PERRICONE'S MARKETPLACE & CAFE
Sandwiches
- #1 Mozzarella Caprese$14.95
Fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a freshly baked ciabatta bread.
- #2 Prosciutto Mozzarella$16.95
vine ripened tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oili and balsamic vinegar
- #3 Imported Prosciutto and Goat Cheese$16.95
goat cheese, fig-balsamic glaze and arugula.
- #4 Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.95
lettuce, vine-ripened tomatoes, lemon juice.
- #5 Turkey Breast and Brie$14.95
improted french brie, romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, mayo or mustard
- #6 Turkey Breast and Swiss$14.95
lettuce, tomatoes, mayo or mustard.
- #7 Smoked Turkey and Cheddar$14.95
lettuce, tomato, and honey Dijon mustard.
- #8 Rare Roast Beef$14.95
lettuce, tomatoes, mayo or mustard.
- #9 Rare Roast Beef and Artichoke Hearts$14.95
imported Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
- #10 Grilled Veggie$14.95
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, homemade mozzarella, basil and balsamic vinegar.
- #11 Grilled Chicken and Roasted Red Peppers$14.95
basil and extra virgin olive oil.
- #12 Grilled Chicken and Avocado$14.95
lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes and honey Dijon mustard.
- #13 Ham and Imported Swiss$14.95
lettuce, tomatoes, mayo or mustard.
- #14 Black Forest Ham and Imported French Brie$14.95
lettuce and tomato.
- #15 Smoked Norwegian Salmon$14.95
cream cheese and capers.
- #16 Mortadella and Fresh Mozzarella$14.95
lettuce and extra virgin olive oil.
- #17 Genoa Salami and Mozzarella$14.95
basil and extra virgin olive oil.
- #18 Soppressata and Provolone$14.95
tomato, lettuce and extra virgin olive oil.
- #19 Capicola and Provolone$14.95
lettuce, tomato and extra virgin olive oil.
- #20 Perricone's Curry Chicken$14.95
Curry chicken salad.
- #21 "World Famous" Chicken Salad$15.95
poached chicken breast, golden raisins, pine nut, granny smith apples and basil, touch of mayo
- American Peasant$14.95
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, grilled eggplant, lettuce and tomato.
- Angry Sicilian$17.95
Prosciutto di Parma, Genoa salami, Soppressata, Mortadella, Capicola, provolone, lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, roasted peppers, aged balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
- Brickell Club Deluxe$14.95
Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo or mustard.
- Italian Peasant$16.95
Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, grilled eggplant, lettuce and tomato.
- South Beach Classic$14.95
Roast beef, roasted peppers, lettuce, horseradish.
- The Wedge$14.95
Smoked turkey breast, mozzarella, lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes, honey Dijon mustard.
- Veggie Delight$14.95
Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, melted provolone, tomato, onions and peppers.
- Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich$15.95
with frresh mozzarella and pomodoro sauce
- Grilled Black Angus Burger$17.95
with lettuce, tomato and your choice of aged cheddar, fresh mozzarella, swiss or blue cheese, served with fries
- Homemade Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich$15.95
with fresh mozzarella and pomodoro sauce.
- Homemade Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich$15.95
with frresh mozzarella and pomodoro sauce
- Philly Cheesesteak$17.95
shaved prime rib, sauteed mushrooms and onions, with melted ages provolone, served with french fries
- Portobello Sandwich$14.95
Portobello mushrooms, vine ripened tomatoes, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella drizzled with basil oil and balsamic vinegar, served warm.
- Steven's Chicken Melt$15.95
Grilled chicken, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard.
Starters
- Minestrone$6.95
- Soup of the Day$6.95
- Antipasto$22.95
a choice selection of italian meats, cheeses, olives, peppers and giardiniera
- Baked Brie En Croute$21.95
whole baked brie wrapped in a crispy puff pastry and drizzled with warm apricot glaze, ser ed with fresh fruti and crackers
- Burrata Mozzarella$19.95
Prosciutto di parma, vine ripened tomatoes, drizzled with an aged balsamic glaze
- Fried Calamari and Zucchini Straws$19.95
tender calamari and zucchhini lightly fried, served with our signature pomodoro sauce.
- Mozzarella Caprese$16.95
Thick slices of homemade mozzarella and vine ripened tomatoes seasons with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
- Mozzarella Caprese with Prosciutto$19.95
Thick slices of homemade mozzarella and vine ripened tomatoes, seasoned with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil over imported prosciutto di parma.
- Portobello Mushroom Torta$19.95
grilled portobello mushroom, roasted eggplant vine ripened tomato, melted fontina cheese drizzled with an aged balsamic, and extra virgin olive oil. Finished with our signature pomodoro sauce
Salads
- Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$25.95
sesame seared ahi tuna served medium rare over a bed of mixed baby greens with a soy-ginger vinaigrette
- Baby Green Salad$10.95
Mixed baby greens and vine ripened tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette.
