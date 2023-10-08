Popular Items

Chimi Steak

$15.00

roasted radish, cilantro chimichurri, cotija, pepitas, pickled onion

Sticky Wings

$16.00

local honey, lime, herbs, toasted garlic, umami

House-Cut Fries

$6.00

FOOD

Tapas

Adobo Tuna

$15.00
Chimi Steak

$15.00

roasted radish, cilantro chimichurri, cotija, pepitas, pickled onion

Chips, Salsa & Guac

$11.00

Empanadas Picadillo

$11.00

+1 Empanada

$4.00
Gambas Al Ajo

$17.00

prawns, white wine, preserved lemon, sherry, toasted sourdough

House-Cut Fries

$6.00

Masitas Chicharones

$13.00

Shrimp Frituras

$12.00
Spiced Chickpeas

$6.00

cumin, coriander, smoked paprika

Sticky Wings

$16.00

local honey, lime, herbs, toasted garlic, umami

Taco • Braised Short Ribs GF

$12.00
Tlayuda

$11.00

green chile chicken, red beans, pepperjack, cotija, pickled onions, radish

Watermelon Summer Salad

$11.00

+ 3 Sauteed Shrimp

$5.00

TIKI Rangoon

$9.00

TIKI Jerk Sliders

$9.00

Artichoke Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Lavosh

$2.00Out of stock

All Together

Ca!amari

$9.00Out of stock

Sauces/Add-Ons

lemon aioli side

$1.00

charred tomato & habanero salsa side

$1.00

extra sourdough (2)

$2.00

additional chips

$2.00

cilantro crema

$1.00

Fresno Chili Aioli

$2.00

salsa verde side

$1.00

chipotle ketchup

$2.00

mojo sauce side - masitas

$1.00

mezcal chile sauce side

Out of stock

mojo picon side

Out of stock

guac side

$4.00

Salt & Pepper Vinaigrette

$1.00

Pickled Veggies Side

$2.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Cotija Side, 2 oz

$1.00

wing sauce

$3.00

Chocolate Sauce w/ pistachios

$1.00

No Charge Sauce

Half Order Chips

$1.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Sweet Plates

Churro Cronut Holes

$10.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Shortcake

$10.00

Cream Puff

$10.00Out of stock

WINE

Wine - by the bottle

BTL Sauv Blanc-Sauvetage

$38.00

BTL Pinot Grigio-Sun Goddess

$38.00

BTL Albariño- Tangent

$38.00

BTL Chardonnay-San Simeon

$38.00

BTL Vinho Verde- QSSRare

$38.00

BTL Rose-The Beach

$38.00

BTL Pinot Noir-Fino Vino

$42.00

BTL Cabernet-R&S

$38.00

BTL Cabernet-Four Virtues

$42.00

BTL Tempranillo-Celeste

$42.00

BTL Red Blend-Infinito

$38.00

BTL Malbec-Achaval Ferrer

$38.00

Btl Cava

$28.00

Port

Porto Kopke Fine Ruby Port

$6.00

BEER

Bottle & Can Beer (Copy)

Modelo

$5.00

High Life

$5.00

3 Sheep’s Pils

$5.00

3 Sheep’s Fresh Coast

$5.00

Hazy Valley

$5.00Out of stock

Downeast Cider

$5.00

Run Wild NA

$5.00

3 Sheeps 15-2 Stout

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

H&B Muchos Ojos (Mexican Lager)

$5.00

BRUNCH

Brunch Plates

Feature Quiche

$13.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Eggs

$5.00

s/o bacon

$3.00

s/o chorizo patties (2)

$4.00

Benedict

$11.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.00
Brunch Churro

$10.00

chili-sugar donut twist, dark chocolate & orange dip, strawberry rosé jam

Chilaquiles

$13.00

tortilla chips, ancho-tomatillo sauce, braised chicken, cotija, cilantro crema, egg, crispy potatoes

Chimichanga

$14.00

crispy potatoes, bacon, corn & tomato salsa, scrambled eggs, pepperjack cheese, pasilla chile sauce

Chips, Guac, Salsa

$11.00

Watermelon Salad

$11.00

+3 Sauteed Shrimp

$5.00
Cubano Egg Bake

$13.00

roasted pork, smoked ham, taleggio cheese, Dijon and dill hollandaise, crispy potatoes.

Egg & Shrimp Scramble

$17.00

lobster, green onion, avocado, marinated tomatoes, chimichurri, crispy potatoes

Empanadas Picadillo

$11.00

+1 Empanada

$4.00
French Toast

$11.00

ciabatta, roasted strawberries, toasted pistachios, citrus whip

Grumpy Gringo

$10.00

two eggs, crispy potatoes, toast & jam

Orange Caramel Roll

$5.00

fresh baked cinnamon roll, burnt orange caramel sauce, bruleed orange wedge

Ropa Tostada

$12.00

Shrimp Frituras

$12.00

Sourdough Toast & Jam

$4.00

toasted sourdough, creamery butter, house strawberry rosé jam

Tacos

$11.00

additional chips

$2.00

s/o charred habanero salsa

$1.00

s/o chimichurri sc.

$1.00

s/o chipotle citrus hollandaise

$0.50

s/o chocolate sauce with pistachios

$1.00

s/o cilantro crema

$1.00

s/o dijon hollandaise

$0.50

s/o pico

$1.00

s/o ranchero

$1.00

s/o salsa verde

$1.00

s/o strawberry rose jam

$1.00

s/o whipped cream

s/o Char Tom Hab

$1.00

s/o guac

$2.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Family Brunch

$19.95

+1 Empanada

$4.00

VIP CARAMEL ROLL