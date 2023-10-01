Popular Items

Pete's Pizza & Wings

Pizza

Margherita

$9.99

Thinly sliced tomato, basil, & fresh mozzarella cheese

Lasagna Pizza

$9.99

Sausage, ricotta, mushrooms, peppers, onions, basil, balsamic vinegar drizzle and mozzarella cheese

The Chicago

$9.99

Italian sausage, giardiniera and extra cheese

S.O.B.

$9.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, jalapeños, bacon and hot honey sriracha drizzle

The Greek Gyro

$9.99

Gyro meat, red onion, tomato, sprinkled with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce

Hawaiian Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon and pineapple chunks

Veggie Lovers

$9.99

Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

Meat Lovers

$9.99

Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon and extra cheese

Cheeseburger Pizza

$9.99

Seasoned beef, fresh tomatoes, Monterey cheese, onions, lettuce and Boom Boom drizzle

Supreme Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives

BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Your choice of BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.99

Build Your Own

$7.99

Keep it simple with just cheese or add as many toppings as you'd like. Each topping an additional charge.

Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

Sausage Pizza

$8.99

Wings

Crispy Bone-in Wings

Naked Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

Vegetarian Wings

Baked Sandwiches

Italian Sausage Bomber

$9.99

Italian sausage, pizza sauce, peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Hot Beef

$9.99

Italian marinated sliced beef, au jus style gravy, mozzarella cheese with giardiniera or pepperoncinis

Twisted Italian Combination

$9.99

Italian Sausage, Italian beef, spiced Au Jus style gravy and mozzarella cheese with giardiniera or pepperoncinis

Italian Chicken

$9.99

Pepperoni, chicken, mozzarella cheese, ricotta and pizza sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Chicken, bacon, peppers, onions and Dobber's signature ranch

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Pick your veggies and cheeses comes with our Boom Boom sauce

The Pizza Sub

$9.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Sides

Pork Rinds

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Italian Pasta Salad

$2.99

Bag of Pork Rinds

$5.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Side Dips

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Dessert

Single Scoop

$1.99

Double Scoop

$2.99

Triple Scoop

$3.99

Fried Pies

$3.99Out of stock

Dessert Cups

$3.99

Dessert Bar

$3.99

Cake by the Slice

$3.99Out of stock

add whole cake

$15.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Water

$1.00

Can of Soda

$1.50

Family Feast

Pizza & Wings

$75.00

2 two topping pizzas, 20 wings, 4 bags of pork rinds and a whole cake

Wing Party

$75.00

50 wings up to 4 styles and 10 sauces, pan of Mac & Cheese and a whole cake

Pizza Party

$75.00

4 pizzas with up to 3 toppings each, pan of Italian pasta salad or Mac & Cheese and a whole cake.

Clothing

Shirts

Shirt

$15.00