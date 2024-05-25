Pedro's Tacos and Tequila
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Side Queso
Our homemade white cheese dip$7.00
- Large Queso
Our homemade white cheese dip$12.50
- Chorizo Queso
Our freshly made queso with chorizo side of pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas$16.00
- Side Guacamole Dip
Fresh guacamole with tomatoes, lime juice, onions, avocado, and make it spicy with fresh jalapeños$7.00
- Large Guacamole Dip
Fresh guacamole with tomatoes, lime juice, onions, avocado, and make it spicy with fresh jalapeños$12.50
- Pinto Bean Dip
Our homemade pinto bean dip topped with queso cheese$12.00
- Trio Dip
All three of our homemade dips together$18.00
- Empanadas
Two fried puff pastries filled with cheese and chorizo with chimichurri sauce$10.00
- Mexican Tostada
Two tostadas with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cotija cheese, and salsa Verde$11.00
- Street Corn
Grilled corn on the cob coated in homemade lime mayo and sprinkled with cotija cheese and tajin$8.00
Nachos
- Al Pastor Nachos
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole$16.95
- Steak Nachos
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole$18.00
- Grilled Chicken Nachos
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole$16.00
- Pork Carnitas Nachos
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole$16.95
- Shrimp Nachos
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole$19.00
- Ground Beef Nachos
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole$14.50
- Shredded Chicken Nachos
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole$14.50
- Three Meats Loco Nachos
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole$22.00
Tacos
- Carnitas
Pork with chihuahua cheese and grilled onions$5.00
- Al Pastor*
Marinated pork with pineapples, salsa Verde, and onions$5.00
- Street
Carna Asada with cotija cheese, onions, and cilantro$5.00
- BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken with roasted poblano peppers and cilantro$5.00
- Nola
Cajun-style fried shrimp with corn and Tabasco$5.50
- Gringo
Ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes, hard or soft$3.50
- Barbacoa
Slow-cooked beef short rib with pickled red onions and cilantro$5.00
- Baja
Fried mahi mahi with chipotle sauce and jalapeño coleslaw$5.50
- The Veggie
Fried jack fruit with lime, sour cream, and cilantro$5.00
- Calamari Taco
Calamari with green chili and coriander salsa, corn, and red cabbage$5.50
- Make a Combo Dinner
3 tacos, rice and charro beans$20.00
Plato's Gordos
- Chimichanga
Fried burrito filled with the meat of your choosing served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo also topped with queso cheese$13.50
- Burrito Supreme
A burrito filled with ground beef and beans topped with burrito sauce and melted shredded cheese with a side of rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and guacamole$14.00
- Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla with cheese and the meat of your choosing with a side of rice and beans$13.00
- Enchilada Dinner
Two enchiladas served with a side of rice and beans with enchilada sauce and melted shredded cheese on top$13.00
- Enchilada Mole
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and our homemade mole sauce with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes$22.00
- Enchilada Al Carbon
Three cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of red enchilada sauce or green tomatillo sauce, queso cheese, and grilled steak. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes$24.00
- Birria Tacos with a Side of Rice
3 birria tacos with cilantro and onions with a side of our house-made birria soup for dipping and a side of mexican rice$17.00
- Chili Relleno
Two cheese-stuffed poblano peppers served with rice, charro beans, and a small house salad$17.00
- Tex-Mex Torta
A Mexican sandwich with carne asada, queso fresco, avocado crema, lettuce, and a lime wedge all on a focaccia roll with a side of steak fries$16.00
- Burrito Dinner
One burrito filled with beans and your choice of meat topped with red burrito sauce and cheese with a side of rice and beans$14.00
- Burrito Asada
Burrito with your choice of meat, beans, and rice topped with queso and salsa Verde with a side of lettuce, guacamole, and pico$19.00
- Quesadilla Pedros
Two flour quesadillas with cheese and the meat or your choosing inside with a side of lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole$15.00
- Flautas Mexicanas
Four flautas either birria or shredded chicken of your choice with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes$17.00
- 1 Meat California Burritos
A 12-in tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese with a side of queso cheese$15.00
- 2 Meats California Burritos
A 12-in tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese with a side of queso cheese$17.00
- 3 Meats California Burritos
A 12-in tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese with a side of queso cheese$19.00
- Enchilada Supreme
A combination of one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one cheese, and one bean enchilada topped with enchilada sauce with melted shredded cheese and lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes on the side$22.00
- Enchilada Pedros
Three chicken enchiladas with your choice of red enchilada sauce or green tomatillo sauce with a side of rice, a small house salad, and your choice of either charro beans or refried beans$22.00
From the Grill
- Fajitas
Your choice of meat served with onions and bell peppers and a sizzling hot fajita plate with your choice of corn, flour, or wheat tortillas, served with a side or rice your choice of charro beans or refried beans, lettuce sour cream, guacamole, and pico de$24.99
- Fajita Al Pastor
Pastor fajita served in a pineapple shell topped with melted cheese with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$26.99
- Vegan Fajitas
Grilled mixed vegetables and jackfruit with onions and bell pepper served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$18.00
- Mesquite Grill
The best dinner for two! One half dozen shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, smoked sausage, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and one Chile toreado all on a sizzling hot plate. Served with two sides or rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and si$46.99
