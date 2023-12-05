Peru Cafe Express 3885 SOUTHWEST FWY
Food/Comida
Entradas / Appetizers
- Papa a La Huancaina / Potatoes Huancaina Style$7.50
Steamed potatoes topped with yellow pepper sauce Peruvian style
- Yuca a La Huancaina / Yuca Huancaina Style$7.50
Fried yuca topped with yellow pepper sauce Peruvian style
- Papa Rellena / Stuffed Potato$6.99
Potato stuffed with ground beef, onions, eggs, raisins
- Anticuchos$11.99
Marinated beef heart skewers served with potatoes & Peruvian corn
- Choros a La Chalaca$8.99
Mussels topped with pico de gallo
- Causas$6.99
Potato pie filled with chicken or tuna
- White Cheese and Peruvian Corn$5.99
Choclo con queso Blanco
- Tamales$5.99
Peruvian chicken or pork tamales served with salsa criolla (red onions)
- Empanada De Carne / Beef Empanada$3.10
Ground beef with raisins, green olives, eggs
- Empanada De Aji De Gallina / Chicken Empanada$3.10
Shredded chicken mixed with yellow pepper sauce
- Empanada De Queso Y Cebolla / Cheese Empanada$2.99
Cheese and green onion
Carne / Meats
- Lomo Saltado / Sauteed Beef$17.50
Strips of beef sautéed on high flame with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, and red wine served over French fries with a side of white rice
- Bisteck a Lo Pobre$17.99
Flat steak served with beans, white rice, fried egg, and plantains
- Tallarin Verde Con Bisteck / Pesto Fettuccine with Flat Steak$17.99
Fettuccine mixed with special pesto cream served with flat steak
- Chaufa De Carne / Beef Fried Rice$15.50
Peruvian chifa-style mixed beef fried rice sautéed in sesame oil and soy sauce
- Pasta Huancaina Con Lomo / Pasta Huancaina with Beef$16.50
Strips of beef sautéed on high flame with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, and red wine served with pasta huancaina sauce
- Tallarin Saltado De Carne / Beef Sauteed Noodles$15.50
Fettuccine sautéed strip of beef with red bell peppers, onions & tomatoes with soy sauce
- Seco De Res/ Beef Stew$16.50
Stew of beef served with rice & beans
- Carne a La Parrilla / Grilled Steak$16.99
Grilled steak served with two sides of your choice
Pollo / Chicken
- Pollo Saltado / Sauteed Chicken$15.50
Strips of chicken sautéed on high flame with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, and white wine served over French fries with a side of white rice
- Pollo a La Parrilla / Grilled Chicken$14.50
Grilled chicken served with two sides of your choice
- Tallarin Saltado De Pollo / Chicken Sauteed Noodles$14.50
Fettuccine sautéed strip of chicken with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes with soy sauce
- Aji De Gallina$15.50
Shredded chicken mixed with homemade Peruvian yellow pepper sauce slightly spicy served with a side of white rice
- Chaufa De Pollo / Chicken Fried Rice$14.50
Peruvian chifa-style mixed chicken fried rice sautéed in sesame oil & soy sauce
Ceviches
Pescado y Mariscos / Fish and Seafood
- Jalea / Fried Seafood Platter$17.99
A crispy seafood of fish, calamari, shrimp, octopus, crab meat, and mussels served with fried yucca, tartar sauce and salsa criolla (red onions)
- Arroz Con Mariscos / Seafood Rice$17.50
Mix of rice with peas, cilantro and mixed seafood in the special Peruvian style
- Pescado a Lo Macho$17.99
Fried fish topped with creamy seafood (calamari, shrimp) sauce served with white rice and yucca
- Mixed Seafood Platter$21.99
Half portions of ceviche & fried seafood
- Camarones Saltados / Sauteed Shrimp$16.50
Shrimp sautéed on high flame with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce & white wine served over French fries with a side of rice or mixed with fettuccine
- Filete De Pescado Frito / Fried Filet of Fish$15.50
Fried filet of fish served with two sides of your choice
- Chaufa De Mariscos / Seafood Fried Rice$17.50
Peruvian chifa-style mixed seafood fried rice sautéed in sesame oil & soy sauce
Menu de Ninos / Kids Menu
Sopas / Soups
Ensaladas / Salads
Acompanantes / Sides
Drinks/Bebidas
Bebidas / Drinks
- Cup Peruvian Chicha Morada$3.00
Traditional Peruvian drink made of purple corn with lemon, apples, and pineapples
- Jar Peruvian Chicha Morada$11.00
Traditional Peruvian drink made of purple corn with lemon, apples, and pineapples
- Topo Chico$2.75
- Bottle of Water$2.00
- Bottle of Juice$3.95
- Bottle of Iced Tea$2.75
- Can of Inca Kola$1.50
- Bottle of Inca Kola$4.50
2 ltr
- Bottle of Kola Inglesa$2.75
- Bottle of Soda$1.75
- Espresso$2.50
- Latte$3.75
- Cappuccino$3.75
- Café Americano$2.95
- Extra Shot$0.50
- Hot Tea$1.99
- Cortadito$2.65