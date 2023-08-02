Penobscot Pour House 14 Larkin St
STARTERS
ULTIMATE NACHO
Fried tortilla chips, creamy white queso cheese, tomato, onion, and jalapeno, drizzled with sour cream.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Five crispy fried chicken tenders. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
BBQ PORK STREET TACOS
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with pit smoked, dry rubbed pulled-pork drizzled with BBQ sauce, fresh slaw, and house-made Pico de Gallo.
BAVARIAN PRETZEL
A huge 10 oz soft pretzel seasoned with salt. Perfect for sharing. Served with creamy white queso cheese and pub mustard.
FRENCH FRY BASKET
Maine-cut deep fried French fries. Seasoned with salt and pepper.
CHIPS & SALSA
Fresh fried tortilla chips and mild salsa
PIZZA
HANDHELDS
RED SNAPPER BASKET
Two W. A. Bean red snapper hot dogs made right here in Bangor, Maine! Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
STEAK 'N CHEESE QUESADILLA
Shaved steak, grilled onion, green pepper, and mushroom, melted mozzarella and provolone cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Melted mozzarella and provolone cheese, green chili, inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
BLACKED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with our own blackened seasoning, chipole aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
CHEESEBURGER
1/2 lb. Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Pit smoked, dry rubbed pulled-pork drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with fresh slaw on a crustini bun. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Grilled shaved steak loaded with grilled onions, mshrooms, and green peppers. Toopped with melted cheese in a toasted sub roll. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
SALADS
DESSSERTS
WINGS
Wings - 8 ct
These wings are Bangor's favorite! Deep fried bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Wings - 16 ct
Wings - 24 ct