- Carne Asada
A nice flank steak marinated in our house marinade served with grilled onions, lime, and a chili tornado all on a sizzling plate. Served with a side of either charro beans or refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choi$26.50
- Pollo Asada
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and tomatoes$24.99
- Lunch Pollo Loco
Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, spinach, and cheese with a side of rice and grilled vegetables$26.00
- Pork Carnitas*
Served with a side of rice, charro beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of tortillas$23.99
Seafood
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Fresh shrimp slowly simmered in our special house garlic sauce with a side of rice, steamed veggies, and garlic bread$26.00
- Camarones a La Diablo
Fresh grilled shrimp on our house special spicy diablo sauce served with a side of rice, steamed veggies, and garlic bread$26.00
- Pescado Zarandeado
Delicious red snapper coated with a bold, savory, and spicy chile marinade, then quickly grilled to flaky perfection with a side of rice, beans, and a small house salad$26.00
- Ceviche De Pescado
Fresh mahi mahi cured in lime juice with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeño, and cucumber with three tostadas$19.00
Soups and Salads
- Pozole
Hearty soup full of hominy and tender pork, flavored with a homemade red chile sauce and garnished with shredded cabbage and thinly sliced radishes$14.00
- Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth full of shredded chicken, corn, black beans, and homemade tortilla strips$5.00
- Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth full of shredded chicken, corn, black beans, and homemade tortilla strips$10.00
- Cup Charro Beans
Mexican-style soup, consisting of pinto beans submerged in a broth full of amazing flavors. The flavors come from many different types of meat like beef franks, chorizo, ham, and bacon$5.00
- Bowl Charro Beans
Mexican-style soup, consisting of pinto beans submerged in a broth full of amazing flavors. The flavors come from many different types of meat like beef franks, chorizo, ham, and bacon$10.00
- Avocado and Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of romaine lettuce and spinach with avocados, cucumbers, and tomatoes$17.00
- Caesar Salad
Your choice of meat over a bed of romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, red onions, and croutons with Caesar dressing on the side$17.00
- Taco Salad
Your choice of meat on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and cheese in a taco shell with sour cream and guacamole on the side$14.00
Veggie Plate
- Three Cheese Enchiladas
Three enchiladas topped with red sauce, mushrooms, and spinach with a side of rice and beans served with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream$17.00
- Veggie Quesadillas
Two cheese quesadillas filled with spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole$16.00
Drinks
Desserts
- Flan
Creamy custard with a rich, golden caramel sauce$9.00
- Churros
Crispy fried dough with a cake-like center rolled in a mouthwatering combo of cinnamon and sugar and served with your choice of chocolate or strawberry dipping sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream$9.00
- Sopapillas
Six crispy deep-fried pastries covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey$9.00
- Capirotada
Mexican bread pudding made with cinnamon, piloncillo, cloves, raisins, bread, and cheese$9.00
Kid's Menu
- Kids One Taco
One beef or chicken taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato with a side of beans and rice$8.00
- Kids Beef Enchilada
One beef enchilada with a side of rice and beans$8.00
- Kids Beef Burrito
One beef burrito with a side of rice and beans$8.00
- Kids Quesadilla
Shredded chicken or cheese quesadilla with a side of rice and beans$8.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
Kids cheeseburger with a side of fries$9.00
Beer
Draft Beer
Cocktails & Margs
Cocktails
- Watermelon Agua Fresca
Watermelon, lime juice, agave nectar, white rum, and triple sec (seasonal spring and summer)$13.00
- Mexican Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate with cinnamon, chili powder, and tequila (seasonal fall and winter)$15.00
- Ranch Water
Mineral water, lime juice, agave nectar, tequila$11.00
- Paloma
Grapefruit juice, lime juice, Blanco tequila, agave nectar$12.00
- Mojito
White rum, fresh mint, and lime juice$11.00
- Pomegranate Mojito
White rum, fresh mint, lime juice, pomegranate juice$12.00
- Nola Hurricane
Light rum, dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit puree, simple syrup, and grenadine$13.00
- Caipirinha
Lime juice, sugar, and Brazilian cachaça$13.00
- Piña Colada
Pineapple juice, cream of coconut, lime juice, white rum$13.00
- Bahama Mama
Coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine$11.00
- El Diablo
Suerte repo, ginger beer, creme de cassie, lime juice$13.00
- Mexican Mule
Tequila, lime juice, ginger beer, and garnished with a lime wheel and jalapeño$13.00
- Michelada
Beer of your choice, your house mad michelada mix, and lime juice$8.00
- Strawberry and Banana Daiquiri
Don Q rum, strawberry, banana, lime juice$13.00
Margaritas
- 12 Oz House Margaritas$13.00
- 27 Oz House Margaritas$26.00
- 38 Oz House Margaritas$37.00
- Pedro's Classic
Repo tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec$11.00
- Avocado Rita
Fresh avocado, lime juice, reposado tequila, and triple sec$12.00
- Cucumber Margarita
Reposado tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and fresh muddled cucumber$11.00
- Blue Margarita
Our house margarita with blue curacao$11.00
- Sangria Margarita
Our house margarita is topped with our house sangria$12.00
- Spicy Margarita
Reposado tequila, triple sec, lime juice, pineapple juice, agave nectar, and jalapeños$13.00
- Bulldog Margarita
27 oz frozen house margarita served with a Coronarita bottle$28.00
- Cadillac Margarita
Patron silver tequila, Grand Marnier, lime juice, agave nectar, orange juice$14.00
- Peach Mango Margarita
Repo tequila, peach, mango, fresh lime juice, triple sec, and fresh orange juice$12.00
- Champagne Rita
Our 27 oz frozen house margarita with a champagne bottle$29.00
- HennyRita
Hennessy vs, Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime juice$15.00