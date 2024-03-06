Pepperoni's Pizza 6203 South Rocky River Road
Pepperonis Pizza
10” Pizza’s
- 10” Build your own Pizza$6.99
Customize the build your own anyway you like! We will do our best to accommodate any special request you may have!
- 10” BYO Specialty$11.99
- 10” Pepperoni Pizza$6.99
- 10” Cheese Pizza$6.99
- 10” GodFather Pizza$11.99
The Godfather is a supreme style loaded pizza w/ toppings like: Pepperonis, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Black olives!
- 10” Lotza Meat$10.99
The Lotza Meat is all meat mouth watering pizza topped with Ham, Sausage, Beef, & Pepperonis!
- 10” Veggie Pizza$10.99
The Veggie Pizza is topped with our fresh veggies like: Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives!
- 10” White Pizza$10.99
The White is a creamy ricotta cheese base pizza topped with tomato & Mozzarella cheese!
- 10” BBQ Pizza$10.99
The BBQ pizza has wood fire smoked Pork drizzled with BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (Or Substitute pork for grilled chicken)!
- 10” Hawaiian Pizza$9.99
The Hawaiian Pizza is topped with cheese, cured Ham, & Sweet savory Pineapple (Or Substitute Ham for Canadian Bacon)!
- 10” Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
The Buffalo Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, & drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce!
- 10” Chicken Alfredo Pizza$9.99
The Chicken Alfredo Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, and a base of creamy Alfredo sauce!
- 10” Quattro Formaggi Pizza$9.99
The Quattro Formaggi Pizza is topped with cheese and a base of creamy ricotta cheese!
- 10” Southwest Pizza$9.99
The Southwest Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, onions, bacon, & a bold chipotle sauce base!
- 10” Philly Steak Pizza$10.99
The Philly Steak Pizza is topped with cheese, philly steak, flame roasted peppers, and a base of creamy alfredo sauce. (Or Substitute steak for chicken)
14” Pizza’s
- 14” Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
A build your own pizza topped with mozzarella cheese and any fresh toppings of your choice, Customize it your way!
- 14” Build Your Own Specialty$18.99
- 14” Cheese Pizza$9.99
- 14” Pepperoni Pizza$9.99
- 14” GodFather Pizza$18.99
The Godfather is a supreme style w/ toppings like: Pepperonis, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Black olives!
- 14” Lotza Meat$16.99
The Lotza Meat is all meat mouth watering pizza topped with: Ham, Sausage, Beef, & Pepperonis!
- 14” Veggie Pizza$14.99
The Veggie Pizza is topped with our fresh veggies like: Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives!
- 14” White Pizza$14.99
The White is a creamy ricotta cheese base pizza topped with tomato & Mozzarella cheese!
- 14” Hawaiian Pizza$12.99
The Hawaiian Pizza is topped with cheese, cured Ham, & Sweet savory Pineapple (Or Substitute Ham for Canadian Bacon)!
- 14” BBQ Pizza$14.99
The BBQ pizza has wood fire smoked Pork drizzled with BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (Or Substitute pork for grilled chicken)!
- 14” Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99
The Buffalo Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, & drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce!
- 14” Chicken Alfredo Pizza$14.99
The Chicken Alfredo Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, and a base of creamy Alfredo sauce!
- 14” Quattro Formaggi Pizza$14.99
The Quattro Formaggi Pizza is topped with cheese and a base of creamy ricotta cheese!
- 14” Southwest Pizza$12.99
The Southwest Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, onions, bacon, & a bold chipotle sauce base!
- 14” Philly Pizza$15.99
The Philly Steak Pizza is topped with cheese, philly steak, flame roasted peppers, and a base of creamy alfredo sauce. (Or Substitute steak for chicken)
16” Pizza’s
- 16” Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
A build your own pizza topped with mozzarella cheese and any fresh toppings of your choice, Customize it your way!
- 16” Build Your Own Specialty$21.99
- 16” Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
- 16” Cheese Pizza$10.99
- 16” GodFather Pizza$21.99
The Godfather is a supreme style w/ toppings like: Pepperonis, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Black olives!
- 16” Lotza Meat$19.99
The Lotza Meat is all meat mouth watering pizza topped with: Ham, Sausage, Beef, & Pepperonis!
- 16” Veggie Pizza$16.99
The Veggie Pizza is topped with our fresh veggies like: Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives!
- 16” White Pizza$16.99
The White is a creamy ricotta cheese base pizza topped with tomato & Mozzarella cheese!
- 16” BBQ Pizza$16.99
The BBQ pizza has wood fire smoked Pork drizzled with BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (Or Substitute pork for grilled chicken)!
- 16” Hawaiian Pizza$14.99
The Hawaiian Pizza is topped with cheese, cured Ham, & Sweet savory Pineapple (Or Substitute Ham for Canadian Bacon)!
- 16” Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.99
The Buffalo Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, & drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce!
- 16” Chicken Alfredo Pizza$16.99
The Chicken Alfredo Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, and a base of creamy Alfredo sauce!
