Peppers Indian Cusine Northborough,MA
SOUPS
- Tomato Soup$6.49
Soup flavoured with coriander,Tomato, cumin and other spices
- Veg Clear Soup$6.49
Thin soup made with chopped vegetables.
- Veg Corn Soup$6.49
Thin soup made with sweet corn kernels & vegetables.
- Hot and Sour Soup (Vegetable)$6.49
Soup made with a kick of spice and splash of sour vinegar with vegetables.
- Chicken Sweet Corn Soup$6.99
Soup made with Sweet corn kernels & Chicken
- Hot and Sour Soup (Chicken)$6.99
Soup made with a kick of spice and splash of sour vinegar with Chicken
- Sambar$6.49
Soup made with lentils and a variety of vegetables
APPETIZERS
- Samosa (2)$6.99
Minced potatoes & peas wrapped in pastry dough & fried.
- Cut Mirchi$9.99
Jalapenos deep fried with spiced chickpeas flour
- Chilli Gobi$12.99
Fried cauliflower sautéed with onions, bell peppers & green chillies
- Gobi Manchurian$13.99
Cauliflower fried and sauteed in hot & sweet chilli sauce
- Veg Manchurian$13.99
Mixed vegetables fried and sauteed in hot & sweet chilli sauce
- Baby Corn Manchurian$13.99
Baby corn fried and sauteed in hot & sweet chilli sauce
- Samosa Chole Chat$12.99
Lip Smacking popular Indian street food with Samosa, Channa and Mint
- Paneer 555$13.99
Fried paneer cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
- Chilli Paneer$13.99
Fried paneer sauteed with onions, bell peppers & green chillies
- Chilli Idli$12.99
Fried idli cubes sauteed with onions, bell peppers & green chillies
- Podi Idli$12.99
Steamed Lentil cakes tossed in spiced lentil powder and ghee
- Avakai Idli$12.99
A House Special fried idli cubes covered in avakai (Mango) sauce and sauteed with herbs and spices
- Chicken 65 (Dry)$14.99
Spring chicken marinated with herbs, ginger, garlic and fried
- Guntur Chicken$15.99
Boneless chicken Sauteed with dry red Chillies and Curry leaves
- Chilli Chicken$15.99
Fried chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers & green chillies
- Chicken 555$15.99
Fried chicken cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
- Kothimeera Kodi (Cilantro Chicken)$15.99
Boneless chicken fried and tossed with green chilies, cilantro & spices
- Kaarampodi Kodi$15.99
Aromatic Chicken seasoned with our special spices, onions & tomatoes
- Curry Leaf Chicken$15.99
Boneless chicken fried and tossed with Curry leaves, spices & Special Chilly powder
- Cashew Chicken$15.99
Chicken sauteed with flavors of cashews, spring onions
- Mutton Roast Boneless$17.99
Boneless goat fried and tossed with green chillies, curry leaves & spices
- Goat Chukka Varuval$17.99
Bone-In goat meat cooked with onions and Indian spices
- Chilli Fish$16.99
Fried fish fillets sautéed with onions, bell peppers & green chillies
- Apollo Fish$16.99
Fish fillets coated with spiced batter, deep fried & seared brown in an authentic manchurian style
- Andhra Masala Fish Fry$16.99
Fish fillets marinated in a special Peppers masala mix, battered & golden fried
- Chilli Shrimp$16.99
Shrimp sauteed with onions, bell peppers & green chillies
- Guntur Shrimp$16.99
Fried shrimp tossed in spicy red chillies and special sauce
TANDOORI SIZZLERS
- Paneer Tikka Kabab$14.99
Paneer Cubes marinated in chef's secret sauce & grilled in clay oven
- Malai Tikka Kabab$15.99
Boneless chicken marinated in creamy garlic sauce & grilled in clay oven
- Chicken Tikka Kabab$15.99
Boneless chicken marinated in chef's secret sauce & grilled in clay oven
- Tandoori Chicken (4 pcs)$15.99
Bone - In chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, fresh ground spices & grilled in clay oven
- Tandoori Chicken (8 pcs)$19.99
Bone - In chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, fresh ground spices & grilled in clay oven
- Peppers Spl Tandoori Mix Platter$19.99
Peppers Spl Combination of Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, malai tikka grilled in clay oven
- Mutton Chops (Goat)$19.99
Bone - in goat chops marinated in spices & grilled in clay oven
- Tandoori Machi (Pomfret)$19.99
Pomfret fish marinated in chef's secret sauce and grilled in clay oven
KIDS MENU
ENTREES
- Dal Tadka$11.99
Yellow lentils sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices
- Channa Masala$12.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes
- Aloo Gobi Masala$13.99
