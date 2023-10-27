Phat Banh Mi - Gatherall 2750 Park Ave
Banh Mi
Appetizers/Sides
Tossed in chili lime sauce topped with cilantro.
Crab meat, cream cheese and green onion served with sweet and spicy sauce.
Shredded papaya, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, Thai basil, mint, shiso leaves tossed in nuoc mam dressing topped with crushed peanuts. Served with shrimp chips.
Bean sprouts, shredded carrots, bean thread noodles, mint, cilantro and cucumber. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Shrimp, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, bean thread noodles, mint, cilantro and cucumber. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Pork, shrimp, wood ear mushrooms, vermicelli noodles, onions, carrots and green onions served with nuoc mam dressing.