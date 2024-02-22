Pez Coastal Kitchen
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Chilled Beets$17.00
With hazelnuts, bleu cheesecake, winter greens, hibiscus vinaigrette
- Endive$17.00
With coachella dates, persimmon, marcona almonds, burnt honey vinaigrette
- Pez Caesar$18.00
Gem lettuce, baby kale, pepitas, nori crisp, boquerones
- Black Mussels a La Bouillabaisse$25.00
Smoked pepper rouille, sesame griddle cake
- Crispy Sweetbreads Fritto Misto$20.00
With black lime aioli
- BBQ Octopus$27.00
Gigante beans, aji amarillo, castelvetrano olives, basil, pine nuts
- Lobster Bisque Souffle$28.00
Riesling lobster sauce. Allow 15 minutes (copper bar spoon)
- Seared Bluefin Tuna$25.00
With green beans, oyster mushrooms, avocado crème fraiche, truffle-lime vinaigrette
- Daily Special$30.00
Chilled Seafood and Crudos
- Chilled Seafood Tower for 2$175.00
Lobster, 6 jumbo shrimp, 12 oysters, 4 crab claw, 2 scallop aguachile, shooters. Select sauce: black garlic aioli, mignonette, salsa macha
- Daily Oysters on the Half Shell$24.00+
By the dozen, seasonal mignonette, cocktail sauce
- Daily Oysters Al Gratin$24.00+
Herb crumbs, prosciutto, raclette
- Dry-Aged Kingfish Crudo$25.00
House fermented giardiniera, wild oregano oil
- Hokkaido Scallop Tartare$24.00
With braised daikon, white mushrooms, dashi
- Steelhead Trout Rillette$22.00
With American sturgeon caviar, forbidden rice cake, pickled shallots
Entrees
- Whole Fried Fish
Piccata, green blueberry "Capers", lemon, white wine
- Seabass$39.00
Meyer lemon risotto, seafood chorizo bolognese
- Seared Jumbo Scallops$44.00
Smoked ham-celery fritter, truffled apple salad
- Crispy Duck Breast$62.00
Luxardo cherry reduction, sunchoke-duck leg confit gratin
- Smoked Baby Back Ribs$34.00
Wilted chicory, citrus (kumquat) BBQ sauce, bacon vinaigrette, seed crunch
- Ribeye$55.00
Kale salsa verde, green peppercorn demi, pez fries
- Spaghetti Alla Chitarra$45.00
Manila clams, mussels, 24-hour tomatoes, uni nage
- Crispy Half Chicken$42.00
Chicken "Lule", nante carrots, apricot, sage, carrot demi
Veggies and Sides
- Potato Gratin$17.00
With bacon, gruyere cheese, and cippolini onions
- Yam Skins$16.00
With tahini, whipped feta, marcona almonds
- Hickory Smoked Cauliflower Steak$16.00
With chile honey, shallot yogurt
- Savoy Cabbage$15.00
With freekeh, charred eggplant, tomato confit, pumpkin seeds
- Brussels Sprouts$15.00
With red boat caramel, seed crunch, black garlic vinegar
- Fries$10.00
Desserts
- Warm Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cake$14.00
With honeycomb ice cream
- Citrus Olive Oil Cake$14.00
With mascarpone ice cream, limoncello, berries (bergamot-orange)
- Mint-Chip Ice Cream$14.00
Brownie sundae, chocolate strings
- Chai Spice Poached Pear$14.00
With hazelnut crunch, vanilla bean caramel, blackberry compote
- Scoop of Ice Cream$5.00
- Birthday Dessert
Coffee, Tea and Espresso
Bar And Beverages
Liquor
- Well-Skyy$10.00
- Titos$12.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Kettle One$13.00
- Belvedere$15.00
- Well-Bombay$12.00
- Suntory Roku$13.00
- Monkey 47$22.00
- Bombay Sapphire$13.00
- Grey Whale$13.00
- Botanist$15.00
- Well- Bacardi$10.00
- Appleton Estate$13.00
- Dipolotico Reserva$13.00
- Well-Dos Santos$10.00
- Espalon$14.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$13.00
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00
- Don Julio Reposado$18.00
- Don Julio Anejo$22.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Ocho Blanco$18.00
- Ocho ReposadoOut of stock
- Ocho AnejoOut of stock
- Well-Los Javis$13.00
- Del Mageuy Vida$14.00
- Jameson$13.00
- Jack Daniels$13.00
- Crown Royal$13.00
- Nikka Coffee$23.00
- Whistle Pig$16.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Makers Mark$11.00
- Toki Suntory$11.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- Redemption High Rye$12.00
- Old Forester Rye$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Macallan 12$18.00
- Laphroaig 10$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Glenlivet 12$14.00
- Oban 14$16.00
- Balvenie Doublewood$23.00
- Dewars (well)$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Campari$9.00
- Amaro Averna$11.00
- Green Chartruese$19.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Frangelico$11.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$11.00