- 16” Quattro Formaggi Pizza$16.99
The Quattro Formaggi Pizza is topped with cheese and a base of creamy ricotta cheese!
- 16” Southwest Pizza$14.99
The Southwest Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, onions, bacon, & a bold chipotle sauce base!
- 16” Philly Pizza$19.99
The Philly Steak Pizza is topped with cheese, philly steak, flame roasted peppers, and a base of creamy alfredo sauce. (Or Substitute steak for chicken)
20” Pizza’s
- 20” Build Your Own Pizza$15.99
A build your own pizza topped with mozzarella cheese and any fresh toppings of your choice, Customize it your way!
- 20” Build Your Own Specialty$24.99
- 20” Pepperoni Pizza$15.99
- 20” Cheese Pizza$15.99
- 20” GodFather Pizza$24.99
The Godfather is a supreme style w/ toppings like: Pepperonis, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Black olives!
- 20” Lotza Meat$22.99
The Lotza Meat is all meat mouth watering pizza topped with: Ham, Sausage, Beef, & Pepperonis!
- 20” Veggie Pizza$19.99
The Veggie Pizza is topped with our fresh veggies like: Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives!
- 20” White Pizza$24.99
The White is a creamy ricotta cheese base pizza topped with tomato & Mozzarella cheese!
- 20” BBQ Pizza$19.99
The BBQ pizza has wood fire smoked Pork drizzled with BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (Or Substitute pork for grilled chicken)!
- 20” Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
The Hawaiian Pizza is topped with cheese, cured Ham, & Sweet savory Pineapple (Or Substitute Ham for Canadian Bacon)!
- 20” Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
The Buffalo Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, & drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce!
- 20” Chicken Alfredo Pizza$19.99
The Chicken Alfredo Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, and a base of creamy Alfredo sauce!
- 20” Quattro Formaggi Pizza$21.99
The Quattro Formaggi Pizza is topped with cheese and a base of creamy ricotta cheese!
- 20” Southwest Pizza$16.99
The Southwest Pizza is topped with cheese, grilled chicken, onions, bacon, & a bold chipotle sauce base!
- 20” Philly Pizza$21.99
The Philly Steak Pizza is topped with cheese, philly steak, flame roasted peppers, and a base of creamy alfredo sauce. (Or Substitute steak for chicken)
Home of the 30” Beast!
- 30” Build Your Own Pizza$24.99
A build your own pizza topped with mozzarella cheese and any fresh toppings of your choice, Customize it your way!
- 30” GodFather Pizza$45.99
Behold the Godfather Pizza—a culinary masterpiece that commands attention and reverence. With a diameter of 30 inches, this pizza reigns supreme over all others, embodying the essence of indulgence and sophistication. Each slice is a testament to the artistry and skill of our master chefs, who have meticulously crafted every element to perfection.
- 30” Lotza Meat$38.99
Sink your teeth into our Meat Lover's New York Style Pizza and experience a symphony of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you're sharing with friends or enjoying a solo feast, this pizza is guaranteed to satisfy your cravings for meaty goodness.
- 30” Veggie Pizza$38.99
Experience the Big Apple's pizza tradition with a vibrant twist! Our New York Style Veggie Pizza is a mouthwatering medley of flavors, perfect for veggie lovers and pizza enthusiasts alike.
- 30” White Pizza$35.99
Indulge in the irresistible allure of our White New York Style Pizza, a culinary masterpiece that redefines classic pizza enjoyment. Crafted with the finest ingredients and inspired by the iconic flavors of New York, this culinary delight is a symphony of simplicity and sophistication.
- 30” BBQ Pizza$35.99
Whether you're a barbecue aficionado, a pizza purist, or simply seeking an unforgettable dining experience, our BBQ New York Style Pizza is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you longing for more. Join us and experience a taste sensation like no other.
- 30” Hawaiian Pizza$29.99
Indulge in a tantalizing fusion of flavors with our Aloha Hawaiian New York Style Pizza. Crafted with the authentic essence of the Big Apple and the tropical allure of Hawaii, each bite is a journey to paradise.
- 30” Buffalo Chicken Pizza$32.99
Indulge in the bold flavors of our Buffalo Chicken New York Style Pizza, a tantalizing fusion of fiery buffalo sauce, tender chicken breast, and premium cheeses atop our signature thin, crispy crust. This mouthwatering creation pays homage to the iconic tastes of the Big Apple while delivering a spicy kick that will leave your taste buds craving more. Each bite bursts with the perfect balance of zesty buffalo sauce, savory chicken, and gooey melted cheese, creating a culinary experience that's as satisfying as it is unforgettable. Served piping hot and fresh from the oven, our Buffalo Chicken New York Style Pizza is a must-try for pizza enthusiasts seeking a delicious twist on a classic favorite. Whether you're dining in or ordering for delivery, treat yourself to a slice of New York-style perfection today.
