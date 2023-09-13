Peter Chang Arlington
Popular Items
Dim Sum and Appetizers
Veggie Spring Rolls
3 pieces. Served with duck sauce
Veggie Dumplings
Peking Duck Rolls
2 pieces. Served with hoisin sauce
Steamed Pork Dumplings
8 pieces. Served with seasoned soy sauce and chili garlic sauce.
Fried Pork Dumplings
Pork Soup Dumplings
4 pieces. Served with seasoned soy sauce and ginger
Shrimp and Pork Wontons
4 pieces. Sesame sauce, soy sauce, and chili oil
Shrimp Dumplings
4 pieces. Served with seasoned soy sauce
Fried Shrimp and Chive Dumplings
3 pieces. Served with seasoned soy sauce
Fish Roe Siu Mai
Pork, shrimp, and fish roe
Scallion Bubble Pancake
1 piece. Served with curry sauce
Grandma's Noodles
Flat noodles, soy sauce, brown vinegar, scallions, chili powder, numbing powder, garlic, cilantro, and hot oil
Sesame Noodles
Sesame sauce, soy sauce, chilli oil, and minced radish
Cucumber Salad
Garlic, jalapeños, scallions, and sesame oil
Tofu Skin Salad
Garlic, soy sauce, scallions, and cilantro. Hot and numbing sauce or sesame sauce
Beef Shank Salad
Sliced and braised beef shank tossed with soy sauce, chili sauce, garlic, scallions, and cilantro topped with crushed peanuts
Soups
Egg Drop Soup
Egg drop soup with corn
Hot & Sour Soup
Wonton Soup
Hot and Sour Duck Soup
Shredded duck breast, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, mushrooms, eggs, tofu, soy sauce, chili oil, white pepper, and sesame oil
Pork Rib Soup
Mushrooms and scallions
Fish with Sour Cabbage Soup
Small Plates
Fried Eggplant
Lightly battered and fried eggplant, scallions, cilantro, chilli powder, and numbing powder
Crispy Pork Belly
Fermented tofu, marinated pork belly, scallions, cilantro, chili powder, and numbing powder
Sweet and Sour Pork Ribs
Osmanthus flower, chopped ribs in brown sweet and sour sauce
Golden Mountain Chicken
Crispy shredded chicken breast, scallions, and carrots in red sauce. Topped with sesame
Lettuce Wraps
Minced chicken breast, onions, scallions, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, lettuce, and fried spring roll shell bowls
Szechuan Chicken
Chicken thigh cubes, chilli oil, numbing oil, dried chilli peppers, onions, scallions, cilantro, and sesame
Ghost Chili Chicken
Battered and fried chicken thigh chunks, scallions, cilantro, and ghost chili
Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried baby shrimp in red sauce and topped with sesame
Bamboo Fish
Fried sliced swai, scallions, onions, cilantro, cumin powder, and chili powder
Salted Pepper Calamari
Fried calamari, onions, chili oil, scallions, and lettuce
Ghost Chili Beef
Seafood
Garlic Shrimp and Scallops
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, asparagus, snow peas, and red bell peppers in the garlic sauce
Lemon Shrimp
Lightly battered and fried jumbo shrimp, fried shredded potatoes, mayonnaise, condensed milk, and lemon sauce
Salted Pepper Shrimp
Woodear Snow Peas & Shrimp
Shrimp with Pepper Garlic Sauce
Curry Seafood and Rice Cracker
Sliced swai, scallops, shrimp, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in the curry sauce topped with a rice cracker bowl
Seafood and Tofu Hot Pot
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, swai, tofu, bok choy, and carrots in brown sauce
River-Crossing Fish
Boiled sliced swai, tofu, glass noodles, vinegar, numbing oil, and mushrooms topped with cilantro and chili peppers
Fish in Chili Oil
Sliced swai, Napa cabbage, leeks, scallions, cilantro, garlic, chili paste, numbing powder, chili powder, and chili oil
Hunan Fish
Fish with Oyster Sauce
Sweet and Sour Branzino
Deep-fried whole branzino, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms, and ginger in tomato sauce
Steamed Branzino with Seasoned Soy Sauce
Whole branzino, ginger, red bell peppers, scallions - choice of chopped bell pepper sauce or seasoned soy sauce
Branzino with Chopped Pepper Sauce
