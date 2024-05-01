Pennyroyal cafe & provisions 3319 Blue Star Highway
Pastries Menu
Muffins
Croissants
- Plain Croissant$4.00
housemate classic croissant, baked fresh daily
- Cheese Danish$4.50
laminated croissant dough filled with housemate sweetened cream cheese
- Fruit Danish$5.00Out of stock
laminated croissant dough filled with housemate sweetened cream cheese and seasonal jam
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
housemade pain chocolate style, baked fresh daily
- Spinach Feta Croissant$5.00Out of stock
laminated croissant dough filled with spinach and feta
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00Out of stock
housemade croissant filled with ham, cream cheese, and pepper jelly
- Sausage & Maple Croissant$7.00Out of stock
housemade croissant filled with sausage, Michigan maple, and topped with everything seasoning
- Almond Croissant$5.50Out of stock
our standard croissant filled with almond cream and topped with flaked almonds, requires 24 hours advance order or available on Thursdays
- Xuixo Croissant$6.00Out of stock
deep fried croissant filled with pastry cream, available on Fridays
- Pecan Pie Croissant$6.00Out of stock
only available on Saturdays
- Pistachio Croissant$6.00Out of stock
our standard croissant filled with pistachio cream and topped with toasted pistachios, requires 24 hours advance order or available on Sundays
Cookies
Pastry Etc.
- Quiche Lorraine$9.50
all butter pastry crust, egg custard, bacon, leeks, and gruyere
- Cherry Almond Scone$3.50
incredibly moist almond flavored scone, studded with Michigan cherries and topped with flaked almonds
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Cosmic Brownie$4.50Out of stock
- Boston Cream Donut$4.00Out of stock
housemade classic, filled with pastry cream and topped with dark chocolate ganache, only available on Saturday and Sunday
- Strawberry Poptart Donut$4.00Out of stock
only available on Saturday and Sunday
- Coffee Cake Donut$4.00Out of stock
traditional moist cinnamon coffee cake, topped with brown butter streusel, made better as a donut, only available Saturday and Sunday
- Next Day Pastry$1.75
Coffee and Tea
Coffee and Tea Choice
- Drip Coffee$3.75
Single cup of house brewed coffee
- Bottomless Coffee$7.00
unlimited cups of house brewed coffee
- Espresso$3.25
Standard double shot of espresso
- Traditioanl Americano$3.75
equal parts water to espresso, 4oz total
- Cortado$3.75
equal parts steamed milk and espresso
- Cappuccino$4.25
double shot of espresso with 8oz steamed milk
- Cafe Latte$4.50
double shot of espresso with 10oz steamed milk
- Chai Latte$4.50
house made chai concentrate with choice of steamed milk
- London Fog$4.50
house made earl grey concentrate with choice of stemed milk
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Rare Tea Cellars matcha wiith choice of steamed milk
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
house made hot chocolate mix with choice of steamed milk
- Iced Tea$4.00
house brewed unsweeted iced tea
- Half & Half Cherry Tea$3.50
Leelanau half cherry lemonade & half tea
- House Cold Brew$3.50
house brewed cold brew
- Hot Tea$4.00
Rare Tea Cellars loose leaf tea
- Affogato$6.50
Provisions Menu
Prepared Foods
- Frozen Cheese Pizza$25.00
- Frozen Sausage Pizza$28.00
- Frozen Spinach Pizza$27.00
- Housemade Hot Pepper Jelly$9.00
- House Caramel Candies$0.50
- Housemade Jam$12.00
- Housemade Bacon Jam$12.00
- Housemade Onion Jam$12.00
- Housemade Pasta$12.00
- Housemade Lemon Vinaigrette$6.00
- Housemade Mayo$6.00
- Penny Pickled Peppers$10.00
- Pennyroyal Hot Sauce$15.00
- Housemade Pimento Cheese$8.00
- Retail Baked Gnocchi$18.00
- Retail Mac & Cheese$14.00
- Retail Meat Pasty$10.50
- Retail Whitefish Dip$14.00
- Housemade Tomato Jam$12.00
- Retail Whole Marinated Chicken$27.00
- Retail Tomato & Fennel - QT TOGO$16.00
- Retail Chicken Noodle QT TOGO$16.00
Retail Proteins
- Retail Sliced Bacon - LB$16.00
- Retail Beef Breakfast Sausage$14.00
- Rtail Beef Italian Sausage$14.00
- Retail Bratwurst$15.00
- Retail Diablo Salami$15.00
- Retail Ground Beef$12.00
- Retail Ground Beef Patties$13.00
- Retail Holy Cow Salami$15.00
- Retail Hot Italian Sausage LInks$15.00
- Retail Italian Sausage LInks$15.00
- Retail Kielbasa$15.00