- 30” Chicken Alfredo Pizza$32.99
Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable journey through the heart of Italy and the streets of New York with our Chicken Alfredo New York Style Pizza. Our thin, hand-tossed crust serves as the ideal foundation for this culinary masterpiece. Creamy Alfredo sauce is delicately spread across the canvas, providing a velvety base for the symphony of flavors to come.
- 30” Quattro Formaggi Pizza$36.99
The Quattro Formaggi Pizza is topped with cheese and a base of creamy ricotta cheese!
- 30” Southwest Pizza$32.99
Indulge in a tantalizing fusion of flavors with our Southwest Fiesta Pizza, inspired by the vibrant culinary traditions of the American Southwest. Crafted to perfection, this pizza promises a symphony of bold tastes and textures that will ignite your taste buds.
- 30” Philly Steak Pizza$40.99
Whether you're a Philly native or a New York aficionado, our Philly Cheese Steak Pizza promises to transport you to a realm of culinary delight where tradition meets innovation. Indulge in a slice of the extraordinary and savor the fusion of two iconic culinary landscapes in every mouthful. Join us in celebrating the timeless flavors of Philly cheese steak, reimagined with a New York flair.
- 30” BYO Specialty$45.99
- 30” Pepperoni Pizza$24.99
- 30” Cheese Pizza$24.99
Sub Station
- 6” Philly Steak$6.99
The famous Philly steak sub is steaming hot steak with melted mozzarella cheese and flame roasted peppers & onions on a toasted roll!
- 12” Philly Steak$10.99
The famous Philly steak sub is steaming hot steak with melted mozzarella cheese and flame roasted peppers & onions on a toasted roll!
- 6” Chicken Philly$6.99
The Chicken Philly sub is Grilled chicken with melted mozzarella cheese and flame roasted peppers & onions on a toasted roll!
- 12” Chicken Philly$10.99
The Chicken Philly sub is Grilled chicken with melted mozzarella cheese and flame roasted peppers & onions on a toasted roll!
- 6” Italian Stallion$6.99
Italian Link Sausage topped with pepperonis and Flame roasted peppers & onions with melted mozzarella on a toasted bun
- 12” Italian Stallion$10.99
Indulge in a taste of Italy with our mouthwatering Italian Sub. Crafted with the finest ingredients, this classic sandwich is a symphony of flavors and textures that will transport your taste buds to the streets of Italy.
- 6” Gino’s$6.99
The Gino's Sub is Ham or Turkey, sliced provolone cheese, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, & mayonnaise!
- 12” Gino’s$11.99
- 6” Annie’s Mighty Meatball$6.99
Annies Mighty Meatball is jumbo meatballs smothered in marinara with melted cheese on a toasted roll!
- 12” Annie’s Mighty Meatball$10.99
Annies Mighty Meatball is jumbo meatballs smothered in marinara with melted cheese on a toasted roll!
- 6” Chicken Parmesan$6.99
Chicken Parmesan Sub is breaded crispy chicken smothered in marinara with melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll!
- 12” Chicken Parmesan$10.99
Chicken Parmesan Sub is breaded crispy chicken smothered in marinara with melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll!
- 6” Roast Beef & Cheddar$6.99
Roast Beef & Cheddar is roasted beef steak with melted cheddar cheese on a toasted roll!
- 12” Roast Beef & Cheddar$10.99
Roast Beef & Cheddar is roasted beef steak with melted cheddar cheese on a toasted roll!
- 6” Bacon Cheddar Chicken$6.99
Bacon Cheddar Chicken is grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon with melted cheddar cheese on a toasted roll!
- 12” Bacon Cheddar Chicken$10.99
Bacon Cheddar Chicken is grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon with melted cheddar cheese on a toasted roll!
- 6” Luigi’s Favorite$7.99
The Luigi's Favorite is salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, & our special dressing!
- 12” Luigi’s Favorite$12.99
The Luigi's Favorite is salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, & our special dressing!
- 6” Ham & Cheese$6.99
- 12” Ham & Cheese$10.99
- 6” Turkey & Cheese$6.99
- 12” Turkey & Cheese$10.99
Salad’s
- Incredible Edible Salad$10.99
Incredible Edible Salad is cheddar cheese, tomatoes & cucumbers on a bed of lettuces in a large baked garlic bread bowl! (Add Chicken $3.50)
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
- Chef Salad$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
- Luigi’s Salad$10.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad$11.99
- Garden Salad$5.99
- Side Salad$3.50
Chicken Wing’s
Appetizer’s
Pasta’s
Calzone’s
- Calzone$9.99
- Philly Calzone$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$11.99
- God Father Calzone$16.99
Introducing "The Godfather" – a majestic calzone that pays homage to Italian culinary heritage. Crafted with artisanal dough and a robust marinara sauce, it features savory Italian sausage and pepperoni, complemented by earthy mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, and onions. Blanketed in melted mozzarella cheese, each bite is a symphony of flavors, showcasing the timeless allure of Italian comfort food. "The Godfather" is more than a dish; it's a culinary masterpiece that demands reverence and promises an unforgettable dining experience.
- Lotza Meat Calzone$15.99
- choc zone$6.99