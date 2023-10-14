Appetizer

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$17.49

Spice crusted, sushi grade ahi tuna, seared rare to perfection, served with asian slaw and pineapple salsa

Artichoke Hearts

$14.99

Tender artichoke hearts fried in a house-made beer batter, served with pesto aioli and mild garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese!

Calamari

Calamari

$14.99

Half-pound of freshly prepared, hand-breaded crispy calamari, fried with bell peppers & onions. Topped with Parmesan cheese, served with a side of ancho aioli.

Chicken Strips

$13.49

Tender artichoke hearts fried in a house-made beer batter, served with pesto aioli and mild garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese!

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$16.49

Our four favorites all on one plate! Onion rings, Mozzarella sticks, chicken strips and Thai prawns; served with chili sauce, ranch & marinara sauce. (No substitutions)

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.49

Pete's Baskets

$10.49
Pete's Famous Knots

Pete's Famous Knots

$9.49

Our famous pizza dough is tied, baked and tossed in a garlic butter glaze, then topped with fresh parmesan cheese. (Also available with cinnamon sugar glaze)

HH Pete's Stuffed Knots (6)

HH Pete's Stuffed Knots (6)

$14.49

Our famous pizza dough is rolled into knots, and baked with pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese in the centre!

Pete's Wings (8 Pieces)

$14.49

Wings done the Pete's way! We marinate our wings in a unique blend of herbs, then fry & toss them in the sauce of your choice!

Thai Style Shrimp

$14.49

Six lightly fried shrimp in a rice flour lattice-style wrap served with sweet chili sauce, a very light delight!

Zucchini Sticks

$11.49

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.49

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$16.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$16.99

Pesto Veggie Wrap

$16.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.99

Turkey Bacon Blue Wrap

$16.99

Pizza

Pete's Combo Pizza

Pete's Combo Pizza

$18.49+

Pepperoni, salami, ham, linguica, sausage, bell peppers, olives and artichoke hearts. This is the creation that made Pete’s #1

Pete's All Meat Pizza

Pete's All Meat Pizza

$18.49+

Pepperoni, salami, ham, linguica, sausage and ground beef. And of course, lots of mozzarella cheese and plenty of Pete’s special red sauce.

Garlic & Chicken Pizza

$18.49+

Creamy garlic sauce, tender chicken breast, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, and fresh Italian herbs.

Hawaiian Luau Pizza

Hawaiian Luau Pizza

$18.49+

An exciting combo of tropical delights make this pizza one of our most popular. Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms and luscious Hawaiian pineapple.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.49+

Grilled slices of tender chicken breast in Pete’s original homemade BBQ sauce, red onions and cilantro combine to create a taste you won’t want to miss!

Chicken Combo Pizza

$18.49+

Creamy garlic sauce, tender chicken breast, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, and fresh Italian herbs.

Italian Garlic Pizza

$18.49+

Creamy garlic sauce, linguica, sweet Italian sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions and fresh Italian herbs

The Veghead Pizza

The Veghead Pizza

$18.49+

Artichoke hearts, black olives, zucchini, mushrooms, yellow onions, bell peppers, feta cheese and garlic puree. Topped with fresh, diced Roma tomatoes

The Purist

$18.49+

Margarita Pizza

$18.49+
10" BYO Pizza (Small)

10" BYO Pizza (Small)

$14.49

Choose your toppings and create your own small pizza!

12" BYO Pizza (Medium)

12" BYO Pizza (Medium)

$17.49

Choose your toppings and create your own medium pizza!

14" BYO Pizza (Large)

14" BYO Pizza (Large)

$21.49

Choose your toppings and create your own large pizza!

16" BYO Pizza (X-Large)

16" BYO Pizza (X-Large)

$25.49

Choose your toppings and create your own X-Large pizza!

Soups

Minestrone (Daily)

$5.99+

Pete’s minestrone is 100% organic! Made with only the highest grade fresh organic vegetables & simmered in a robust vegetable broth. Served daily!

Chicken & Dumplings (Monday)

$5.99+

This hearty home-style favorite features tender herb dumplings seasoned with parsley and black pepper, simmered in a rich chicken stock with sliced carrots, onions, celery, and chunks of tender chicken. Served on Monday!

