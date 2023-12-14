Pedaler's Fork - Calabasas
Coffee
- Regular Kickstand$4.00
- Large Kickstand$5.00
- Regular Single Origin$4.50
- Large Single Origin$5.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Regular Latte$5.50
- Large Latte$6.50
- Regular Americano$5.50
- Large Americano$6.50
- Macchiato$4.50
- Regular Cold Brew$5.50
- Large Cold Brew$6.50
- Regular Nitro$7.00Out of stock
- Large Nitro$8.00Out of stock
- Cortado$4.50
- Coffee Box$30.00
- Espresso Tonic$8.00
- 12 Oz Single Origin Beans$21.00
- New Coffee$7.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- 12 Oz Kickstand Beans$20.00
- 5 Lb Bag$85.00
Pedaler's Fork - Calabasas Location and Ordering Hours
(818) 225-8231
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM