Pea Soup's Lott-A-Freeze 809 HIGHWAY 82 W
Food
Burgers
Hamburger
Our classic quarter pound hamburger, traditionally served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. But you can put whatever you want!
Double Hamburger
A half pound hamburger traditionally served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. But you can put whatever you want!
Cheeseburger
Our classic quarter pound cheeseburger, traditionally served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. But you can put whatever you want!
Double Cheeseburger
A half pound cheeseburger traditionally served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. But you can put whatever you want!
Floating Hamburger
A quarter pound burger smothered in chili and slaw, floating in style since 1968!
Floating Cheeseburger
A quarter pound cheeseburger smothered in chili and slaw, floating in style since 1968!
Fatboy Gourmet Burger
A half-pound of 100% ground chuck served on a jalepeño sourdough bun. Topped with a homemade spicy mayo, grilled onions, crisp bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Sandwiches
Hot Dog
A classic, All-American hot dog.
Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese on golden, buttered toast.
Grilled Pimento Cheese
A classic grilled cheese with a pimento twist!
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on golden, buttered toast.
PBLT
BBQ
Tender pulled pork drenched in BBQ sauce with slaw on a toasted bun.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Smoked ham with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on golden, buttered toast.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Smoked ham and cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on golden, buttered toast.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken patty with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
A fried chicken strip with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar and our homemade buffalo ranch on a spinach wrap.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Shaved ribeye steak, American cheese, sautéed peppers, and onions on a buttered poboy bun.
Club Sandwich
Honey roasted turkey, smoked ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad on toast or a croissant with lettuce and tomato.
1 Skinny Chick Slider
Chicken breast tenderized and grilled, served on a sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato and our homemade garlic tomato basil pesto mayo. The perfect size for a light meal!
2 Skinny Chick Sliders
Chicken breast tenderized and grilled, served on a sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato and our homemade garlic tomato basil pesto mayo.
Catfish Sandwich
Poboys
Shrimp Poboy
Our hand-battered shrimp on a poboy bun served with tarter sauce and lettuce.
Oyster Poboy
Oysters on a buttered poboy bun served with tarter sauce and lettuce.
Catfish Poboy
Our hand-battered catfish fillets on a buttered poboy bun served with tarter sauce and lettuce.
Ham & Cheese Poboy
Smoked ham and cheese on a buttered poboy bun served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Roast Beef Poboy
Roast beef and gravy on a buttered poboy bun served with slaw.
Ham & Roast Beef Poboy
Roast beef, smoked ham, and cheese on a buttered poboy bun served with lettuce tomato, and mayo.
Kid's Meals
Dinners
Ribeye Steak Dinner
16oz Ribeye steak cooked to your preference served with a side and your choice of a side salad and slaw and a slice of Texas toast.
Hamburger Steak Dinner
A Salisbury steak smothered in gravy and grilled onions served with a side and toast, with your choice of a side salad or slaw and a slice of Texas toast.
Hot Roast Beef Dinner
An open-faced hot roast beef sandwich served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw and a slice of Texas toast.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Four of our hand-battered chicken strips served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw and a slice of Texas toast.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Two grilled chicken patties served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw and a slice of Texas toast.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Six of our hand-battered fried shrimp served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Half Shrimp Dinner
Three of our hand-battered shrimp served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Fried Catfish Dinner
Five of our hand-battered catfish fillets served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes two hush puppies and a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Half Catfish Dinner
Three of our hand-battered catfish fillets served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes two hush puppies and a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Fried Oyster Dinner 3 Piece
Three of our fried oysters served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Fried Oyster Dinner Half Dozen
Six of our fried oysters served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Fried Oyster Dinner Full Dozen
Twelve of our fried oysters served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Steak Finger Dinner
Five hand-battered steak fingers served with a side and a toasted bun. Does not include a salad or slaw.
Salads
Side Salad
A small bowl with iceberg lettuce and carrots.
Dinner Salad
A large salad with iceberg lettuce, carrots, and tomatoes.
Chef Salad
A large salad with iceberg lettuce, smoked ham, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.
Garden Salad
A large salad with iceberg lettuce, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, grilled artichokes, feta cheese, and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
A large salad with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.
Fried Chicken Salad
A large salad with iceberg lettuce, fried chicken, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.
Fried Shrimp Salad
A large salad with iceberg lettuce, fried shrimp, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.
Fried Oyster Salad
A large salad with iceberg lettuce, fried oysters, tomatoes, pickles, and cheese.
Sides
Tator Tots Small
Tator Tots Large
Onion Ring Small
Onion Ring Large
French Fry Small
French Fry Large
Bag of Chips
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Cheese Sticks
Boudin Egg Rolls
Fried Green Tomatoes
Cole Slaw
Potato Salad
Fried Corn
Hot Tamales (Half Dozen)
Hot Tamales (Dozen)
Seafood Platters
Shrimp & Oyster Platter
Three fried oysters and three fried shrimp served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Catfish & Oyster Platter
Three pieces of fried catfish and three fried oysters served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Shrimp & Catfish Platter
Three fried shrimp and three pieces of fried catfish served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Shrimp, Oyster, Catfish Small Platter
Two fried shrimp, two fried oysters, and two pieces of fried catfish served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Shrimp, Oyster, Catfish Large Platter
Three fried shrimp, three fried oysters, and three pieces of fried catfish served with a side and your choice of a salad or slaw. Includes a cup of tarter sauce and a slice of Texas toast.