Chicken Tortilla (Tuesday)

$5.99+

A zesty Southwest-inspired soup that begins with a rich chicken stock. To that we add black beans, tender chunks of white meat chicken, roasted red bell peppers, toasted corn, and jalapeños for a spicy south-of-the border kick. Served on Tuesday!

Turkey Sausage Lasagna (Wednesday)

$5.99+

Turkey Sausage with Pasta Ribbon-shaped noodles and turkey sausage in a flavorful tomato broth with Italian cheeses and herbs. Served on Wednesday!

Tomato Bisque (Thursday)

$5.99+

Ripe tomatoes and a creamy combination of milk butter and spices are gently simmered to create this classic favorite. Served on Thursdays!

Clam Chowder (Friday, Saturday, & Sunday)

$5.99+

This sublime chowder is packed with tender, succulent sea clams, fresh vegetables, red bliss potatoes and real cream. Served Friday & Saturday!

Salads

Pete's House Salad

$8.49+

Garden fresh lettuce mixed with shredded carrots & cabbage, topped with cucumbers, jack & cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing!

Caesar Salad

$10.49+

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing

Ahi & Avocado Salad

Ahi & Avocado Salad

$18.49

Tender Ahi drizzled lightly with a pineapple and chili salsa, accompanied with fresh avocado on a bed of Asian slaw, crisp greens with cucumbers, almonds, wontons and served with toasted sesame dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Pete’s fresh lettuce mix, with tomatoes, corn, avocado and Pepper Jack cheese Topped with tangy sliced buffalo tenders. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Oriental Chicken Salad

$16.99
Pete's Steakhouse Salad

Pete's Steakhouse Salad

$18.99

Tender slices of beef tenderloin on a bed of fresh cut lettuce mix with tomatoes, almonds, blue cheese and cucumbers, then garnished with golden crisp Pete’s Brewhouse onions. Served with Ranch

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$16.99

Grilled chicken, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortilla strips and pepper jack cheese, topped with avocado, sour cream and black olives. Served with Chipotle Ranch dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$16.99

Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and sliced egg piled on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing!

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and sliced egg piled on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing!

Bistro Salad

Bistro Salad

$16.99

Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and sliced egg piled on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing!

Sandwiches

Chicken Philly Sandwich

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$16.99

Tender boneless chicken breast smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.

Deluxe Chicken

$16.99

Tender chicken breast topped with bacon, onion rings, cheddar and smothered in Pete's BBQ sauce, served on a French roll with lettuce and tomato.

Dinner BLT

$16.99

Fresh cut turkey, covered with bacon, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with pesto aioli on sweet French roll

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Club

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, tomato and lettuce, topped with melted jack cheese and served with mayo on a French roll.

Hot Pastrami

$16.99

Lean pastrami with sharp Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato and spicy brown mustard served on a French roll.

Monterey Turkey

$16.99

Fresh cut turkey, covered with bacon, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with pesto aioli on sweet French roll

Salmon BLT

$19.49

Tender sliced beef tenderloin smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.

Sicilian Meatball Sandwich

$16.99

Tender sliced beef tenderloin smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.

Steak Philly Sandwich

$17.99

Tender sliced beef tenderloin smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.

Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Tender chicken breast topped with bacon, onion rings, cheddar and smothered in Pete's BBQ sauce, served on a French roll with lettuce and tomato.

Burgers

All American Burger

$15.49

A classic American half pound burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served with Pete's burger sauce.

California Burger

$16.49

Half-pound burger with avocado and jack cheese top this West Coast favorite, served with Pete's burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Mushroom Jack Burger

$16.49

Half pound patty smothered in sautéed mushrooms with melted jack cheese, served with Pete's burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Pete's Deluxe Burger

$17.49

Turkey Burger

$16.49

Veggie Burger

$16.49

House Entrees

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$17.49

Char-broiled salmon over a bed of linguine tossed with asparagus and sautéed onion in a lemon cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.49

Filet of cod, fried golden brown in Pete’s beer batter, served with French fries, coleslaw and our homemade tartar sauce

