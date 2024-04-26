Pegasus Pizza and Pasta
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 6 Wings Chicken Wings - Buffalo$13.00
- 12 Wings Chicken Wings - Buffalo$21.00
- 6 Wings Chicken Wings - Caribbean$13.00
- 12 Wings Chicken Wings - Caribbean$21.00
- Half Pound Clams$18.00
Sautéed in garlic pesto sauce served with garlic bread
- Meatballs (2 Pieces) Served with Garlic Bread$10.50
- Artichoke Dip$14.00
Made from scratch with chunks of artichokes, spinach, creamy cheeses - served with crackers for dipping
Soup of the Day
Breads
Salads
- Half Greek Salad$10.00
A wonderful meal or split one before your pizza, romaine and iceberg lettuce with feta cheese, sliced onions and green peppers, olives, mushrooms, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, Greek peppers, artichoke hearts and tossed with our own h
- Full Greek Salad$16.00
A wonderful meal or split one before your pizza, romaine and iceberg lettuce with feta cheese, sliced onions and green peppers, olives, mushrooms, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, Greek peppers, artichoke hearts and tossed with our own h
- Half Italian Chef Salad$10.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, olives, sunflower seeds garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, Greek peppers and artichoke hearts tossed with your choice of dressing
- Full Italian Chef Salad$16.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, olives, sunflower seeds garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, Greek peppers and artichoke hearts tossed with your choice of dressing
- Half Shrimp Salad$11.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with mushrooms, olives, cheese, sunflower seeds, then garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Greek peppers, Greek olives and piled high with shrimp
- Full Shrimp Salad$17.50
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with mushrooms, olives, cheese, sunflower seeds, then garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Greek peppers, Greek olives and piled high with shrimp
- Half Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with our own Caesar dressing, seasoned croutons and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
- Full Caesar Salad$14.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with our own Caesar dressing, seasoned croutons and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
- Caprese Salad (Full)$15.00
With sliced tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and fresh mozzarella served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Spinach Salad$15.00
With bacon, crumbled bleu cheese mushrooms, onions and hard boiled egg served with your choice of dressing
- Wedge Salad$12.00
- Dinner Salad$7.00
Sandwiches
- Sub Sandwiches$13.50
Choice of Canadian-style bacon, Italian salami, or pepperoni
- Super Sub$14.50
Canadian-style bacon, salami and pepperoni
- Veggie Sub$14.00
Mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes
- Meatball Sub$14.50
Sliced homemade meatballs, mushrooms, onions and side of meat sauce
- Chicken Pesto$14.50
Chicken, pesto, mushrooms, onion and cooked tomatoes
- Sausage Sub$14.50
Spicy link sausage, mushrooms and onions
- Alki Club$14.00
Sliced turkey, Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese, bacon, and Italian dressing
- Pegasus Signature$15.00
Pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, and Italian dressing
Pastas
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$17.00
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$18.50
- White Spaghetti$16.50
With garlic butter and mizithra cheese
- Half Spaghetti and Half White Spaghetti$18.00
- Chicken & Mushroom White Spaghetti$18.50
With garlic butter and mizithra cheese
- Rosemary Chicken Ravioli$18.00
Sautéed in olive oil and pesto
- Ravioli$17.50
Beef or 3 cheese with your choice of sauce
- Classic Lasagna$19.00
With ricotta & meat sauce
- Baked Manicotti$18.00
Two large pasta rolls filled with a blend of cheeses baked in meat sauce and smothered with mozzarella cheese
