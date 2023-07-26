PRB Boulangerie PRB Boulangerie - Somerville
Bakery
Almond Croissant
$6.00
Baguette
$5.00
Beet Sourdough
$6.50
Beet Sourdough small
$5.00
Bread of the Day
$6.50
Chocolat Croissant
$4.50
Chocolat Mousse
$7.00
Chocolate Tart
$7.00
Chouquette
$1.50
Chouquette 5 for $6.00
$6.00
Cinnamon Twist
$4.00
Country Bread large
$11.00
Creme Brulee
$7.00
Croissant
$4.00
Eclair
$7.00
Entrements
Flan Slice
$4.50
Flan Whole
$16.00
French Cookies
$2.50
Fruit Salad
$5.00
Fruit Tart
$7.00
Fruit Tart/Lemon Tart/ Choc Tart/White Choc Dome/Opera Cafe 4-6 People
$29.00
Kouign Amann
$3.50
Lemon tart
$7.00
Macaron
$3.00
Macaron 2 for $5.00
$5.00
Nutella Babka Loaf
$12.00
Nutella Babka Slice
$4.00
Opera Cafe
$7.00
Pan Au Raisin
$4.95
Paris Brest
$7.00
Semolina large
$11.00
Semolina small
$6.50
Sourdough Large
$11.00
Sourdough Small
$6.50
Sweet Bread Loaf
$12.00
Sweet Bread Slice
$4.00
White Chocolate Dome
$7.00
Rosemary Biscuit
$1.00
Madeleine
$1.50
Madeleine 5 for $6
$6.00
Focaccia
$4.50
olive bread
$6.50
Brioche bun
$5.50
Danish - Strawberry
$6.50
Cake - 10" --14-18 Serving
$90.00
Cake - 8" --10-12 Serving
$75.00
Cake - 12" --20-28 Serving
$110.00
Baklava Pinwheels
$5.00
Baguette - Sesame everything seasoning
$5.50
Baguette - Sesame
$5.50
Bostock almond on syrup brioche
$5.00
Brioche loaf
$8.00
Chocolate brioche
$4.00
Brioche
$4.50
Strawberry Rubbard Pie - Whole
$29.00
Wine Bread - Baguette
$6.50
Decadence Bun
$6.00
Squirrel
$7.00
Squirrel Whole
$29.00
Yuzu Japanese Lemon Tart
$7.00
Turnover
$4.50
Pear Danish
$5.50
Monkey bread
$6.00
Ciabatta
$6.50
Brioche flower
$6.00
Canele
$2.00
Pain Suisse
$6.00
Flower Strawberry
$7.00
Strawberry Croissant
$7.00
Brioche Feuilletee lemon
$9.00
New York rolls strawberry
$7.00
Coconut Macaroon
$1.75
Coconut Macaron 3 For 5
$5.00
Hot Foods
Cold Case
Avocado Toast
$8.00
Beef Bourguignon with Roasted potatoes and Carrots
$24.00
Bisque
Caprese Sandwich
$10.00
Cassoulet
Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
$10.00
Chicken & Rice
$12.00
Coq Au Vin w/ Pasta
$19.00
Grilled Salmon Fillet
$19.00
Ham & Swiss Sandwich
$10.00
Lamb Stew
Onion Soup
$11.00
Peas a la francese
$11.00
Quiche 4 People
$22.00
Quiche Half
$11.00
Quiche Slice
$6.00
Quiche Vegetable
$6.00
Salmon Dinner
$19.00
Soup Quart
$11.00
Steak
Vegetable Soup
$11.00
Mushroom Porcini sauce
$11.00
Grilled salmon quinoa salad
$15.00
Grilled tuna nicoise Salad
$15.00
Fettuccini Wild mushroom pasta
$8.00
Large Salad
$45.00
Pellegrino Flavored water Lemon
$3.00
Mati Raspberry mint Energy Drink
$3.00
Kombucha
$3.50
Nobl coffee Oat Milk
$5.00
Nobl tea
$4.50