- Cashew Encrusted Salmon$25.95
Fresh salmon encursted with cashews served over spinach with strawberries and feta cheese, tossed in a chipotle key lime vinaigrette
- Chicken Breast Salad$23.95
All natural grilled chicken breast topped with an arugula balsamic tomato salad
- Chicken Salad Salad$21.95
poached chicken breast, golden raisins, pine nut, granny smith apples and basil, touch of mayo, served over baby greens with balsamic vinaigrette
- Classic Romano Caesar$14.95
Freshly grated parmigiana cheese and garlic croutons over tender romaine hearts
- Goat Cheese Salad$19.95
Pistachio crusted goat cheese over mixed baby greens with a passion fruit and white truffle vinaigrette
- Grilled Churrasco Salad$31.95
Grilled churrasco steak served over perricone's organic greens with a chianti wine and dijon mustard vinaigrette, tomato, topped with aged gorgonzola
- Perricone's Organic Salad$18.95
Organic baby greens, arugula and belgian endive with wlanuts and julienne apples, topped with crumbled gorgonzola finished in a fine herb sherry wine vinaigrette
- Quinoa Salad with Rotisserie Chicken$23.95
Tricolor organic quiona with pulled rotisserie chicken breast, fresh kale, sliced granny smith apples, radish, dried apricots, and golden raisins. Finished with lemon juice, exstra virgin olive oil and basil
- Small Baby Green Salad$5.95
Mixed baby greens and vine ripened tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette.
- Small Caesar Salad$6.95
Freshly grated parmigiana cheese and garlic croutons over tender romaine hearts
- Small Fresh Fruit Salad$5.95
Assorted seasonal fruit.
- Small Organic Salad$7.95
Organic baby greens, arugula and belgian endive with wlanuts and julienne apples, topped with crumbled gorgonzola finished in a fine herb sherry wine vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken$20.95
California spinach, sliced free range chicken breast, fresh strawbnerries, candied walnuts and low fat raspberry vinaigrette finished with crumbled gorgonzola
- Tuna Salad over Baby Greens$14.95
All white Albacore tuna prepared in a traditional style. Served on a bed of mixed greens or fresh baguette.
Pasta
- Cavatelli Bolognese$20.95
in our famous meat sauce
- Chicken Parmigiana with Pasta Pomodoro$21.95
Delicately seasoned and lightly fried chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, served over pasata prepared with crushed tomatoes, frtesh basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
- Gigi's Eggplant Parmigiana$20.95
Steven's moms recipe for traditional eggplant parmigiana. Served with penne pomodoro
- Fettuccine Alfredo$20.95
fettucine pasta with aprmigiano reggiano cream sauce
- Fiocchi Gorgonzola$24.95
Purse shaped pasta stuffed with fresh pear and four cheese, served witha walnut gorgonzola sauce
- Garganelli Carbonara$20.95
Our take on this classic italian dish prepared with garganelli pasta, shaved proscuitto di parma and sweet peas, with a roasted shallot light cream sauce
- Homemade Potato Gnocchi$20.95
choose from coral pink, quattro fomaggi or pomodoro sauce
- Linguine with Shrimp$22.95
linguine pasta with grilled chicken breast, kalamata olives, julienne sundried tomatoes, diced feta cheese, basil, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
- Jumbo Lobster Ravioli$22.95
maine lobster stuffed ravioli.
- Grandma Jennie's Meat Lasagna$20.95
Traditional homemade meat lasagna with our signature pomodoro sauce.
- Quinoa Penne with Vegetables$18.95
Gluten free quinoa penne with fresh broccoli florets, roasted butternut suash and eggplant, cherry tomatoes, garlic, white wine and exstra virgin olive oil.
- Penne Pomodoro$14.95
Penne pasta tossed in a simple tomato sauce with garlic, basil, and olive oil.
- Penne with Grilled Chicken$19.95
Penne pasta with grilled chicken breast, Kalamata olives, julienne sundried tomatoes, diced feta cheese, basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oiil
- Seafood Linguini$23.95
linguine with gulf shrimp, ocean scallops, mussels, and calamari in scampi sauce
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$20.95
Homemade turkey or grandma jennies classic meaballs with our signature sauce
- Spinach & Cheese Ravioli$19.95
Homemade spinach and bufala ricotta cheese ravioli with a coral pink sauyce
- Whole Wheat Penne with Fresh Salmon$21.95
Salmon medallions, broccoli florets, roasted pine nuts and a coral pink sauce
Entrees
- Chicken Breast Marsala$23.95
Chicken breast pounded thin then sauteed with wild mushrooms and imported marsala wine, served wtih garlic mashed potatoe and broccolini
- Chicken Breast Milanese$23.95
Chicken breast pounded thin, pan fried, topped with arugula balsamic tomato salad
- Chicken Breast Salad$23.95
All natural grilled chicken breast topped with an arugula balsamic tomato salad
- Grilled Churrasco$35.95
8oz Grilled marinated churrasco steak topped with crispy onion strings, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus and a side of chimichurri
- Mahi Mahi$25.95
Served with your choice of Mango BBQ glaze or simply seasoned with fresh herbs, roasted lemin and served with brown rice and broccolini.