King Salmon

King Salmon

$24.49

Char-broiled salmon over a bed of linguine tossed with asparagus and sautéed onion in a lemon cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Pete's Meatloaf

Pete's Meatloaf

$20.49

Char-broiled salmon over a bed of linguine tossed with asparagus and sautéed onion in a lemon cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Midtown Ale Chicken

Midtown Ale Chicken

$22.49

Char-broiled salmon over a bed of linguine tossed with asparagus and sautéed onion in a lemon cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Pete's Lasagna

Pete's Lasagna

$21.49

Mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses blended with ground beef and Italian sausage, fresh spinach, herbs and spices between layers of rich fresh pasta, topped with Pete’s own tomato sauce and creamy Alfredo sauce

Prawns & Chips

Prawns & Chips

$18.49

Filet of cod, fried golden brown in Pete’s beer batter, served with French fries, coleslaw and our homemade tartar sauce

Southwest Chicken Dinner

Southwest Chicken Dinner

$22.49

Char-broiled salmon over a bed of linguine tossed with asparagus and sautéed onion in a lemon cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Pastas

Chicken Gorgonzola Bowtie

$21.99

Gorgonzola cheese, tender grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, garlic, red and green onions, basil and rosemary sautéed in a light creamy sauce with bowtie pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$21.99

Tender chicken breast on a bed of fettuccine smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped half and half with our homemade, rich, all natural marinara and sauce Alfredo sauce

Spicy Chicken Fettuccine

$21.99

Chicken breast grilled to perfection over fettuccine noodles tossed in a light chipotle cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and roasted red bell peppers

Feta & Pine Nuts W/ Chicken & Bowtie Pasta

$21.49

Chicken breast grilled to perfection over fettuccine noodles tossed in a light chipotle cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and roasted red bell peppers

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.49

Fettuccine pasta served in a rich Alfredo sauce with just a hint of garlic

Tomato Basil Shrimp Pasta

$22.49

Chicken breast grilled to perfection over fettuccine noodles tossed in a light chipotle cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and roasted red bell peppers

Tortellini Alfredo

$20.49

Spaghetti

$18.49

Pete’s own version of the savory classic. Your choice of marinara or homemade Bolognese sauce

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

$19.49
Linguine & Shrimp

Linguine & Shrimp

$22.49

Shrimp sautéed in clarified butter, garlic, fresh herbs, mushrooms, chopped green onions and Parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce.

GF Menu

GF Caesar Salad

$12.49

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing

GF Pete's House Salad

$12.49

Garden fresh lettuce mixed with shredded carrots & cabbage, topped with cucumbers, jack & cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing!

GF Spinach Salad

GF Spinach Salad

$16.99

Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and sliced egg piled on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing!

GF Cobb Salad

GF Cobb Salad

$16.99

Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and sliced egg piled on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing!

GF Bistro Salad

GF Bistro Salad

$16.99

Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and sliced egg piled on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing!

GF Monterey Turkey

$16.99

Fresh cut turkey, covered with bacon, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with pesto aioli on sweet French roll

GF Hot Pastrami

$16.99

Lean pastrami with sharp Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato and spicy brown mustard served on a French roll.

GF Grilled Chicken & Avocado Club

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, tomato and lettuce, topped with melted jack cheese and served with mayo on a French roll.

GF Salmon BLT

$19.49

Tender sliced beef tenderloin smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.

GF All American Burger

$15.99

A classic American half pound burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served with Pete's burger sauce.

GF California Burger

$16.99

Half-pound burger with avocado and jack cheese top this West Coast favorite, served with Pete's burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.

GF Turkey Burger

$16.99

GF Pasta Aglio

$19.49

GF Pesto Pasta

$19.49

GF Pasta Marinara

$19.49

Lunch Specials

Pizza Lovers

$13.45

Turkey Sandwich

$13.45

Lunch BLT

$13.45

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.45
Pete's Crispy Chicken

Pete's Crispy Chicken

$13.45

Crispy chicken, lettuce, and tomato, served on an oil topped bun with Pete's signature sauce

Lunch Pasta

$13.45

Dressings

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Oriental Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

BBQ Dressing

$0.75