2x points now for loyalty members
Penny's Coffee Shop Downtown NEW 413 New York Avenue
Breakfast/Snack
- Breakfast Biscuit$3.50
biscuit, cheese, egg, choice of sausage or bacon
- Breakfast Toaster$4.99
Grilled cheese with egg and bacon or sausage added to it
- Biscuits & Gravy$4.50
Biscuit covered with sausage gravy
- Egg Bite$2.00
Egg, heavy cream, cheese & ham
- Honey Oat Bar$2.00
Homemade Honey Oat bars
- Brownie$3.50
- Cinnamon Roll$3.75
- Rice Krispie$3.50
- Cereal Bar$3.50
- Muffin$3.50
- blueberry scone$2.50
- cereal$2.00
- chips$1.50
- Cooke Sandwich$3.50
- Baked Granola Bar$2.00
Drinks
- Drip Coffee$2.00
Brewed Coffee - Medium Roast
- Hot Latte$4.00
2 Shots of espresso, frothed milk and choice of flavor
- Iced Latte$4.00
2 Shots of espresso, milk, choice of flavor
- Coldbrew$3.50
Our Blue Jazz Coldbrew over ice
- Frappe$4.50
Blended
- Chai Latte$4.00
Chai tea with choice of milk
- Dirty Chai$4.50
2 shots of espresso, chai tea choice of milk
- Caramel Machiatto$4.00
French vanilla, Frothed milk, 2 shots of espresso, caramel drizzle
- Smoothie$4.50
- Kids Smoothie$2.50
- Kids Frappe$2.50
- Americano$3.00
2 shots of espresso, hot water
- Lemonade$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Soda Bottles$2.50
- Redbull Italian Soda$4.50
Redbull, choice of flavor, club soda
- Italian Soda$2.50
Choice of flavor, Club soda
- Kids Italian Soda$1.50
Choice of flavor, Club soda
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Protein Smoothie$7.99
Phorm-1 protein mixed in with choice of smoothie flavor
- Protein Iced Coffee$6.99
Phorm-1 protein mixed in with an iced latte
- Protein Hot Latte$6.99
Phorm-1 protein mixed in with choice of hot latte
- Caramel Apple Cider$3.00
- Caramel Apple Cider$3.00
- Kombucha$3.00
- Apple Juice$1.00
- Coke Can$1.00
- Diet Coke Can$1.00
- Iced Tea$2.50
- chocolate milk$1.00