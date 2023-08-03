Popular Items

Iced Tea / Lemonade

$3.45+


Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.15+

Latte

$4.20+

Cappucino

$4.20+

Americano

$3.05+

Chai

$4.25+

Matcha

$4.25+

Golden Latte

$3.90+

tumeric with steamed milk (add on espresso)

Café Miel

$4.95+

traditional lattee with honey, cinnamon

Pepper Up

$3.90+

drip coffee with an extra boost of energy with an espresso shot

Café Au Lait

$2.90+

Coffee topped with streamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.40+

Steamed milk with our gourmet chocolate sauce

Steamer

$3.40+

Steamed milk with choice of flavor

London Fog

$3.90

Earl Grey Tea with shots of Lavender and Vanilla topped with Steamed milk

Hot Loose Tea

$3.45

One size (16oz) (**herbal; non-caffeinated)

Café Au Lait (Copy)

$2.90+

Coffee topped with streamed milk

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee (Copy)

$3.50+

Frozen Chai

$5.05+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.85+

Fruit Smoothie

$5.10+

various flavors

Ghiacciato

$4.70+

Blended coffee drink

Ghiacciato - 0 espresso

$4.10+

Iced Americano

$3.04+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.60+

Iced Latte

$4.60+

Iced Matcha

$4.60+

Iced Tea / Lemonade

$3.45+

LOTUS energy drinks

$4.50+

Milk

$1.00+

Traditional Drink

Espresso

$2.20

Traditional Double Shot of Espresso

Macchiato

$3.95

Cortado

$4.05

Panini

El Dorado

$6.35

egg, pepperjack, bacon & Chiptole Mayo

Continental

$6.10

egg, provalone, spinach & pesto

Coupe De Ville

$6.25

egg, cheddar, w/ bacon or ham

Fury

$7.95

turkey, pepperjack, chipotle mayo & bacon

Thunderbird

$7.95

turkey, provolone, spinach & pesto

Roadmaster

$6.95

cheddar, provolone & ham

Specialty Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$8.70

avocado mash, tomatoes, bacon, feta, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Chicken Wrap

$7.95

homemade chicken salad, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Chicken Melt

$7.25

homemade chicken salad, cheddar

Black Bean Chipotle Burger

$6.95

black bean burger patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

Quiche

$6.05

Varies by day

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

scrammbled eggs, cheddar and ham (or bacon varies)

Seasonal Artisan Saladas (Sping & Summer)

$12.75

Varies by day

Soup of the Day

$6.05+

Varies by day

BLT

$6.85

Chicken in sleeping bag

$8.25

PPC Burger

$7.25

Sausage breakfast sandwich

$6.95

Bagel turkey club

$7.95

Pastries & More

Scones

$3.20

Muffins

$2.75

Banana Bread

$2.50

Blueberry Lemon Bread

$2.50

Apple Dapple Cake

$3.50

Donuts

$2.60

variety

Bagel

$3.60

Gluten Free Bagel

$3.60

Natural Oatmeal

$3.50

Irish soda bread

$2.75

Croissants

$2.25+

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Energy Bites (2)

$2.50+

Oats, peanut butter, honey & chocolate chip energy balls (2)

Cookies

$2.65

Jumbo Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$3.75+

Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate mashed potato cake

$3.50

Oatmeal Cranberry Bars

$3.00

Biscotti

$1.25

Gluten free donuts

$9.00

seven layer bar

$2.50

Raspberry or cheese danish

$2.50

Brownie Heart

$6.00

apple turnover

$3.50

strawberry cheese turnover

$3.50

chocolate puff pastry

$2.95

almond puff pastry

$2.95

Grab 'n Go

Gatorade

$1.75

Chips

$1.85

Bottled Water

$2.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.25

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water

$2.00

K-cups

$13.00

Hollander Syrup

CBD dropper

$29.00

Coke

$1.75

Dona Chai

$12.00

Banana

$1.00

Monin Syrup

Side of bacon

$1.25

CBD Seltzer

$5.00

Hot Cococa Bombs

$19.00

kombucha

$3.25

barbells protein bars

$3.00

chapstick

$8.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

plain chia pudding

$5.15

peanut butter nana chia pudding

$8.15

Bagged Coffee

Julius Meinl

$16.00+

Tugboat

$14.00+

Retail

Gourmet Tea

$12.99

Tin Can filled with your choice of Tea

Tea diffuser

$12.00

Bag of Coffee (whole bean or ground)

$16.50

1/2lb or 1lb

Local Honey

$13.75

travel mug

$10.09

Large candle 12 oz.

$20.00

small candle 7 oz.

$12.00

stacey king hot sauce

$11.00

plant gnomes

$12.00

wine charms

$13.95

Chagga Box

$20.00

Chagga Packet

$2.00

Chagga Cannister

$38.00

Wick cutters

$20.00

Fun mix, small bag

$4.00

Pepper Park T-shirt

$18.00

Pepper Park Sweatshirt

$40.00

Pepper Park Zip up sweat shirt

$44.00

Chagga Matcha

$27.00

Catering

For larger events, it's best to Call in Catering Orders

Whole Quiche

$34.00

Please Call us (224)-848-4913 for any catering orders

Whole Apple Dapple Cake

$32.00

Whole Blueberry Lemon Loaf

$14.00

Whole Banana Bread Loaf

$14.00

Sandwich Tray

$52.50

Please call for Catering to set up

Pastry Box

$40.00

This is a freshly made tray filled with a variety of muffins, scones, banana bread slices & blueberry lemon bread slices. Call the shop 24-48 hours in advance for a tray

Joe to GO

$22.00

This is a cardboard ready-to-go box of coffee. This is perfect for small / medium size groups. One Joe to Go has 8-10 servings with a little extra. Call 30 minutes in advance to have your coffee ready.

2.5 Gallon Cambro

$49.50

Our coffee containers are perfect for big groups. We will loan the container to you filled with your choice of any of our coffees, as well as provide cups, lids, creamers/sweetners & stirrers. Please call to schedule a time so we can provide you with everything you need. (2-3 days before event)

5 Gallon Cambro

$71.50

Our coffee containers are perfect for big groups. We will loan the container to you filled with your choice of any of our coffees, as well as provide cups, lids, creamers/sweetners & stirrers. Please call to schedule a time so we can provide you with everything you need. (2-3 days before event)

Epresso Bar (on site catering)

Pepper Park Coffee can bring an espresso bar experience to your next event. Enjoy hand crafted lattes, cappuccinos, mochas & more! Call to schedule an event. (one week before event)

small pumpkin choc. chip loaf

$5.00

Specials of the MONTH

Veggie flatbread panini

$8.75

Quesadilla Chickencado

$9.25

Black Bean Burger wrap

$7.95

Tuna melt

$7.25

Egg White Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Italian Special

$8.25

Kickin chicken sandwich

$9.25

Black Bean Quesadilla

$7.65

Reuben

$9.25

Flat Bread BBQ chicken chipolte

$10.25

Flat Bread Supreme

$10.25

Flat Bread Margherita

$10.25

Pesto Chicken Bacon Avo salad Wrap

$9.25

CFB Sandwich

$9.25

Egg Salad sandwich

$7.75

Ham and Swiss

$7.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.75

pot roast pannini

$9.25

veggie breakfast burrito

$9.95

carnitas quesadilla

$9.95