FOOD

Appetizers

Caprese Salad
$12.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced tomato, Fresh Basil, with a balsamic drizzle

Garlic Notes
$3.75+

Garlic knot's with our own special twist!

Pepperoni Notes
$6.00+

Pepperoni, with our signature cheese, wrapped in dough.

Focaccia Stix. (5)
$6.75

Toasted Focaccia bread with garlic butter, with a drum roll of parmesan cheese.

Charcuterie Board
$15.75

Salads

Reallly Italian
$12.00

Spring mix, with red onion, pepperoncini, black Olives, cucumber, peppers, topped with pecorino romano

Reallly Greek
$12.00

Romain lettuce, tomato's, onions, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, and oregano

Stage 201 Salad
$12.00

Calzones & Strombolis

Traditional Calzone
$11.75
BYO Calzone
$11.75
Stromboli
$14.95
Chkn Carbonara Stromboli
$15.95

Focaccia Sandwiches

"Capo dei capi"
$13.75
"Focacci-a-bout-it"
$13.75

Build Your Own Pizza

12" BYO Pizza
$12.75
16" BYO Pizza
$15.75
MoTown 10"X14"
$21.75

Signature Pizzas

The Temptations
$18.00+
The Four Tops
$18.00+
The Jackson Five
$18.00+
The Supreme
$18.00+
Spaceballs
$18.00+
Margherita
$18.00+

Signature MOTOWNS

The Stage 201 Motown
$27.77
MoTown - Temptations
$29.75
MoTown - FourTops
$29.75
MoTown - JacksonFive
$29.75
MoTown - Supreme
$29.75
MoTown - Spaceballs
$29.75
MoTown - Margherita
$27.77

Desserts

BROWN BUTTER CAKE
DESSERT PIZZA
GELATO
VANILLA ICE CREAM

Others

SPAGHETTI CAKE
$13.95
TONY G MEATBALL
$15.95

Extras

Extra Red Sauce
$1.75
Extra White Sauce
$1.75
Extra Ital dressing
$1.25
Extra Bal dressing
$1.25
Extra Bld Orge dressing
$1.25
Extra EVOO & Vin dressing
$1.25
Extra Grk dressing
$1.25
Extra Rnch dressing
$1.25

BAR

Bottled Beer

Heineken Btl
$7.00
Heineken Silver Btl
$7.00
Miller Lite Btl
$6.00
Peroni
$7.00
Black Cherry White Claw
$6.50
Mango White Claw
$6.50

Draft Beer

Coors Light
$6.00
Cream & Sugar Please
$9.00
Orange Graffiti
$9.00
The Other West Coast
$9.00
Keel Farms Cider
$9.00
The Red
$9.00
Margarita Gose
$9.00
Yuengling Draft
$6.00

Red Wine

Chianti
$9.00+
Pinot Noir
$9.00+
Sangue di Giuda (Sweet Red)
$9.00+
Cabernet Sauv
$9.00+

White Wine

Chardonnay
$8.00+
Moscato
$8.00+
Pinot Grigio, Bel Vento
$8.00+

Sparkling & Sangria

Sangria
$9.85
Prosecco
$9.00

Bottles only

Omen Cabernet Sauv
$49.00
Adone Super Tuscan
$65.00
Napa Cabernet Sauv
$78.00
Williamette Pinot Noir
$58.00
Sauv Blanc Hooks Bay
$36.00
Chardonnay Ora Bella
$45.00

N/A Beverages

Diet Pepsi
$3.59+
Dr Pepper
$3.59+
Lemonade
$3.59+
Mt Dew
$3.59+
Pepsi
$3.59+
Root Beer
$3.59+
Starry
$3.59+
Sweet Tea
$3.59+
Unsweet Tea
$3.59+
Acqua Panna
SanPellegrino (carbonated)
Water Glass
2 Liter
$3.59+

TO-GO

BOXES

Full Orchestra
$22.00

4 Pepperoni Notes 12 Garlic Notes 8 Focaccia Styx 4 servings Marinara Sauce