Extras
Desserts
Malt
Milkshake
Cone
Flavor Burst Cone
Cup of Ice Cream (Small)
Cup of Ice Cream (Medium)
Cup of Ice Cream (Large)
Cup of Flavor Burst Ice Cream (Small)
Cup of Flavor Burst Ice Cream (Medium)
Cup of Flavor Burst Ice Cream (Large)
Cheesecake
Hot Fudge Brownie
Hot Fudge Sundae Small
Hot Fudge Sundae Large
Quart of Ice Cream
Quart of Flavor Burst Ice Cream
Frosted Drinks
Add-ons
Beverages
Coke
Coke Zero
Cup of Water
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper
Half and Half Tea
Lemonade
Orange Fanta
Root Beer
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Can Drink
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Unsweet Tea
Kids Half and Half Tea
Kids Arnold Palmer
Kids Lemonade
Kids Coke
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Coke Zero
Kids Sprite
Kids Dr Pepper
Kids Diet Dr Pepper
Kids Orange Fanta
Kids Root Beer
Catering (Allow 48 hours)
Entreés
Hot Tamales (2 Dozen)
Served with saltine crackers.
Hot Tamales (4 Dozen)
Served with saltine crackers.
Chicken Salad 16oz
Chicken Salad 32oz
Chicken Tender Platter (25 Tenders)
Not served with a side.
Chicken Tender Platter (50 Tenders)
Not served with a side.
Fried Shrimp Platter (25 Shrimp)
Not served with a side.
Fried Shrimp Platter (50 Shrimp)
Not served with a side.
Fried Catfish Platter (25 Fish)
Not served with a side.
Fried Catfish Platter (50 Fish)
Not served with a side.
Steak Finger Platter (25 Steak Fingers)
Not served with a side.
Steak Finger Platter (50 Steak Fingers)
Not served with a side.
Hamburger Steak Platter (10 Patties)
Not served with a side.
Hamburger Steak Platter (20 Patties)
Not served with a side.
Build-Your-Own Burger Platter (10 Burgers)
10 Hamburger patties and 10 buns served with our toppings on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.
Oyster Poboy Platter (10 Poboys)
Tarter sauce, cocktail sauce, lettuce, and tomato served on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.
Shrimp Poboy Platter (10 Poboys)
Tarter sauce, cocktail sauce, lettuce, and tomato served on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.
Roast Beef, Ham, and Cheese Platter (10 Poboys)
Mayo, lettuce, and tomato served on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.
Hot Dog Platter (10 Hot Dogs)
10 hot dogs with optional toppings on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.
Hot Dog Platter (20 Hot Dogs)
20 hot dogs with optional toppings on the side so everyone can get what they want! Not served with a side.
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)
Not served with a side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)
Not served with a side.
Club Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)
Not served with a side.
Club Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)
Not served with a side.
Club Wrap (10 Sandwiches)
Not served with a side.
Club Wrap (20 Sandwiches)
Not served with a side.
BBQ Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)
10 Pulled pork sandwiches with BBQ sauce. Coleslaw optional. Not served with a side.
BBQ Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)
10 Pulled pork sandwiches with BBQ sauce. Coleslaw optional. Not served with a side.
BLT Platter (10 Sandwiches)
10 BLT sandwiches with on toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Not served with a side.
BLT Platter (20 Sandwiches)
20 BLT sandwiches with on toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Not served with a side.
Pimento Cheese Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)
10 PBLT sandwiches with on toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and pimento cheese. Not served with a side.
Pimento Cheese Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)
20 PBLT sandwiches with on toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and pimento cheese. Not served with a side.
Skinny Chick Slider Platter (10 Sliders)
10 chicken sliders on sourdough buns with slider sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Not served with a side.
Skinny Chick Slider Platter (20 Sliders)
20 chicken sliders on sourdough buns with slider sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Not served with a side.
Grlled Chicken Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)
10 grilled chicken sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Not served with a side.
Grlled Chicken Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)
20 grilled chicken sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Not served with a side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich Platter (10 Sandwiches)
10 fried chicken sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Not served with a side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich Platter (20 Sandwiches)
20 grilled chicken sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Not served with a side.
Sides
Potato Salad 16oz
Potato Salad 32oz
Cole Slaw 16oz
Cole Slaw 32oz
Tater Tots (Half Pan)
Optional chili and cheese toppings, in a 9x13 inch pan.
Tater Tots (Full Pan)
Optional chili and cheese toppings, in a 21x13 inch pan.
French Fries (Half Pan)
Optional chili and cheese toppings, in a 9x13 inch pan.
French Fries (Full Pan)
Optional chili and cheese toppings, in a 9x13 inch pan.
Hush Puppies (Half Pan)
In a 9x13 pan.
Hush Puppies (Full Pan)
In a 21x13 pan.