Pure leaf tea
$4.00
Noble Pomergranate Whitw Tea
$4.00
Grilled chicken Salad w/ vinaigrette dressing
$13.00
Chicken Gyro
$12.00
Chef Cyrille Famous Chicken liver Pate
$14.00
Retail
Aioli Spread - Delices Du Luberon
$5.65
Amour De Cerise - Francois Doucet
$16.00
Artichoke Spread - Delices Du Luberon
$5.65
Bar Soap - Petit Marseillais
$4.00
Black Olive Tapenade - Delices Du Luberon
$5.65
Burgundy Snails - Dutruy
$12.25
Camargue Salt - Espig
$8.85
Candies & Thyme Honey - Abeille Diligente
$6.55
Candy - pastilles
$3.00
Candy - Chewing Gum - Hollywood
$2.00
Chile Paste Harissa - Dea
$4.00
Chocolate Bar - Comptoir du Cacao
$9.85
Lu Petit Beurre Single
$1.00
Conditioner - Douce Nature
$16.00
Crudites Vinaigrette - Delouis
$8.55
Domaine du Siorac · Verjus, bio · 33cl
$19.99
English Cream - Alsa
$6.50
Fine Sea Salt - La Baleine
$4.65
Flan Mix - Alsa
$6.50
Francois Doucet · Pâtes de fruit -wrapped
$1.50
Hand Cream - Douce Nature
$11.00
Harissa - New York Shuk
$7.99
Herbs of Provence, ceramic crock · 28g
$19.99
Honey - Acacia Maison Peltier
$14.00
Honey - All Flower -Maison Peltier
$14.00
Honey - Forest Abeille Diligente
$15.55
Honey - Orange Blossom Abeille Diligente
$9.85
Honey - Propolis Abeille Diligente
$10.85
Honey Pearls - Francois Doucet
$20.00
Intimate Shower Gel - Douce Nature
$15.00
Jam - French Prune
$9.85
Jam - Apricot
$9.85
Jam - Cassis Favols
$9.85
Jam - Corsican Orange Favols
$9.85
Jam - FIG 370g
$14.99
Lemon Paste - New York Shuk
$7.99
Liquid Soap - Douce Nature
$10.00
Liquid Soap - Petit Marseillais
$11.00
Lollipop - Pierrot Gourmand
$1.00
Mashed Potato Mix - Mousline
$4.50
Maître Savon · Liquid Marseille soap, w/ pump
$9.99
Maître Savon · Soap cube, lavender · 300g
$4.99
Mustard - Amora
$6.55
Mustard - Pommery · 100g
$9.99
Noirot · Rose water
$4.99
Nougat - Chabert & Guillot
$10.55
Oil - Avocado Abel
$14.60
Oil - Extra Vigin Olive Alziari
$17.75
oil - Extra virgin olive - Barral 50cl
$17.99
Oil - Virgin Sesame Abel
$14.75
Palets Bretons · 125g
$4.99
Paris Souvenir Tin - Maison Peltier
$20.00
Petit Beurre with milk chocolate, bio
$5.99
Petit Marseillais Hand Cream
$11.00
Pickles - Maison Marc
$20.00
Pie Mix - Alsa
$10.55
Pink Himalayan Salt - Espig
$6.85
Pink Tagada - Haribo
$5.95
Potato Chips - Brets
$5.99
Provence Herbs - Espig
$7.00
Red Pepper Spread - Delices Du Luberon
$5.65
Red Tagada - Haribo
$3.95
Pommery mustard 500g
$16.00
Salt -Coarse Sea Salt - La Baleine
$4.65
Cookie - Sandwich - BN
$5.55
Shampoo - Douce Nature
$15.00
Shawarma Seasoning- New York Shuk
$7.00
Shortbread Cookie - LU
$4.50
Shower Gel - Douce Nature
$27.00
Snail Shells - Dutruy
$14.50
Spaetzle - Valfleuri
$4.65
Spaghetti - Valfleuri
$4.00
Spice Mix Tin - Spigol