Meat and Poultry
Green Beans and Pork
Green beans, shredded pork, jalapeños, garlic, and soy sauce
Pork with Spicy Garlic Sauce
Shredded pork, onions, scallions, wood ear mushrooms, Thai chili, bamboo shoots, jalapeños, and red bell peppers in brown garlic sauce
Twice Cooked Pork Belly
Sliced pork belly, black beans, cabbage, leeks, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, and chili oil
Lion's Head
Four pork meatballs and bok choy in brown sauce no gluten-free option
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Fried sliced chicken breast in tomato sauce with broccoli on the side topped with scallions
Kung Pao Chicken
Chicken thigh cubes, dried chili, asparagus, red bell peppers, brown sauce, vinegar, and peanuts
Three-Cup Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, basil, soy sauce, and sesame oil
Mongolian Chicken
Sliced beef, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and hoisin sauce
Black Pepper Chicken
Sliced beef, red bell peppers, asparagus, and onions in black pepper sauce
Three Pepper Basil Chicken
Sliced beef, red bell peppers, thai chilli peppers, jalapeños, basil, onions, soy sauce, and hoisin sauce
Spicy Beef Cubes
Fried beef cubes, asparagus, onions, leeks, chili oil, and dried chili peppers
Cumin Lamb Shank
Roasted and shredded lamb shank, scallions, cumin powder, chili powder, onions, and cilantro
Basil Chicken
Sliced Chicken with Szechuan Chili
General Tso's Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Orange Chicken
Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
Chicken with Broccoli
Chicken with Onion Chili Hot Pot
Chicken with Pepper Garlic Sauce
Hunan Chicken
Chicken in Chili Oil
Hot & Numbing Combination
Wood Ear Mushrooms & Chicken
Hot & Numbing Chicken
Chef's Recommendation
Half Peking Duck
A must-try classic hailing from China's imperial era. Slow-cooked slices of duck with crispy skin and juicy meat. Paired with delicious house-made pancakes, white onions, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. Eat as-is or wrapped and smothered for an unforgettable t
Whole Peking Duck
A must-try classic hailing from China's imperial era. Slow-cooked slices of duck with crispy skin and juicy meat. Paired with delicious house-made pancakes, white onions, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. Eat as-is or wrapped and smothered for an unforgettable t
Rice and Noodles
Egg Fried Rice
Scallions
Veggie Fried Rice
Fried Rice with Protein
Chicken, beef, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions, scallions, soy sauce, and eggs
Seafood Fried Rice
Shrimp, crab meat, mushroom sauce, peas, carrots, scallions, and onions
Beef Chow Fun
Flat rice noodles, sliced beef, carrots, onions, scallions, and soy sauce
Veggie Lo Mein
Broccoli, cabbage, bok choy, carrots, onions, scallions, and soy sauce
Lo Mein with Protein
Chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, scallions, carrots, and soy sauce
Vegetables and Tofu
Mapo Tofu
Soft tofu, chili oil, soy sauce, and scallions. Add pork or beef for $4 extra
Tofu and Brussels Sprouts
Fried tofu and brussels sprouts in seasoned soy sauce
Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, celery, asparagus, snow peas, bok choy, carrots, and mushrooms in garlic sauce
Tofu Skin and Napa Cabbage
Tofu skin and Napa cabbage in garlic sauce
Dragon Eggplant
Eggplant, soy sauce, scallions, garlic, chili paste, and vinegar
Stir-Fried Pea Shoots
Pea shoots stir-fried in garlic sauce
Szechuan Green Beans
Basil Eggplant
Szechuan Veggie Hot Pot
Tofu & Vegetables
Tofu Skin with Bok Choy
Kid's Menu
Steamed Chicken and Broccoli
Served with brown sauce
Steam Shrimp and Broccoli
Served with brown sauce
Fried Chicken and Broccoli
Served with red sauce
Fried Shrimp and Broccoli
Served with red sauce
Noodle Soup
Snow peas and carrots
Steamed Lo Mein and Vegetables
Snow peas, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and mushrooms