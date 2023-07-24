Petro's Fort Oglethorp
Petro's
Original Petro - Small
Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions
Original Petro - Medium
Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions
Original Petro - Large
Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions
Cheesy Queso Petro - Small
The Original Petro with Queso
Cheesy Queso Petro - Medium
The Original Petro with Queso
Cheesy Queso Petro - Large
The Original Petro with Queso
Grilled Chicken Petro - Small
The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken
Grilled Chicken Petro - Medium
The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken
Grilled Chicken Petro - Large
The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken
BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Small
The Original Petro with bbq pulled pork
BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Medium
The Original Petro with bbq pulled pork
BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Large
The Original Petro with bbq pulled pork
Baja Petro - Small
The Original Petro with salsa and guacamole
Baja Petro - Medium
The Original Petro with salsa and guacamole
Baja Petro - Large
The Original Petro with salsa and guacamole
Vegan Baja Petro - Small
The Original Petro with vegetarian chili, salsa & guacamole
Vegan Baja Petro - Medium
The Original Petro with vegetarian chili, salsa & guacamole
Vegan Baja Petro - Large
The Original Petro with vegetarian chili, salsa & guacamole
Hot Dogs
Baked Potato
Loaded Potato
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and green onion
Petro Potato
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, chili, cheese, tomato, green onion and fritos corn chips
Grilled Chicken Potato
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onion, grilled chicken and choice of sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Potato
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, bbq pulled pork and green onion
Vegan Baja Potato
Giant baked potato with vegetarian chili, tomato, green onion, salsa and guacamole
Nachos
Original Nachos
Chili, queso, cheese, tomato, sour cream and green onion
Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos
Queso, cheese, tomato, bbq pulled pork, sour cream, green onion
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Queso, cheese, tomato, grilled chicken, sour cream, green onion and optional bbq or buffalo sauce
Vegan Baja Nachos
Vegetarian chili, tomatoes, salsa. guacamole and green onion
Sides & Desserts
Wedges
Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles with blue cheese dressing
Petro Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, chili, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, sour cream, Fritos corn chips
BLT Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, green onion and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Grilled Chicken Ranch Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onion, shredded cheese, grilled chicken and ranch dressing
Kids Meal
Petro Meal
chips, chili and cheese served with drink orange wedges and cookie
Nacho Meal
Tortilla chips, queo and cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie
Mac' n Cheese Meal
Mac' n cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie
Hot Dog' n Chips Meal
Hot dog served with drink, orange wedges and cookie