Potato and cauliflower cooked with spices
- Vegetable Korma$14.99
Mixed vegetables cooked in a delicious creamy gravy
- Dal Makhani$13.99
Whole black lentils cooked with red kidney beans, butter and cream
- Kadai Paneer$14.99
A northwest frontier specialty; Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fried curry leaves, onions, peppers & spices
- Bhagara Bhaigan$14.99
Eggplant cooked with sesame seeds, peanut and yogurt blended gravy
- Aavakai Vegetable Curry$13.99
Vegetables cooked with avakai and house special spices
- Malai Kofta$14.99
Vegetable balls cooked with creamy special sauce
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.99
Cottage Cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich buttery sauce
- Saag Paneer$14.99
Homemade cheese cooked with fresh spinach leaves paste, herbs, spices & rich buttery sauce
- Shahi Paneer$14.99
Pieces of paneer cooked in delicious creamy gravy with cashew paste
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream
- Egg Masala$14.99
Boiled egg cooked in onion tomato gravy with freshly ground spices
- Chicken Tikka Saag$15.99
Boneless grilled chicken cooked with fresh spinach leaves paste, herbs, spices & rich buttery sauce
- Butter Chicken$15.99
Chicken cooked with spices, herbs and butter sauce
- Chicken Haseena$15.99
Chicken cooked & simmered with spices in traditional north Indian style with a boiled egg & touch of cream
- Chicken Jalfrezi$15.99
Boneless Chicken tossed with bell peppers for a superior north Indian experience
- Chicken Mughalai$15.99
Pieces of chicken in delicious creamy gravy with egg and coriander
- Miryala Kodi Vepudu(Chicken)$15.99
Pieces of chicken cooked with black pepper and fried in south Indian spices
- Chicken Shahi Khorma$15.99
A true Mughalai delight, lightly sweet and spicy with flavor of cardamoms
- Chicken Karaikudi$16.99
Chicken cooked in curry leaves, onion & Tamilnadu special spices
- Hyderabad Chicken Curry$16.99
Nizam Special dish, bone-in chicken finished with homemade curry sauce
- Kadai Chicken$16.99
A northwest frontier specialty; chicken cooked with fried curry leaves, onions, peppers & spices
- Chicken Tikka Masala$16.99
Peppers Spl Boneless grilled chicken cooked with tomato, cream & special spices
- Ulavacharu Chicken Curry$16.99
Chicken cooked with Ulavacharu (horsegram sauce) & a mix of herbs and spices
- Avakai Chicken$16.99
Tender chicken cooked with Aavakai (mango) sauce & special spices
- Gongura Chicken Curry$16.99
Traditional Chicken curry cooked with Gongura leaves (Red Sorrel) & spices
- Amaravati Chicken Curry$16.99
Tender chicken cooked with Indian spices, Peppers Spl spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste
- Chicken Chettinadu$16.99
Chicken cooked with onions and spices in a Tamilnadu spl sauce
- Mutton Masala$17.99
Tender pieces of goat cooked in freshly ground spices with onions
- Mutton Mughalai$17.99
Pieces of goat in delicious creamy gravy with eggs and coriander
- Goat Mandakini$17.99
Marinated goat cooked in spicy, tasty kolhapuri gravy topped with boiled eggs
- Mutton Pepper Fry$17.99
Goat Served dry with green Chillies, curry leaves & special spices
- Gongura Goat Curry$17.99
Traditional Goat curry cooked with Gongura leaves (Red Sorrel) & spices
- Amaravati Mutton Curry$17.99
Tender goat cooked with Indian spices, Peppers Spl spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste
- Ulavacharu Goat Curry$17.99
Goat cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
- Lamb Khorma$17.99
Diced lamb cooked in a mild cashew nut sauce flavored with fresh herb & spices and a touch of cream
- Karaikudi Goat Curry$17.99
Aromatic Goat meat seasoned with our special spices with onions & tomatoes
- Lamb Vindaloo$17.99
Minced lamb flavored in potato, vinegar and hot spices
- Lamb Saag$17.99
Minced lamb cooked in grounded spinach with herbs and spices
- Goat Saag$17.99
Tender pieces of bone-in goat meat and grounded spinach with herbs and spices
- Nellore Chepala Pulusu (Fish)$17.99
South Indian Spl fried fish fillets cooked cooked in a tangy tamarind based gravy with spicy Guntur chilli spice mix and a hint of coconut to perfection
- Fish Masala$17.99
Fish smothered with freshly grounded spices, shallow fried & tossed in tomato-onion gravy with Peppers spl masala mix giving it a classic South Indian twist
