chicken are optional. Not served with salad dressing.

House Salad

$45.99

Salad Dressings/Sauces

Ranch Dressing 16oz

$7.00

Ranch Dressing 32oz

$14.00

Thousand Island Dressing 16oz

$7.00

Thousand Island Dressing 32oz

$14.00

Italian Dressing 16oz

$7.00

Italian Dressing 32oz

$14.00

Honey Mustard Dressing 16oz

$8.00

Honey Mustard Dressing 32oz

$16.00

Roasted Garlic Dressing 16oz

$8.00

Roasted Garlic Dressing 32oz

$16.00

Comeback Dressing 16oz

$8.00

Comeback Dressing 32oz

$16.00

BBQ Sauce 16oz

$7.00

BBQ Sauce 32oz

$14.00

Tarter Sauce 16oz

$7.00

Tarter Sauce 32oz

$14.00

Cocktail Sauce 16oz

$7.00

Cocktail Sauce 32oz

$14.00

Drinks

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon Half-and-Half Tea

$7.00

Gallon Lemonade

$7.00

Gallon Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Misc.

Utensils (One Person)

$1.00

Includes plate, napkins, utensils, salt, and pepper.

Cups

$0.15

Bagged Ice

$2.99

Merch

Shirts and Hats

T-shirt Medium-XL

$25.00

T-shirt XXL

$27.00

Hat

$25.00