- Baked Cannelloni$18.00
Two large pasta rolls filled with ground beef, spinach, cheese and spices baked with mozzarella cheese and meat sauce
- Manicotti & Cannelloni Combo$18.00
For the undecided, one of each baked in our mozzarella cheese and meat sauce
- Rose Penne$19.00
Chicken, italian link sausage and mushrooms in our rose sauce
- Tri-Color Four Cheese Tortellini$18.00
Served with your choice of homemade Alfredo sauce or marinara
- Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce topped with Parmesan cheese
- Pesto Prawn Fettuccine$22.00
Tiger prawns, Alfredo, pesto, and pine nuts
Side Orders
Kid's Menu
Lunch Specials
2 Slices of 2 Topping Pizza
Half Specialty Salads
Lunch Pastas
- Spaghetti$12.50
- Beef Ravioli$12.50
- Cheese Ravioli$12.50
- White Spaghetti$12.50
- Spaghetti with One Meatball$13.50
- Manicotti$13.50
- Cannelloni$13.50
- Rosemary Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Sauce$13.50
- Chicken and Mushroom White Spaghetti$15.00
- Rose Penne$14.50
Chicken, Italian link sausage and mushrooms in a light rose sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$14.50
Beverage Menu
Bubbles
- Glass Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé Prosecco, IT$14.00
Well-structured with a fresh and lively finish
- Bottle Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé Prosecco, IT$50.00
Well-structured with a fresh and lively finish
- Glass Castello Del Poggio Prosecco, IT$10.00
Medium-dry with golden apple and honey notes
- Bottle Castello Del Poggio Prosecco, IT$44.00
Medium-dry with golden apple and honey notes
Rosé
White
- Glass Diora Chardonnay, CA$13.00
Medium bodied with apples, toasted oak, hints of white peach, and butterscotch
- Bottle Diora Chardonnay, CA$48.00
Medium bodied with apples, toasted oak, hints of white peach, and butterscotch
- Glass Truth Be Told Sauvignon Blanc, WA$12.00
Vividly fresh and crisp with hints of starfruit, melon, seashells, and floral notes
- Bottle Truth Be Told Sauvignon Blanc, WA$44.00
Vividly fresh and crisp with hints of starfruit, melon, seashells, and floral notes
- Glass Caposaldo Pinot Grigio, IT$11.00
Clean and crisp minerality with notes of apple and pear
- Bottle Caposaldo Pinot Grigio, IT$40.00
Clean and crisp minerality with notes of apple and pear
Red
- Glass Diora Pinot Noir, CA$14.00
Chocolate-covered dark cherries, raspberries, and a hint of wild sage
- Bottle Diora Pinot Noir, CA$50.00
Chocolate-covered dark cherries, raspberries, and a hint of wild sage
- Glass Sella Antica Super Tuscan Red Blend$11.00
A smooth, full-bodied red with black fruit, spice, and soft tannins
- Bottle Sella Antica Super Tuscan Red Blend$40.00
A smooth, full-bodied red with black fruit, spice, and soft tannins
- Glass Bell'agio Chianti DOCG, IT$13.00
Dry and smooth with zesty notes of cherry and bright berry fruit
- Bottle Bell'agio Chianti DOCG, IT$48.00
Dry and smooth with zesty notes of cherry and bright berry fruit
- Glass Coppola Director's Cut Cabernet$16.00
Rounder tannins, aromatic notes of warm spices, and ripe, rich jammy fruit flavors
- Bottle Coppola Director's Cut Cabernet$60.00
Rounder tannins, aromatic notes of warm spices, and ripe, rich jammy fruit flavors
Specialty Cocktails
- Athenian Mule$10.00
Tito's handmade vodka and ginger beer, served in a Tito's copper mug with lime wedge
- Santorini Spritz$11.00
Carpano antica vermouth, St George Bruto Americano, Castello del Poggio prosecco, and soda water, with orange slice
- House Negroni$14.00
Ford's gin, St George Bruto Americano, Carpano Antica vermouth, and orange peel
- Espresso Martini$12.00
Tito's handmade vodka and Borghetti espresso liqueur
- Aphrodite's Highball$12.00
Empress Indigo gin, fresh lemonade, club soda, and cucumber slice
- Classic Old Fashioned$15.00
Woodford Reserve bourbon, aromatic bitters, simple, with an orange peel and cherry
- Zeus' Manhattan$16.00
Westland thoughtfully made american single malt whiskey, Amaro Lucano, and cherry
- Ferghetti with a Moretti$16.00
Fernet Branca and Borghetti espresso liqueur blended as a sidecar to your Moretti Italian lager
- Need a Tequila Drink!$16.00
Perhaps a smokey Paloma with Milagro?