- St. Germaine$13.00
- Pernod$18.00
- Amaro Nonino$19.00
- Drambui$8.00
- Ancho Reyes$8.00
- Mr. Black$8.00
- Starlino Sweet Vermouth
- Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth
- Jacques Bonet$14.00
House Speciality
Classic Cocktails
- Apple Martini$14.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Colorado Bulldog$12.00
- Daquiri$14.00
- Dark and Stormy$12.00
- French 75$11.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$17.00
- Michelada$8.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Negroni$16.00
- Old Fashioned$17.00
- Sazerac$11.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Smith and Kerns$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Eastside$14.00
- Westside$14.00
- Southside$14.00
- Northside$14.00
- Espresso Martini$18.00
- Mezcal Negroni$18.00
- Last Word$18.00
Beer
- Craftsman Prohibition$9.00
- Alpine Duet$10.00
- Barrel House Blond Ale$10.00
- Dream Patch Cherry Sour$9.00
- Guinness Stout$9.00Out of stock
- Cali Craft Tiki$9.00
- 805$8.00
- Green Flash$9.00
- Apple Pie Cider$9.00Out of stock
- New Belgium Pilser$8.00
- Craftsman 1903$9.00
- Craftsman Cider$9.00
- Pacifico$8.00
- La Chouffe$14.00
- Pizza Port IPA$9.00
- Pizza Port Honey$9.00
- Harland Lager$10.00
- Ogopogo Hazy$10.00
- Watermelon Cider
NA Beverage
WINE
Sparkling Rose
- Meinkang, sparkling Rose GLS$16.00
- Naveran, Cava, spain, Nv GLS$14.00
- Medici Ermete Phermento, Lombrusco, Italy, 2021$54.00
- Palien Grape, Skin Contact, Santa Ynez, Ca., 2022$56.00
- Dopt & Irion, Cremant D Alace, brut, France$58.00
- Maell Dill, Sparkling Moscato Pet Nat, Italy.$64.00
- Schramsberg, Blanc De Blancs, N. Coast, Ca., 2022$84.00
- Bollinger, Champagne Brut Special Cuvee, France.$140.00
- Perrier louet, chamoagne. France, 2013.$425.00
- Meinkang, sparkling Rose BTL$56.00
- Naveran, Cava, spain, Nv BTL$48.00
White Wine
- Fess Parker, Chardonnay, Central Coast, Ca., 2022.. GLS$14.00
- La Cana, Albarino, Spain 2021 GLS$15.00
- Taub Family Vinyards, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, Ca 2018 GLS$15.00
- Drouhin Macon Villages, Chardonnay$17.00
- Cadre, Gruner Veltiner, Edna Valley, Ca GLS$16.00
- Fess Parker, Chardonnay, Central Coast, Ca., 2022 BTL$58.00
- La Cana, Albarino, Spain, 2021 BTL$52.00
- Taub Family Vinyards, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, Ca., 2018 BTL$56.00
- Joseph Drouhin Macon Villages$65.00
- Cadre, Gruner Veltliner, Edna Valley, Ca., 2022 BTL$68.00
- Chateau Recougne, Bordeaux Blanc, France, 2021 BTL$48.00
- Trimbach, Pinot Blanc, Alsace, France, 2019 BTL$50.00
- Txomin Etxaniz, Hondarrabi Zuri, Basque, Spain, 2022 BTL$52.00
- Jean-Marc Brocard, Chablis, Burgundy, France, 2022 BTL$58.00
- Clemens Busch, Riesling Trocken, Germany, 2022 BTL$60.00
- Cadre, Albarino, Edna Valley, Ca., 2022 BTL$68.00
- Villa Bucci, Verdicchio Dei Castelli di Jesi Classico, Italy, 2021 BTL$75.00
- Les Boucauds Claude Riffault, Sancerre, France, 2022 BTL$90.00
- Vins Auvigue, Pouilly-Fuisse 1er Cru, Chardonnay, France, 2020 BTL$106.00
Red Wine
- Jean Claude Mas, Pinot Noir, France, 2022 GLS$14.00
- Cannon Ball, Cabernet Sauvignon, California, 2022 GLS$15.00
- Ken Wright Cellars, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2022 GLS$16.00
- Daou, Discovery Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, 2021 GLS$17.00
- Jean Claude Mas$52.00
- Daou, Discovery Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, 2021 BTL$75.00
- Societa Agricola Il Sasso, Valpolicella Classico, Italy, 2021 BTL$64.00
- TurnBull, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, 2021 BTL$67.00
- Vietti, Nebbiolo, Italy, 2022 BTL$68.00
- Chateau De Pez The 2nd, Red Blend, France, 2020 BTL$76.00
- Etude, Pinot Noir, Napa Carneros, 2019 BTL$78.00
- Muga, Rioja Reserva, Spain, 2019 BTL$80.00
- Chateau la Freynelle, Cabernet Sauvignon, Bordeaux France, 2020 BTL$85.00
- Taub Family Vinyards, Merlot, Napa Valley, 2018 BTL$85.00
- Burgess, Contadina Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2017 BTL$90.00
- Ridge, Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, 2021 BTL$94.00
- Brewer-Clifton, Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills, 2022 BTL$96.00
- L'Aventure Optimus, Syrah, Pasa Robles, 2022 BTL$103.00
- Guinigi, Barolo, Italy, 2016 BTL$120.00