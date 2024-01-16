(V) = Vegan (GF) = Gluten Free (S) = Spicy
Peko Peko @ Avanti Boulder
Snacks
- Miso Soup (V) (GF)
seaweed, silken tofu. vegan. gluten free$6.00
- Edamame (V) (GF)
edamame (in shell) with your choice of flavoring yuzu salt or chili garlic. vegan. gluten free.$8.00
- Sunomono (Cucumber Salad) (V) (GF)
marinated cucumber, cherry tomato, wakame, ponzu. vegan. gluten free.$7.00
- California Onigiri (RIce Balls)
california krab mix, sushi rice, furikake, avocado puree.$11.00
Temaki (Hand Roll)
sushi hand roll
Donburi (Rice Bowl)
choice of topping on rice
Ramen
noodles with choice of broth/sauce
- Shoyu (Soy Sauce Broth)
pork belly, seasonal veggie, seasonal pickle, scallion and sesame seeds. shoyu (soy sauce broth).$16.00
- Karamiso (Spicy Miso)
pork belly, seasonal veggie, seasonal pickle, scallion and sesame seeds. spicy miso broth.$16.00
- Tonyu (Soy Milk Dashi) (V)
roasted mushroom seasonal veggie, seasonal pickle, scallion and sesame seeds. soy milk dashi broth. vegan.$15.00
- Cold Sesame (No Broth) (V)
creamy sesame sauce, seasonal veggie, seasonal pickle, scallion and sesame seeds. vegan. served cold. no broth.$15.00
Drinks