- Retail Polish Sausage Links$9.00
- Retail Pork Hot Dog$16.00
- Retail Tempesta Nostrano Salami$11.00
- Retail Whole Chicken$25.00
Retail Dairy
- Retail Butter$7.00
- Retail Eggs, OG - DZN$6.50
- Retail Feta$12.00
- Retail Lamancha Moo$20.00
- Retail Lily Rose - 1/4$10.00
- Retail Little Boy Blue$14.50
- Retail Marieke Golden Gouda$9.00
- Retail Noella$12.00
- Retail 2% Milk, Half Gallon, OG$9.00
- Reail Whole Milk, Half Gallon, OG$9.00
- Retail Chevre$7.00
- Retail Farmhouse Cheddar$13.00
- Retail French Herb Chevre$8.00
- Retail Gelato$5.00
- Retail Jersey Cheddar$13.00
- Retail Mozzarella, OG$12.50
- Retail Salsa Macha Chevre$8.00
- Retail SarVecchio Parmesan$12.00
- Retail Whole Milk Half Gallon, OG$9.00
Dry Goods
- Retail Apple Butter$7.00
- Retail Bur Oaks Red Popcorn$5.00
- Retail Canned Tomatoes$6.00
- Retail Curry Cappelini$9.00
- Retail Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries$6.50
- Retail Dil Honey Mustard$6.50
- Retail Dill Pickle Chips - SM$2.75
- Retail Dilly Green Beans$12.50
- Retail Gluten-free Fettuccine$9.00
- Retail Gherkin Cornichons$9.50
- Retail Graza Finishing Olive Oil$28.00
- Retail Hinterland Dark Chocolate Bar$8.00
- Retail Honey Creme$11.00
- Retail McClures Garlic & Dill Pickles$10.00
- Retail Michigan Bee Co. Honey$11.00
- Retail Mikey's Hot Sauce$10.00
- Retail Milk Bacon Chocolate Bar$10.50
- Retail Olive Mill Balsamic$20.00
- Retail Olive Mill Olive Oil$20.00
- Retail Pickled Cherry Pops$11.00
- Retail Plain Chips - SM$2.00
- Retail Pretzels$5.00
- Retail BLiS Maple Syrup$31.00
- Retail BLiS Maple Syrup - MINI$7.50
- Retail BLiS Soy Sauce$23.00
- Retail Cherry BBQ Chips - SM$2.00
- Retail Doodle's Maple Syrup$16.50
- Retail Dried Blueberries$6.50
- Retail Food For Thought Blueberry Jam$12.00
- Retail Food For Thought Cherry Jam$12.00
- Retail Honey Butter$12.00
- Retail M Salt$14.00
- Retail Maldon Sea Salt$9.00
- Retail Mama Lil's Peppers$15.00
- Retail Maria's Mild Salsa$12.50
- Retail Peanut Butter$13.00
- Retail Salt & Pepper Chips - SM$2.00
- Retail Zestos Chips - SM$2.50
- Retail Spiced Pecans$7.00
- Retail Thai Basil Spaghetti$9.00
- Retail Wild Mushroom Fettuccine$9.00
Retail Baked Goods
Retail Wine
- (R) Camp Merlot$43.00
- (R) Chateau Gigonan Cotes du Rhone$35.00
- (R) Cotes du Rhone Villages$35.00
- (R) Equinoxe Syrah$60.00
- (R) For Me Formidable Merlot$30.00
- (R) Fronton de Oro Tinto$43.00
- (R) Method Cabernet Sauvignon$33.00
- (R) Montepeloso A Quo$44.00
- (R) Nova Vita Project K Shiraz$45.00
- (R) Sass Pinot Noir$49.00
- (R) Union Sacre Pinot Noir$30.00
- (R) Avinyo Petillant$25.00
- (R) Bel Lago Pinot Grigio$30.00
- (R) Chatueau St. Roch Old Vine White$40.00
- (R) Clic Chardonnay$25.00
- (R) Golden Chardonnay$28.00
- (R) Kobal Furmint Veltliner$35.00
- (R) La Cana Albarino$38.00
- (R) Les Grenettes Sauvignon Blanc$28.00
- (R) Modales Pinot Gris$35.00
- (R) Modales Riesling$35.00
- (R) The Electric Chardonnay Acid Test$40.00
- (R) Union Sacre Gewurtraminer$43.00
- (R) Val Des Rois White Cotes du Rhone$35.00
- (R) Vidal & Vidal Verdejo$28.00
- (R) Arte Latino Cava Brut$18.00
- (R) Atmospheres Extra Brut$41.00
- (R) Marland Rose'$35.00
- (R) Montinore Estate L'Orange Pinot Gris$61.00
- (R) NotteRosa Sparkling Rose'$23.00
- (R) Ostatu Rose'$28.00
- (R) Pomalo Pet Nat Rose'$35.00
- (R) Pullus Rose'$28.00
- (R) Saliseto Albone Lambrusco$41.00
- (R) Super Glou Pink Gold$55.00
- (R) Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris$27.50
Retail Coffee
Retail Merchandise
Beer
- Arbor Brewing, Euchre Pills$4.00
Ann Arbor MI
- Bell's Brewery, Oberon$5.00
- Bell's Brewery, Two Hearted$5.00
Kalamazoo MI
- Midwest Nice, Farmhaus Cider Co$6.00
- New Holland, Dragons Milk$11.00
Holland MI
- Old Nation, M-43$9.00
Holland MI
- Ore Dock, Porter$5.00
Marquette MI
- Tandem Ciders, Greenman$8.00
Suttons Bay MI
- Waypost, Saison$7.50
Fennville MI
- Waypost, Sea Salt Stout$7.50
Fennville MI
Wine
Red Wine
Rose', Orange, Sparkling Wine
White Wine
- Featured White
- Bel Lago Pinot Grigio
- Golden Chardonnay
- Les Grenettes Sauvignon Blanc
- Avinyo Petillant White Blend
- Chateau St. Roch Old Vine White
- Clic Chardonnay
- Electric Chardonnay Acid Test
- Kobal Frumint Veltliner
- La Cana Albarino
- Modales Pinot Gris
- Modales Riesling
- Union Sacre Gewurtraminer
- Val Des Rois Cotes du Rhone
- Vidal & Vidal Verdejo