- Pan Seared Salmon$27.95
Pan seared with white wine, saffron, butter, served wtrih brown rice and quinoa blend and asparagas.
- Free Range Rotisserie Chicken$25.95
Half free range murray's chicken marinated for four hours, lightly seasoned and finished with natural juices and fresh herbs. Served with brown rice and quinoa blend and sauteed asparagus
- Veal Marsala$29.95
Provimi veal pounded thin, then sauteed with wild mushrooms and imported marsala wine, served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini
- Veal Milanese$29.95
Provimi veal pounded thin, pan fried, topped with arugula balsamic tomato salad
- Veal Parmigiana$29.95
Provimi veal breaded and pounded thin, topped with melted homemade mozzarella and served with a side of pasta pomodoro
Sides
- Baguette 1/2 (White)$1.50
- Baguette Whole (White)$2.95
- Beef Meatball with Sauce$3.95
- Brown Rice & Quinoa Blend$5.95
- Bruschetta 1/4$2.25
- Chicken Salad 1/4lb$2.75
- Curry Chicken Salad 1/4lb$2.75
- Dirty Chips$1.95
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.95
- Italian Mixed Olives 1/4lb$2.50
- Marinated-Grilled Chicken Breast 1/4lb$2.25
- Penne Caprese 1/4lb$2.50
- Sauce Alfredo$2.95+
- Sauce Bolognese$3.95+
- Sauce Four Cheese$3.95+
- Sauce Pesto Cream$3.95+
- Sauce Pink$2.95+
- Sauce Pomodoro$2.95+
- Sauteed Asparagus$6.95
- Sauteed Broccoli$6.95
- Sauteed Broccolini$6.95
- Sauteed Spinach$6.95
- French Fries$6.95
- Veggie of the Day$6.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
- Truffle Fries$7.95
- Tuna Salad 1/4lb$2.75
- Turkey Meatball with Sauce$3.95
Kid's Menu
Desserts
- Biscotti$3.00
- Brownie$3.95
Made with Ghirardelli chocolate topped with crunchy peanuts.
- Perricone's Cannoli Large$4.95
- Perricone's Cannoli Small$1.95
A classic. Creamy ricotta cheese and chocolate chips in crisp pastry.
- Cannoli Cream$3.95
- Carrot Cake$8.75
Lots and lots of walnuts and plump raisins frosted with a light cheese icing.
- Chocolate Layer Cake$8.50
Our signature dessert. Triangular chocolate cake filled with rich bittersweet chocolate-hazelnut mousse, finished with chocolate ganache frosting.
- Coconut Flan$7.75
Vanilla custard served with a rich caramel sauce, and a fresh coconut crust.
- Coffee Cake$4.00
- New York Style Cheesecake$8.75
Traditional New York style cheesecake kissed with a hint of Myer's Rum.
- Crumb Cake$4.00
- Flan$7.75
A Miami favorite featuring vanilla custard served with a rich caramel.
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$5.95
Assorted freshly prepared seasonal fruits served chilled.
- Giant Cookie$2.50
- Key Lime Pie$7.95
Homemade graham cracker crust and a creamy filling bursting with flavor.
- Macaron$2.25
- Mini Cupcake$2.25
- Rugelach$2.25
- Strawberries and Cream$5.95
Bowl of fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.
- Tiramisu$7.75
Traditional luxurious Italian dessert. Imported mascarpone cheese and lady fingers delicately soaked in alternating layers of espresso and Kahlua.
