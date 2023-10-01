Pete's Pizza & Wings 16651 OK-9
Pete's Pizza & Wings
Pizza
Margherita
Thinly sliced tomato, basil, & fresh mozzarella cheese
Lasagna Pizza
Sausage, ricotta, mushrooms, peppers, onions, basil, balsamic vinegar drizzle and mozzarella cheese
The Chicago
Italian sausage, giardiniera and extra cheese
S.O.B.
Italian sausage, pepperoni, jalapeños, bacon and hot honey sriracha drizzle
The Greek Gyro
Gyro meat, red onion, tomato, sprinkled with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce
Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon and pineapple chunks
Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
Meat Lovers
Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon and extra cheese
Cheeseburger Pizza
Seasoned beef, fresh tomatoes, Monterey cheese, onions, lettuce and Boom Boom drizzle
Supreme Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives
BBQ Chicken
Your choice of BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and basil
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Build Your Own
Keep it simple with just cheese or add as many toppings as you'd like. Each topping an additional charge.
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Sausage Pizza
Baked Sandwiches
Italian Sausage Bomber
Italian sausage, pizza sauce, peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
Hot Beef
Italian marinated sliced beef, au jus style gravy, mozzarella cheese with giardiniera or pepperoncinis
Twisted Italian Combination
Italian Sausage, Italian beef, spiced Au Jus style gravy and mozzarella cheese with giardiniera or pepperoncinis
Italian Chicken
Pepperoni, chicken, mozzarella cheese, ricotta and pizza sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, peppers, onions and Dobber's signature ranch
Veggie Sub
Pick your veggies and cheeses comes with our Boom Boom sauce
The Pizza Sub
Sausage, pepperoni, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce