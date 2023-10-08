Pedro’s del Este 212 Walnut Street
FOOD
Tapas
Adobo Tuna
Chimi Steak
roasted radish, cilantro chimichurri, cotija, pepitas, pickled onion
Chips, Salsa & Guac
Empanadas Picadillo
+1 Empanada
Gambas Al Ajo
prawns, white wine, preserved lemon, sherry, toasted sourdough
House-Cut Fries
Masitas Chicharones
Shrimp Frituras
Spiced Chickpeas
cumin, coriander, smoked paprika
Sticky Wings
local honey, lime, herbs, toasted garlic, umami
Taco • Braised Short Ribs GF
Tlayuda
green chile chicken, red beans, pepperjack, cotija, pickled onions, radish
Watermelon Summer Salad
+ 3 Sauteed Shrimp
TIKI Rangoon
TIKI Jerk Sliders
Artichoke Dip
Lavosh
All Together
Ca!amari
Sauces/Add-Ons
lemon aioli side
charred tomato & habanero salsa side
extra sourdough (2)
additional chips
cilantro crema
Fresno Chili Aioli
salsa verde side
chipotle ketchup
mojo sauce side - masitas
mezcal chile sauce side
mojo picon side
guac side
Salt & Pepper Vinaigrette
Pickled Veggies Side
Chimichurri Sauce
Cotija Side, 2 oz
wing sauce
Chocolate Sauce w/ pistachios
No Charge Sauce
Half Order Chips
Corn Tortillas (3)
WINE
Wine - by the bottle
BTL Sauv Blanc-Sauvetage
BTL Pinot Grigio-Sun Goddess
BTL Albariño- Tangent
BTL Chardonnay-San Simeon
BTL Vinho Verde- QSSRare
BTL Rose-The Beach
BTL Pinot Noir-Fino Vino
BTL Cabernet-R&S
BTL Cabernet-Four Virtues
BTL Tempranillo-Celeste
BTL Red Blend-Infinito
BTL Malbec-Achaval Ferrer
Btl Cava
BRUNCH
Brunch Plates
Feature Quiche
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
s/o bacon
s/o chorizo patties (2)
Benedict
Breakfast Potatoes
Brunch Churro
chili-sugar donut twist, dark chocolate & orange dip, strawberry rosé jam
Chilaquiles
tortilla chips, ancho-tomatillo sauce, braised chicken, cotija, cilantro crema, egg, crispy potatoes
Chimichanga
crispy potatoes, bacon, corn & tomato salsa, scrambled eggs, pepperjack cheese, pasilla chile sauce
Chips, Guac, Salsa
Watermelon Salad
+3 Sauteed Shrimp
Cubano Egg Bake
roasted pork, smoked ham, taleggio cheese, Dijon and dill hollandaise, crispy potatoes.
Egg & Shrimp Scramble
lobster, green onion, avocado, marinated tomatoes, chimichurri, crispy potatoes
Empanadas Picadillo
+1 Empanada
French Toast
ciabatta, roasted strawberries, toasted pistachios, citrus whip
Grumpy Gringo
two eggs, crispy potatoes, toast & jam
Orange Caramel Roll
fresh baked cinnamon roll, burnt orange caramel sauce, bruleed orange wedge
Ropa Tostada
Shrimp Frituras
Sourdough Toast & Jam
toasted sourdough, creamery butter, house strawberry rosé jam