- Amaravati Royyala Kura$17.99
Shrimp cooked with Indian spices, Peppers Spl spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste
INDO CHINESE SPLS
- Veg Hakka Noodles$12.99
House made noodles stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & Veggies
- Egg Hakka Noodles$13.99
House made noodles stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & Eggs
- Chicken Hakka Noodles$14.99
House made noodles stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, Eggs & chicken
- Veg Fried Rice$12.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & veggies
- Egg Fried Rice$13.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & Egg
- Chicken Fried Rice$14.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & Chicken
- Schezwan Veg Fried Rice$12.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, Veggies & schezwan spicy sauce
- Schezwan Egg Fried Rice$13.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, Eggs & schezwan spicy sauce
- Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice$14.99
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, Eggs, Chicken & schezwan spicy sauce
NORTH INDIAN SPLS
SOUTH INDIAN SPLS
- Plain Dosa$11.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour
- Onion Dosa$12.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour topped with onions
- Masala Dosa$13.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour with mildly spiced mashed potatoes on the side
- Ghee Dosa$12.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour topped with extra ghee
- Podi Dosa$12.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour topped with spicy podi
- Cheese Dosa$12.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour topped with cheese
- Mysore Masala Dosa$13.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour with Spicy chutney spread and mildly spiced mashed potatoes on the side
- Chocolate Dosa$12.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour topped with chocolate sauce
- Guntur Kaaram Dosa$12.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour topped with spicy Chilli paste
- Paneer Dosa$14.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour topped with Shredded Paneer (Homemade cheese)
- Egg Dosa$13.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour topped with egg
- Paneer Tikka Dosa$14.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour stuffed with Paneer tikka cubes
- Chicken Dosa$14.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour stuffed with chicken tikka cubes
- Goat Keema Dosa$15.99
Thin Crepe made of fermented lentil flour stuffed with ground goat kheema
- Plain Uthappam$11.99
Thick pancake made of lentil & rice flours
- Onion Uthappam$12.99
Thick pancake made of lentil & rice flours topped with onions
- Chilli Onion Uthappam$12.99
Thick pancake made of lentil & rice flours topped with chilies & onions
- Tomato Chilli Uthappam$12.99
Thick pancake made of lentil & rice flours topped with tomatoes & chilies
- Mix Veg Uthappam$12.99
Thick pancake made of lentil & rice flours topped with mixed vegetables
- Idli (3Pcs)$9.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with sambar & chutneys
- Sambar Idli$10.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes dipped in a bowl of sambar
- Babai Idli$10.99
Steamed rice and lentil cakes topped with chilli powder & ghee
- Idli Vada$9.99
Two Idli & one Medhu vada served with sambar & chutneys
- Medu Vada$9.99
South Indian fritter donuts made of lentils served with sambar & chutneys
- Sambar Vada$10.99
South Indian fritter donuts made of lentils dipped in a bowl of sambar
BREADS
- Plain Naan$3.99
Bread baked in Tandoori Clay Oven
- Butter Naan$4.49
Bread baked in Tandoori Clay Oven topped with butter
- Tandoori Roti$4.49
Flat bread made with whole wheat baked in Tandoori Clay Oven
- Chapati (2pcs)$2.99
Flat whole wheat bread cooked on griddle
- Garlic Naan$4.99
Bread baked in Tandoori Clay Oven topped with butter, garlic
- Onion Kulcha$4.99
Punjab famous Leavened flatbread baked in Tandoori Clay Oven topped with onions
- Onion Cheese Kulcha$4.99
Punjab famous Leavened flatbread baked in Tandoori Clay Oven topped with onions and cheese
- Peshwari Naan$4.99