Pizza Menu
House Specialty Pizzas
- Small Pegasus Special$24.00
Canadian-style bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & green peppers
- Medium Pegasus Special$30.00
Canadian-style bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & green peppers
- Large Pegasus Special$36.00
Canadian-style bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & green peppers
- Small The Veggie$24.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes & sunflower seeds
- Medium The Veggie$30.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes & sunflower seeds
- Large The Veggie$36.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes & sunflower seeds
- Alki Special (Large)$39.00
Pepperoni. Canadian-style bacon, salami, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, olives & onions
- Small The Hercules$27.00
Pepperoni, Canadian-style bacon, salami, sausage, and meatballs
- Medium The Hercules$33.00
Pepperoni, Canadian-style bacon, salami, sausage, and meatballs
- Large The Hercules$39.00
Pepperoni, Canadian-style bacon, salami, sausage, and meatballs
- Small The Greek$25.00
Feta and mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, olives, onions, ground beef & sunflower seeds
- Medium The Greek$31.00
Feta and mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, olives, onions, ground beef & sunflower seeds
- Large The Greek$37.00
Feta and mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, olives, onions, ground beef & sunflower seeds
- Small House (Tom's) Special$27.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, feta and mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, sunflower seeds and topped with shredded pepperoni
- Medium House (Tom's) Special$33.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, feta and mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, sunflower seeds and topped with shredded pepperoni
- Large House (Tom's) Special$39.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, feta and mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, sunflower seeds and topped with shredded pepperoni
Gluten Free Specialty Pizzas
- GF Medium Pegasus Special$32.00
Canadian-style bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & green peppers
- GF Medium The Veggie$31.50
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes & sunflower seeds
- GF Medium The Hercules$33.50
Pepperoni, Canadian-style bacon, salami, sausage, and meatballs
- GF Medium The Greek$32.50
Feta and mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, olives, onions, ground beef & sunflower seeds
- GF Medium House (Tom's) Special$34.50
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, feta and mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, sunflower seeds and topped with shredded pepperoni
Build Your Own Pizza
- 10" Cheese$18.50
- 12" Cheese$21.50
- 14" Cheese$24.50
- 10" 1 Topping$20.50
- 12" 1 Topping$24.00
- 14" 1 Topping$27.50
- 10" 2 Toppings$22.50
- 12" 2 Toppings$26.50
- 14" 2 Toppings$30.50
- 10" 3 Toppings$24.50
- 12" 3 Toppings$29.00
- 14" 3 Toppings$33.50
- 10" 4 Toppings$26.50
- 12" 4 Toppings$31.50
- 14" 4 Toppings$36.50
- 10" 5 Toppings$28.50
- 12" 5 Toppings$34.00
- 14" 5 Toppings$39.50
- 10" 6 Toppings$30.50
- 12" 6 Toppings$36.50
- 14" 6 Toppings$42.50
Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza
Pegasus Favorites Menu
Pegasus Favorites
- Small #5$23.00
Canadian-style bacon and pineapple
- Medium #5$28.00
Canadian-style bacon and pineapple
- GF Crust Medium #5$29.50
Canadian-style bacon and pineapple
- Large #5$33.00
Canadian-style bacon and pineapple
- Small #8$30.00
- Medium #8$35.00
- GF Crust Medium #8$35.50
- Large #8$40.00
- Small #22$25.00
- Medium #22$30.00
- GF Crust Medium #22$32.00
- Large #22$35.00
- Small #25$26.50
- Medium #25$31.50
- GF Crust Medium #25$34.50
- Large #25$36.50
- Small #28$30.00
- Medium #28$35.00
- GF Crust Medium #28$37.00
- Large #28$40.00
- Small #29$23.00
- Medium #29$28.00
- GF Crust Medium #29$29.50
- Large #29$33.00