Apps
- Bean Dip$6.25
Refried beans topped with salsa dojo and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce and served with our homemade chips.
- Guacamole Dip$7.50
Generous portion of our smooth housemate guacamole served on top of lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives with a side of tortilla chips.
- Nacho Plate$6.50
A favorite for more than 40 years! Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Enjoy as is or add meat and/or veggies!
- Beef Nacho Plate$7.50
- Specialty Nacho Plate$8.50
- Queso Dip$7.00
Melted cheese dip topped with chorizo and salsa fresca.
- Wings - full order$17.00
Best bone-in wings in Bangor! Choose from one of the following sauces: dry run, honey chipotle, sweet chili, blueberry habanero, or Pepino's red or green sauce.
- Wings - half order$9.00
Best bone-in wings in Bangor! Choose from one of the following sauces: dry run, honey chipotle, sweet chili, blueberry habanero, or Pepino's red or green sauce.
- Salsa Fresca & Chips Dip$4.75
- House Salsa & Chips Dip$4.75
- BRUNCH NACHOS$9.00
Salads
- Guacamole Salad$10.50
A bed of lettuce topped with cheese and vegetables, served with a side of fresh guacamole and house dressing.
- House Salad$6.00
A small salad of lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives, and cheese. Served with house dressing.
- Southwest Salad$12.50
Grilled fajita chicken on a bed of lettuce, cheese and tomatoes with a housemate black bean corn salsa, surrounded by tortilla strips. Served with a creamy chipotle ranch dressing.
- Taco Salad$10.50
A bed of lettuce with chili, cheese, onion, black olives, and tomatoes. Served on deep fried tortilla.
- Tostada Salad$11.00
Corn tortilla topped with beans, chicken, cheese, vegetables, and sour cream.
- Shrimp Southwest Salad$14.00
- Fish Southwest Salad$13.50
- Fiesta Salad - Chicken$10.50
- Rice & Bean Bowl$8.50
Soups
- Chili - cup$4.00
Red chili with meat and beans. Made with our basic red sauce, onions, peppers, ground pork, kidney and pinto beans. We also have a vegetarian version.
- Chili - bowl$6.00
Red chili with meat and beans. Made with our basic red sauce, onions, peppers, ground pork, kidney and pinto beans. We also have a vegetarian version.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup - cup$4.00
Chicken and tomato base with green chilies, onions, garlic, and cheese. With crispy tortilla strips and sour cream on top.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup - bowl$6.00
Chicken and tomato base with green chilies, onions, garlic, and cheese. With crispy tortilla strips and sour cream on top.
Meals
- El Grande Especial$14.00
A flour tortilla rolled around your favorite filling combined with cheese and chili con carne y frijoles. Topped with salsa dojo and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and tortilla chips.
- El Pepino Especial$12.00
Your choice of burrito smothered in chili con carne y frijoles, melted cheese, and topped with sour cream and jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, black olives, and salsa fresca.
- Deluxe Enchiladas$14.50
Your choice of two enchiladas, with salsa rojo and cheese, topped with sour cream and black olives. Served with rice and beans.
- Combo Plate$14.50
Burrito, enchilada, taco, and choice of rice, cheese crisp, beans, chili or nacho. Served with your choice of sour cream or salsa fresca.
- Quesadilla$9.50
- El Supremo$10.25
A La Carte
- Burrito$5.25
- Black Beans$2.75
- Cheese Crisp$3.25
- Chimichanga A LA CARTE$9.00
- Add 2nd Chimi$5.25
- El Grande A LA CARTE$10.25
- El Pepino A LA CARTE$9.00
- EnchiladaA LA CARTE$5.25
- Guac Side$2.95
- Nacho A LA CARTE$4.25
- Refried Beans$2.75
- Rice$2.75
- Rice & Black Beans$5.25
- Rice & Refried Beans$5.25
- Side Salsa Fresca$1.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Taco (Hard)$4.25
- Taco (Soft)$4.25
- Tostada$5.25
- J pep side$1.00
- Add Item$1.00
Desserts
CURBSIDE / To-Go
- COMBO SPECIAL - 2 jumbos & chips + salsa$15.99
- TO GO Jumbo Marg$8.75
Must accompany a food purchase (e.g. chips or salsa or chips & salsa)
- TO GO Chips & House Salsa$3.00
- To Go Chips & Salsa Fresca$4.00
- TO GO Chips$1.50
- TO GO SALSA$1.50
- GUAC side$2.95
- Side Red Sauce
- Side Green Sauce
- SWEET 16 TEE$16.00
- SWEET 16 JUMBO$6.00
- SWEET 16 2 HOT SAUCES$16.00