Yeast-leavened soft bread stuffed with mixture of raisins, almonds, coconut, and butter
- Malabar Parotta (1 Pcs)$3.99
Oor Style flaky flatbread made with dough beaten into thin layers
- Puri (2 Pcs)$5.99
Puffed wheat bread
- Extra Batura$6.99
Pieces of Puffed wheat bread
BIRYANIS
- Veg Dum Biryani$13.99
Hyderabadi dum style Mixed vegetables cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Avakai Veg Dum Biryani$15.99
Veg Dum Biryani mixed with Andhra Spl Avakai (mango) pickle
- Paneer Biryani$15.99
Homemade Cheese cubes cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Temper Veg Dum Biryani$15.99
Veg Dum Biryani mixed with special spicy red chilli sauce
- Ulavacharu Veg Dum Biryani$16.99
Veg Dum Biryani mixed with ulavacharu (Horsegram Sauce)
- Egg Biryani$13.99
Curried Boiled Eggs cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and Spices
- Ulavacharu Egg Biryani$16.99
Egg Biryani mixed with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)
- Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Hyderabadi dum style Chicken cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Peppers Boneless Chicken Biryani$15.99
Peppers Special Curried Boneless chicken cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99
Chicken Dum Biryani mixed with Andhra Spl Avakai (mango) pickle
- Temper Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99
Chicken Dum Biryani mixed with special spicy red chilli sauce
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$16.99
Boneless chicken cooked in basmati rice with house special vijayawada sauce
- Ulavacharu Chicken Dum Biryani$16.99
Chicken Dum Biryani mixed with ulavacharu (Horsegram Sauce)
- Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
Hyderabadi dum style Goat cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Avakai Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
Goat Dum Biryani mixed with Andhra Spl Avakai (mango) pickle
- Temper Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
Goat Dum Biryani mixed with special spicy red chilli sauce
- Kheema Biryani$18.99
Grounded goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and Spices.
- Boneless Goat Biryani$18.99
Curried Boneless Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Ulavacharu Goat Dum Biryani$18.99
Goat Dum Biryani mixed with ulavacharu (Horsegram Sauce)
- Fish Biryani$17.99
Fish fillets cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Shrimp Biryani$17.99
Shrimp cooked in basmati Rice with special herbs and spices
PULAVS
- Veg Kheema Pulav$14.99
Pulav made of Basmati rice mixed with minced soy and vegetables
- Nuthaki Paneer Pulav$15.99
Pulav made of Basmati rice mixed with homemade cheese sauteed in Guntur special Nuthakki sauce
- Gutti Vankaya Pulav$14.99
Pulav made of Basmati rice mixed with Guthi vankaya (Egg plant) sauteed in Peppers special sauce
- Bezawada Paneer Pulav$15.99
Pulav made of Basmati rice mixed with homemade cheese sauteed in Peppers special sauce
- Hariyali Paneer Pulav$15.99
Pulav made of Basmati rice mixed with homemade cheese sauteed in hariyali special sauce
- Bezawada Chicken Pulav$16.99
Pulav made of Basmati rice mixed with Chicken sauteed in Peppers special sauce
- Mutton Kheema Pulav$17.99
Pulav made of Basmati rice mixed with goat kheema (grounded)
- Nuthakki Chicken Pulav$16.99
Pulav made of Basmati rice mixed with Chicken sauteed in Guntur special Nuthakki sauce
- Hariyali Chicken Pulav$16.99
Pulav made of Basmati rice mixed with Chicken sauteed in hariyali special sauce
BEVERAGES
- Mango Lassi$5.99
A delicious creamy drink with mango, yogurt, milk, a little sugar, and a sprinkling of cardamom
- Chikoo Shake$5.99
A refreshing shake made with ripened sapota (Sapodilla), milk and a pinch of sugar
- Badam Milk (hot)$4.99
Healthy packed, delicious flavorful milk with the goodness of almonds, cardamoms & saffron
- Diet Coke$2.49
Diet Coke
- Thums Up$2.99
Thums Up
- Sprite$2.49
Sprite
- Coke$2.49
Coke
- Limca$2.99
Limca
- Ginger ale$2.49
Ginger ale
DESSERTS
- Gulab Jamun$5.99
An Indian dessert of fried dough balls that are soaked in a sweet, sticky sugar syrup
- Rasmalai$6.99
An Indian delicacy of spongy soft cheese dumplings that are cooked in sugar syrup and then soaked in creamy cardamom-saffron milk
- Choco Fudge Fantacy$6.99
Slice of delicious Chocolate Fudge
