FOOD

Pizza

#1 House Special

$16.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onion, feta, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and pepperoni.

#2 Garlic Lovers Chicken

$15.95

Garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic chicken, roasted garlic, red onions, and artichoke hearts.

#3 BBQ Chicken

$15.95

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, sliced chicken, red onions, and mushrooms.

#4 Perrinville Chicken Pesto

$15.95

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, sliced chicken, green onions, and mushrooms.

#5 Acropolis

$16.95

House red sauce, mozzarella and feta cheese, red onions, sliced tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, and gyro meat.

#6 Prosciutto Arugula

$16.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.

#7 Veggie Lovers

$15.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, bell peppers, tomatoes, and artichoke hearts.

#8 Butcher Shop

$17.95

House red sause, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian style bacon, ground beef, and Italian sausage.

#9 Say Cheese

$14.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, feta, and parmesan cheese.

#10 Classic Pepperoni

$14.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, and lots of pepperoni.

#11 Sausage & Mushrooms

$14.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, and cliced mushrooms.

#12 Aloha

$14.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian style bacon, and pineapple tidbits.

#13 Aloha Supreme

$16.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, sliced fresh jalapenos, and pineapple tidbits.

#14 Margherita

$15.95

Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, whole roasted garlic, and grape tomatoes.

#15 Cheeseburger

$16.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ground beef, lettuce, fresh uncooked tomatoes, sliced pickles, with a drizzle of house made 1000 island.

#16 Bar Keeper Special

$16.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ground beef, red onions, black olives, pepperoni, topped with fresh uncooked tomatoes.

Build Your Own

$11.95

10" Custom Pizza, always house red sauce and mozzarella.

Basic Cheese

$11.95

House red sauce and mozzarella

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Fresh chopped romaine, topped with tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.

Greek Salad

$11.95

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, red onion, belle peppers, sliced cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, topped with feta crumbles and served with our house made feta and basil vinaigrette.

Antipasto

$13.95

Chopped romaine, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, tomatoes, red onions, sliced cucumbers, belle peppers, and shredded mozzarella.

Athenian Salad

$13.95

Fesh mozzarella balls, fresh basil, tomatoes, cucumbers, tossed in our house made feta and basil vinaigrette dressings.

Classic Caesar

$11.95

Our classic caesar dressing, tossed with chopped romaine, house made crutons, and parmesan cheese.

Spinach Salad

$12.95

Fresh baby spinach, bacon bits, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and a sprinkle of parmesan.

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Hearty chocolate cake with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.

Vanilla Cheesecake

$8.95

Plain or with chocolate or carmel sauce and whipped cream.

Sides

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic and Olive Oil

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side 1000 Island

$1.00

Side White Sauce

$1.00

Side Parmesan

$1.75

Side Pepperocini

$1.50

Side Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Tomatoes

$1.50

Side Pickles

$1.50

Side Basil Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side Ranch Cup

$0.25

Side Feta Dressing Cup

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese Dressing Cup

$0.25

BEVERAGES

Bottled Beverage

Diet Pepsi

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Mountain Dew

$4.50

Pepsi

$4.50

Starry

$4.50

Capri Sun

$1.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.50