Beverage
- 2 Liter Soda$4.99
- 305 Juices$4.99
- American Coffee$2.75
- Arizona Ice Tea$2.25
- Bottled Coke$2.25
- Bottled Coke Zero$2.25
- Bottled Diet Coke$2.25
- Bottled Sprite$2.25
- Can Soda$2.25
- Cappuccino$3.95
- Coconut Water$2.99
- Cortadito$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Dbl Espresso$5.75
- Dr. Brown Soda$2.50
- Emp Bev $1$0.93
- Espresso$2.95
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Herbal Tea$1.95
- illy Coffe Drink$4.00
- Latte$3.95
- Lorina Sparkling Lemonade$3.99
- Manhattan Soda$3.75
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$2.75
- Natalie's Lemonade$3.99
- Natalie's Orange Juice$3.99
- Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
- Sparkling Large Bottled Water$5.95
- Sparkling Small Bottled Water$2.95
- Still Large FIJI Water$2.99
- Still Small Bottled Water$1.50
- Tiger Seed$5.99
Grocery
- 1/4lb Cappicola$4.99
- 1/4lb Cheddar$3.25
- 1/4lb Deluxe Ham$3.25
- 1/4lb Genoa Salami$3.25
- 1/4lb Mortadella$4.99
- 1/4lb Oven Roasted Turkey$3.25
- 1/4lb Prosciutto$4.99
- 1/4lb Provolone$4.75
- 1/4lb Roast Beef$4.99
- 1/4lb Swiss$3.25
- Almond Fig Cake$6.99
- Anchovies$7.99
- Avocado Oil 500 mL$15.99
- Baci$1.45
- Balsamic Glaze 8.4 fl oz.$9.99
- Belgian Chocolate Thins$5.99
- Bella Maria Valencia Almonds$7.99
- Black Truffle Sauce$38.00
- Burrata Ball$9.59
- Calabrian Chili Peppers$9.99
- Dalmatia Fig Spread$7.99
- Dirty Chips$1.95
- Elki Water Crackers$4.99
- Fig Vinegar$15.99
- Frantoia Olive Oil 1L$27.99
- Fresh Pasta 6 oz.$5.00
- Gentili Pasta$8.25
- Giuseppe Balsamic Vinegar 500 mL$9.99
- Giusto Jam$9.99
- Giusto Mixed Olives$11.99
- Giusto Sauces$11.99
- Gum$2.99
- Haribo Gummy Candy$1.99
- Iguana Cayenne Pepper Sauce$5.99
- Kettlecorn$6.99
- Key Lime Cookies$8.99
- Kind Bar$4.99
- Large Breadstick$7.99
- Large Flatbread$8.99
- Large Quadritini$7.99
- Laurie's Pantry Granola$6.99
- Loacker Patisserie$6.99
- Maldon Sea Salt$17.99
- Mini Breadsticks$3.99
- Mini Flatbread$3.99
- Mozzarella Log$9.59
- Mulino Bianco Cookies$6.99
- Nocciolata Hazelnut Spread$7.99
- Nutella Biscuits$9.99
- Perricone's Balsamic Vinegar 250 mL$9.99
- Perricone's EV Olive Oil 6.9 fl oz.$12.99
- Ritter Chocolate Bars$5.99
- Small Quadritini$6.99
- Sullivan St. Bakery Ciabatta$3.95
- Sullivan St. Bakery Honey Oat$5.95
- Sullivan St. Bakery Sesamo$5.99
- Sullivan St. Bakery Stirato$2.50
- Trail Mix$3.99
- Truffle Honey$14.95
- White Truffle Oil 8.4 fl oz.$27.99
Beer To Go
- Coors Light Bottle$4.00
American light beer, born in the Rockies, 12oz Bottle (4.2% ABV).
- Peroni, Bottle$4.00
Italy's best selling pale lager, Individual 12oz Bottle (5.1% ABV)
- Goose Island IPA$4.00
India Pale Ale IPA boasting a fruity aroma, dry malt middle, and long hop finish. 12oz Bottle (5.9% ABV)
- Stella Artois, Bottle$4.00
European best-selling Belgian beer with floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish. Individual 12oz Bottle (5.2% ABV)
Wine To Go
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Bonanza, by Caymus$54.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Coppola Claret$65.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess$42.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Louis Martini, Sonoma$32.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Cellars$38.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, 2017, Heritance$59.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Perricone's$26.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, The Prisoner$67.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Unshackled by Prisoner$55.00
- Cannonau Riserva, Sardinia, Sella & Mosca Vicini$39.00
- Chardonnay, Joel Gott$37.00
- Chardonnay, Perricone's$26.00
- Chardonnay, Simi$39.00
- Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer$42.00
- Chianti, Riserva, DOCG, Perricone's$26.00
- Ferrari Brut$36.00
- Marques de Riscal Gran Reserve$67.00
- Merlot, Perricone's$26.00
- Pinot Grigio, Perricone's$26.00
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Margarita$49.00
- Pinot Noir Estate, Belle Glos$55.00
- Pinot Noir, Coppola Diamond$39.00
- Pinot Noir, Goldeneye$49.00
- Pinot Noir, Meiomi$39.00
- Prosecco, Perricone's, Italy$26.00
- Rioja Riserva, Marques De Riscal$39.00
- Rosé, Whispering Angel$42.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Marques de Riscal$37.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Perricone's$26.00
- Sangria Red (1L), Eppa (Organic), CA$30.00
- Sangria White (1L), Eppa (Organic), CA$30.00
- Veuve Clicquot Brut$89.00