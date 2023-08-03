Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
Hot Drinks
Coffee
Latte
Cappucino
Americano
Chai
Matcha
Golden Latte
tumeric with steamed milk (add on espresso)
Café Miel
traditional lattee with honey, cinnamon
Pepper Up
drip coffee with an extra boost of energy with an espresso shot
Café Au Lait
Coffee topped with streamed milk
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our gourmet chocolate sauce
Steamer
Steamed milk with choice of flavor
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea with shots of Lavender and Vanilla topped with Steamed milk
Hot Loose Tea
One size (16oz) (**herbal; non-caffeinated)
Iced Drinks
Frozen Chai
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Fruit Smoothie
various flavors
Ghiacciato
Blended coffee drink
Ghiacciato - 0 espresso
Iced Americano
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Matcha
Iced Tea / Lemonade
LOTUS energy drinks
Milk
Panini
Specialty Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
avocado mash, tomatoes, bacon, feta, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Chicken Wrap
homemade chicken salad, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Chicken Melt
homemade chicken salad, cheddar
Black Bean Chipotle Burger
black bean burger patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
Quiche
Varies by day
Breakfast Burrito
scrammbled eggs, cheddar and ham (or bacon varies)
Seasonal Artisan Saladas (Sping & Summer)
Varies by day
Soup of the Day
Varies by day
BLT
Chicken in sleeping bag
PPC Burger
Sausage breakfast sandwich
Bagel turkey club
Pastries & More
Scones
Muffins
Banana Bread
Blueberry Lemon Bread
Apple Dapple Cake
Donuts
variety
Bagel
Gluten Free Bagel
Natural Oatmeal
Irish soda bread
Croissants
Cinnamon Roll
Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll
Energy Bites (2)
Oats, peanut butter, honey & chocolate chip energy balls (2)
Cookies
Jumbo Cookie
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Brownie
Chocolate mashed potato cake
Oatmeal Cranberry Bars
Biscotti
Gluten free donuts
seven layer bar
Raspberry or cheese danish
Brownie Heart
apple turnover
strawberry cheese turnover
chocolate puff pastry
almond puff pastry
Grab 'n Go
Gatorade
Chips
Bottled Water
Diet Coke
Orange Juice
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water
K-cups
Hollander Syrup
CBD dropper
Coke
Dona Chai
Banana
Monin Syrup
Side of bacon
CBD Seltzer
Hot Cococa Bombs
kombucha
barbells protein bars
chapstick
Apple Juice
plain chia pudding
peanut butter nana chia pudding
Bagged Coffee
Retail
Gourmet Tea
Tin Can filled with your choice of Tea
Tea diffuser
Bag of Coffee (whole bean or ground)
1/2lb or 1lb
Local Honey
travel mug
Large candle 12 oz.
small candle 7 oz.
stacey king hot sauce
plant gnomes
wine charms
Chagga Box
Chagga Packet
Chagga Cannister
Wick cutters
Fun mix, small bag
Pepper Park T-shirt
Pepper Park Sweatshirt
Pepper Park Zip up sweat shirt
Chagga Matcha
Catering
Whole Quiche
Please Call us (224)-848-4913 for any catering orders
Whole Apple Dapple Cake
Whole Blueberry Lemon Loaf
Whole Banana Bread Loaf
Sandwich Tray
Please call for Catering to set up
Pastry Box
This is a freshly made tray filled with a variety of muffins, scones, banana bread slices & blueberry lemon bread slices. Call the shop 24-48 hours in advance for a tray
Joe to GO
This is a cardboard ready-to-go box of coffee. This is perfect for small / medium size groups. One Joe to Go has 8-10 servings with a little extra. Call 30 minutes in advance to have your coffee ready.
2.5 Gallon Cambro
Our coffee containers are perfect for big groups. We will loan the container to you filled with your choice of any of our coffees, as well as provide cups, lids, creamers/sweetners & stirrers. Please call to schedule a time so we can provide you with everything you need. (2-3 days before event)
5 Gallon Cambro
Our coffee containers are perfect for big groups. We will loan the container to you filled with your choice of any of our coffees, as well as provide cups, lids, creamers/sweetners & stirrers. Please call to schedule a time so we can provide you with everything you need. (2-3 days before event)
Epresso Bar (on site catering)
Pepper Park Coffee can bring an espresso bar experience to your next event. Enjoy hand crafted lattes, cappuccinos, mochas & more! Call to schedule an event. (one week before event)