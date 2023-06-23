Phat Fish Brewing
Food
Pizza
BADLANDS PIZZA
Pepperoni & Italian sausage with a mozzarella cheese blend topped with our house red sauce and creamy ricotta cheese
BAKKEN TACO PIZZA
Taco meat topped with cheddar cheese, chips, lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes and sour cream with a side of salsa
BBQ HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Shredded chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions & pineapple on house red sauce with mozzarella blend cheese, finished with BBQ sauce
BREAKFAST PIZZA
Gravy base with cheddar cheese, eggs, sausage bacon and Canadian bacon, topped with more cheddar cheese
BUFFALO BLEU CHICKEN PIZZA
House-made buffalo chicken on a ranch base with Bleu cheese crumbles, chives topped with a swirl of ranch dressing.
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Sauce, cheese and choice of 4 toppings
CHEESE PIZZA
Mozzarella and cheddar blend cheese on house red sauce
CHICKEN HONEY SRIRACHA PIZZA
Shredded chicken on a garlic base with red onions, jalapenos and mozzarella cheese blend topped with a honey sriracha glaze
CHICKEN JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA
Cream cheese popper base with Pepper Jack cheese, chicken, bacon and onions topped with Jalapenos and Pepper Jack
GARLIC MARGHERITA
Roasted garlic base with mozzarella cheese blend, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese, topped with dried basil. Balsamic vinaigrette glaze on the side
GRASS EATER PIZZA
Onion, tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, black olive and garlic on a light alfredo base with mozzarella blend cheese
MAC & CHEESE PIZZA
Macaroni & white cheddar Cheese with peppers on garlic spread topped with Pepper jack cheese & bacon
MEATATARIAN PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and shredded chicken on house red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese blend
ND HEAT PIZZA
BBQ base topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon and jalapenos and topped with our ND Heat Dry Rub Chicken and honey
PEPPERONI PIZZA
Pepperoni on top of house red sauce and mozzarella cheese blend
PHAT FISH PHILLY PIZZA
Alfredo base with pepperjack cheese and philly mix
SPICY RIG HAND PIZZA
Pepperoni & Italian sausage on house red sauce with a blend of pepper jack & mozzarella cheeses topped with jalapenos, garlic spread and red pepper flakes
Half & Half
Appetizers
BEER CHEESE PRETZEL BITES
Soft pretzel bites served with beer cheese
Cheese Bread
House-made dough with garlic, mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
Breadsticks
PHAT FISH CHARCUTERIE BOARD SINGLE
Seasonal cheeses and meats, olives, nuts and spread
PHAT FISH CHARCUTERIE BOARD SHAREABLE
Seasonal cheeses and meats, olives, nuts and spread
Beer Cheese Nachos
Our fun new twist on our beer cheese nachos. Fun display with all your favorite flavors
MOZZARELLA STICKS
CHEESE FRY
Fries loaded with our beer cheese sauce. Try it loaded
PORK EGG ROLLS
Served with honey
CHICKEN SRIRACHA EGG ROLLS
Served with srircha honey
MAC & CHEESE NACHOS
Macaroni and white cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese and bacon served on nacho chips
PHAT FISH BONE IN WINGS
6 bone in wings
PHAT FISH BONELESS WINGS
6 boneless wings
5 LB WING PARTY PLATTER
5 lbs wings
PHAT FISH SAMPLER PLATTER
Choice of 3 items
POTSTICKERS
6 potstickers served with dipping sauce
HABANERO CHEESE CURDS
ITALIAN NACHOS
Tortilla chips with melted mozzarella cheese blend topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers served with house red sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
Cheese Curds
Pickle Spears
Sandwiches & Fish
PHAT FISH PORK CHOP
Fried Pork Chop sandwich on pretzel bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Mayo and spicy mustard
Fish Tacos
With side of fries or chips
Fish & Chips
Served with fries or slaw
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Regular or Nashville Hot, with fries or slaw
1/3 lb. Brisket Burger
Served on baker boy bun with lettuce, tomato and onion
Pizza Sandwich
Any of our pizzas served in our unique sandwich
Burger Challenge
Salads
House Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onion, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing
Italian Salad
Romaine lettuce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, parmesan cheese, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, with creamy Italian dressing. Balsamic vinaigrette glaze on the side upon request
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce with taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and tortilla strip with sour cream and salsa
Western Edge Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce with shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla strips, with chipotle ranch dressing
Mediterranean Ahi Salad
Heritage blend salad topped with fresh seared Ahi tuna, cucumber, onions, tomato and feta with an Aegean Olive and Feta Dressing
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and crutons