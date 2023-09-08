Perrinville Brick Oven Pizza 7528 Olympic View Dr. STE 103
Popular Items
FOOD
Pizza
#1 House Special
House red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onion, feta, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and pepperoni.
#2 Garlic Lovers Chicken
Garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, garlic chicken, roasted garlic, red onions, and artichoke hearts.
#3 BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, sliced chicken, red onions, and mushrooms.
#4 Perrinville Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, sliced chicken, green onions, and mushrooms.
#5 Acropolis
House red sauce, mozzarella and feta cheese, red onions, sliced tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, and gyro meat.
#6 Prosciutto Arugula
House red sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.
#7 Veggie Lovers
House red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, bell peppers, tomatoes, and artichoke hearts.
#8 Butcher Shop
House red sause, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian style bacon, ground beef, and Italian sausage.
#9 Say Cheese
House red sauce, mozzarella, feta, and parmesan cheese.
#10 Classic Pepperoni
House red sauce, mozzarella, and lots of pepperoni.
#11 Sausage & Mushrooms
House red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, and cliced mushrooms.
#12 Aloha
House red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian style bacon, and pineapple tidbits.
#13 Aloha Supreme
House red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, sliced fresh jalapenos, and pineapple tidbits.
#14 Margherita
Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, whole roasted garlic, and grape tomatoes.
#15 Cheeseburger
House red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ground beef, lettuce, fresh uncooked tomatoes, sliced pickles, with a drizzle of house made 1000 island.
#16 Bar Keeper Special
House red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ground beef, red onions, black olives, pepperoni, topped with fresh uncooked tomatoes.
Build Your Own
10" Custom Pizza, always house red sauce and mozzarella.
Basic Cheese
House red sauce and mozzarella
Salad
House Salad
Fresh chopped romaine, topped with tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, red onion, belle peppers, sliced cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, topped with feta crumbles and served with our house made feta and basil vinaigrette.
Antipasto
Chopped romaine, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, tomatoes, red onions, sliced cucumbers, belle peppers, and shredded mozzarella.
Athenian Salad
Fesh mozzarella balls, fresh basil, tomatoes, cucumbers, tossed in our house made feta and basil vinaigrette dressings.
Classic Caesar
Our classic caesar dressing, tossed with chopped romaine, house made crutons, and parmesan cheese.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, bacon bits, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and a sprinkle of parmesan.