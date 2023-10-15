Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Refried beans topped with salsa dojo and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce and served with our homemade chips.
Regular Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Bed of fries covered with chili and cheese. Topped with scallions and jalapeños.
Guacamole Dip
Generous portion of our smooth housemate guacamole served on top of lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives with a side of tortilla chips.
Nacho Plate
A favorite for more than 40 years! Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Enjoy as is or add meat and/or veggies!
Quesadilla App
Pan fried flour tortilla filled with cheese, salsa, and choice of filling. Served with a side of lettuce and sour cream.
Queso Dip
Melted cheese dip topped with chorizo and salsa fresca.
Southwestern Chimis
Two mini chimichangas filled with chicken, cheese, black beans, corn, spinach, onion, green peppers, and jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, salsa fresca, and cilantro; served with chipotle ranch.
Spicy Wings - full order
Best bone-in wings in Bangor! Choose from one of the following sauces: dry run, honey chipotle, sweet chili, blueberry habanero, or Pepino's red or green sauce.
Spicy Wings - half order
Best bone-in wings in Bangor! Choose from one of the following sauces: dry run, honey chipotle, sweet chili, blueberry habanero, or Pepino's red or green sauce.
Tex Mex Sampler
Generous sampler plate of spicy wings, southwestern chimis, and your choice of mini hard shell tacos or poblano poppers.
Salsa Fresca Dip
Salads
Fiesta Salad - Shrimp
Salad vegetables, lettuce, and cheese. Served on deep fried tortilla with house dressing on the side.
Guacamole Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with cheese and vegetables, served with a side of fresh guacamole and house dressing.
House Salad
A small salad of lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives, and cheese. Served with house dressing.
Southwestern Salad
Grilled fajita chicken on a bed of lettuce, cheese and tomatoes with a housemate black bean corn salsa, surrounded by tortilla strips. Served with a creamy chipotle ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
A bed of lettuce with chili, cheese, onion, black olives, and tomatoes. Served on deep fried tortilla.
Tostada Salad
Corn tortilla topped with beans, chicken, cheese, vegetables, and sour cream.
Soups
Cheese Soup - cup
A soup version of the classic cheese dip. A chicken broth base with green chilies, tomatoes, and onions blended with white cheddar cheese and cream.
Cheese soup - bowl
A soup version of the classic cheese dip. A chicken broth base with green chilies, tomatoes, and onions blended with white cheddar cheese and cream.
Chili Con Carne - cup
Red chili with meat and beans. Made with our basic red sauce, onions, peppers, ground pork, kidney and pinto beans. We also have a vegetarian version.
Chili Con Carne - bowl
Red chili with meat and beans. Made with our basic red sauce, onions, peppers, ground pork, kidney and pinto beans. We also have a vegetarian version.
Chicken Tortilla Soup - cup
Chicken and tomato base with green chilies, onions, garlic, and cheese. With crispy tortilla strips and sour cream on top.
Chicken Tortilla Soup - bowl
Chicken and tomato base with green chilies, onions, garlic, and cheese. With crispy tortilla strips and sour cream on top.
Meals
Chimi Dinner
Two deep-fried burritos with your choice of filling and topped with salsa rojo and black olives. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, house dressing. Also served with rice & beans.
El Grande Especial
A flour tortilla rolled around your favorite filling combined with cheese and chili con carne y frijoles. Topped with salsa dojo and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and tortilla chips.
El Grande Dinner
A flour tortilla rolled around your favorite filling combined with cheese and chili con carne y frijoles. Topped with salsa dojo and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and tortilla chips. Served with rice and beans.
El Pepino Dinner
Your choice of burrito smothered in chili con carne y frijoles, melted cheese, and topped with sour cream and jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, black olives, and salsa fresca. Served with rice and beans.
El Pepino Especial
Your choice of burrito smothered in chili con carne y frijoles, melted cheese, and topped with sour cream and jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, black olives, and salsa fresca.
Deluxe Enchiladas
Your choice of two enchiladas, with salsa rojo and cheese, topped with sour cream and black olives. Served with rice and beans.
Combo Dinner
Burrito, enchilada, taco, and choice of rice, cheese crisp, beans, chili or nacho. Served with your choice of sour cream or salsa fresca.
Quesadilla Dinner
Pan-fried tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, your choice of filling, and salsa. Topped with salsa dojo, sour cream, and black olives. Served with rice and beans.
Seafood Chimichanga
A deep fried burrito, filled with a blend of shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, and cheeses. Topped with salsa rojo and sour cream. Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, house dressing, and a side of rice and beans.
Seafood Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese and our special blend of shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat. Topped with chili con quest, sour cream, and black olives. Garnished with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.