$13.00
Sundried Tomato Spread - Delices Du Luberon
$5.65
Syrup - Teisseire
$14.00
Vinegar - Balsamic - Delouis
$11.00
Vinegar - Blackcurrant - Vilux
$9.00
Vinegar - Champagne - Vilux
$9.00
Vinegar - Delouis · Chardonnay white wine
$9.99
Vinegar - Delouis · Merlot red wine - 25cl
$9.99
Vinegar- Delouis- Apple Cider
$7.00
Whole Sardines - Mouettes d'Arvor
$12.00
Za'atar Seasoning - New York Shuk
$7.00
Nutella 26.5 OZ
$18.00
Kinder Bueno
$3.00
Medeleines Oui love it
$6.50
Langues de chat
$3.80
Malabar gum
$0.30
Gavottes milk chocolate box
$5.50
Teisseire stawberry syrup
$11.80
LU petit beurre pocket box
$8.60
LU petit beurre individual pocket
$1.00
Cape Cod potato chips
$1.00
Pickels Maison Marc Basilic
Comptoir Du Cacao Framboise
$9.85
Comptoir Du Cacao Noisette
$9.85
Comptoir Du Cacao Petit Beurre
$9.85
Comptoir Du Cacao Caramel Beurre
$9.85
Comptoir Du Cacao Noix De Coco
$9.85
Comptoir Du Cacao Tour Eiffel
$9.85
Brets Petit Oignons
$5.99
Brets Camembert
$5.99
Brets Fromage Fraus
$5.99
Brets Aioli
$5.99
Bn Fraise
$5.55
Bn Vanille
$5.55
Bn Chocolat Au Lait
$5.55
Banania Chocolate Mix
$5.65
Douce Nature Baume Demelant
$16.00
Sardines A Lhuile Dolive
Sardines Aux Tomateec schees
Sardines Piquantes
l`abeille Miel&propolis
Syrup- Teisseire Passion Fruit
$14.00
Syrup- Teisseire
$14.00
Sryup Teisseire Grenadine
$14.00
Syrup Teisseire
$14.00
Syrup Teisseire Mint
$14.00
Teisseire Straberry Syrup
$11.00
Truffle Chips-Bretz
$5.99
Cassis Peureux
$23.99
BN Chocolate Mini
$4.50
Douce Nature Savon De Marseille
$6.99
Maitre Savon Lavender
$4.99
Le Petite Marseillais Fleur De Cerisier
$10.99
Carambar
$4.85
Carambar Caramel
$4.85
Ecodoo
$6.99
Nettoyant Miracle
$11.50
Moutarde Pommery
$8.20
Amora Moutarde Forte
$5.30
Nonnettes Figues
$10.00
Nonnettes Abrictos
$10.00
Pain D'épices Pur Miel
$10.00
La Trinquelinette Compote De Rhubarbe
$14.99
Cassis Peureux
$23.99
BN Hazelnut
$5.55
Harney & Sons Cranberry
$6.00
Harney & Sons Peach Iced Tea
$6.00
Harney & Sons Lemonade
$6.00
Harney & Sons Sweet Tea
$6.00
Nonnettes Abricots
$10.00
PRB Boulangerie Mug
$17.99
PRB Boulangerie Thumbler
$34.99
Francine Farine
$10.00
LU Napolitain
$6.50
Sides
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Orangina
$2.49
Oasis Pomme Cassis Framboise
$1.99
Fuji Water
$1.50
Perrier Water
$2.75
Coke Regular
$2.00
Coke Diet
$2.00
Nesquik Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Iced Coffee 16 OZ
$3.75
Evian Sparkling water
$2.75
Orange Juice
$5.00
Noble Coffe Mocha Latte
Sanpellegrino Aranciatav Rossa
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
$4.00
Iced Matcha
$4.00
Iced Chai
$5.00
Iced Oat milk latte
$5.50
add oat milk
$0.50
add almond milk
$0.50
