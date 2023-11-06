Petit Chou Traveler Insulated 20 oz Drink Carrier

$35.00

Triple-walled copper vacuum insulated bottle comes with a punch of color and convenient bamboo loop cap to comfortably carry or clip to your bag, no matter where the day takes you. * weight: 15oz * dimensions: 10"h x 2.875"w * materials: bamboo, powder-coated 18/8 food-grade stainless steel, plastic, silicone Made with bamboo, a natural, renewable resource Vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 6 Removable infuser to brew tea or infuse your water with fruit