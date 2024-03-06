30” Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$32.99

Indulge in the bold flavors of our Buffalo Chicken New York Style Pizza, a tantalizing fusion of fiery buffalo sauce, tender chicken breast, and premium cheeses atop our signature thin, crispy crust. This mouthwatering creation pays homage to the iconic tastes of the Big Apple while delivering a spicy kick that will leave your taste buds craving more. Each bite bursts with the perfect balance of zesty buffalo sauce, savory chicken, and gooey melted cheese, creating a culinary experience that's as satisfying as it is unforgettable. Served piping hot and fresh from the oven, our Buffalo Chicken New York Style Pizza is a must-try for pizza enthusiasts seeking a delicious twist on a classic favorite. Whether you're dining in or ordering for delivery, treat yourself to a slice of New York-style perfection today.