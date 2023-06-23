Phat Fish Brewing

Food

Pizza

BADLANDS PIZZA

$14.00

Pepperoni & Italian sausage with a mozzarella cheese blend topped with our house red sauce and creamy ricotta cheese

BAKKEN TACO PIZZA

$18.00

Taco meat topped with cheddar cheese, chips, lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes and sour cream with a side of salsa

BBQ HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.00

Shredded chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions & pineapple on house red sauce with mozzarella blend cheese, finished with BBQ sauce

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$19.00

Gravy base with cheddar cheese, eggs, sausage bacon and Canadian bacon, topped with more cheddar cheese

BUFFALO BLEU CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.00

House-made buffalo chicken on a ranch base with Bleu cheese crumbles, chives topped with a swirl of ranch dressing.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$17.00

Sauce, cheese and choice of 4 toppings

CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

Mozzarella and cheddar blend cheese on house red sauce

CHICKEN HONEY SRIRACHA PIZZA

$19.00

Shredded chicken on a garlic base with red onions, jalapenos and mozzarella cheese blend topped with a honey sriracha glaze

CHICKEN JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA

$19.00

Cream cheese popper base with Pepper Jack cheese, chicken, bacon and onions topped with Jalapenos and Pepper Jack

GARLIC MARGHERITA

$17.00

Roasted garlic base with mozzarella cheese blend, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese, topped with dried basil. Balsamic vinaigrette glaze on the side

GRASS EATER PIZZA

$18.00

Onion, tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, black olive and garlic on a light alfredo base with mozzarella blend cheese

MAC & CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

Macaroni & white cheddar Cheese with peppers on garlic spread topped with Pepper jack cheese & bacon

MEATATARIAN PIZZA

$19.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and shredded chicken on house red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese blend

ND HEAT PIZZA

$19.00

BBQ base topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon and jalapenos and topped with our ND Heat Dry Rub Chicken and honey

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.00

Pepperoni on top of house red sauce and mozzarella cheese blend

PHAT FISH PHILLY PIZZA

$19.00

Alfredo base with pepperjack cheese and philly mix

SPICY RIG HAND PIZZA

$18.00

Pepperoni & Italian sausage on house red sauce with a blend of pepper jack & mozzarella cheeses topped with jalapenos, garlic spread and red pepper flakes

Half & Half

$16.00

Appetizers

BEER CHEESE PRETZEL BITES

$9.00Out of stock

Soft pretzel bites served with beer cheese

Cheese Bread

$9.00

House-made dough with garlic, mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Breadsticks

$8.00

PHAT FISH CHARCUTERIE BOARD SINGLE

$14.00

Seasonal cheeses and meats, olives, nuts and spread

PHAT FISH CHARCUTERIE BOARD SHAREABLE

$24.00

Seasonal cheeses and meats, olives, nuts and spread

Beer Cheese Nachos

$13.00

Our fun new twist on our beer cheese nachos. Fun display with all your favorite flavors

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.00

CHEESE FRY

$8.00

Fries loaded with our beer cheese sauce. Try it loaded

PORK EGG ROLLS

$11.00

Served with honey

CHICKEN SRIRACHA EGG ROLLS

$11.00

Served with srircha honey

MAC & CHEESE NACHOS

$13.00

Macaroni and white cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese and bacon served on nacho chips

PHAT FISH BONE IN WINGS

$9.00+

6 bone in wings

PHAT FISH BONELESS WINGS

$8.00+

6 boneless wings

5 LB WING PARTY PLATTER

$55.00

5 lbs wings

PHAT FISH SAMPLER PLATTER

$5.00

Choice of 3 items

POTSTICKERS

$11.00

6 potstickers served with dipping sauce

HABANERO CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

ITALIAN NACHOS

$13.00

Tortilla chips with melted mozzarella cheese blend topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers served with house red sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Pickle Spears

$9.00

Sandwiches & Fish

PHAT FISH PORK CHOP

$15.00

Fried Pork Chop sandwich on pretzel bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Mayo and spicy mustard

Fish Tacos

$15.00

With side of fries or chips

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Served with fries or slaw

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Regular or Nashville Hot, with fries or slaw

1/3 lb. Brisket Burger

$15.00

Served on baker boy bun with lettuce, tomato and onion

Pizza Sandwich

$15.00

Any of our pizzas served in our unique sandwich

Burger Challenge

$17.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onion, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing

Italian Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, parmesan cheese, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, with creamy Italian dressing. Balsamic vinaigrette glaze on the side upon request

Taco Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce with taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and tortilla strip with sour cream and salsa

Western Edge Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce with shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla strips, with chipotle ranch dressing

Mediterranean Ahi Salad

$14.00

Heritage blend salad topped with fresh seared Ahi tuna, cucumber, onions, tomato and feta with an Aegean Olive and Feta Dressing

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and crutons

Lil Fish

LIL’ FISH MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

LIL’ FISH MINI CORN DOGS

$7.00

LIL’ FISH PERSONAL PAN PIZZA

$7.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, pepperoni, sausage and Canadian bacon

LIL’ FISH CHICKEN CHUNKS

$7.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Coslaw

$5.00

Condiments

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Salsa

$0.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Side Red Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Siracha Glaze

$0.75

Dessert

Mini Donuts

$10.00

13 deep fried donuts drizzled in cinnamon and sugar with chocolate drizzle

Fried Cheesecake

$10.00

Sprinkled with powered sugar and chocolate drizzle

Ice Cream Cookie

$5.00

Ice Cream Bar

$3.00

Event Food

BUFFET

Beverages

NA Beverage

Water

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Coffee

$1.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Kids Cup

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pitcher

$12.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

To Go Beer

6 pack to go

6 PACK TO GO

$11.00

CASE (4-6PK)

$44.00

Growler Fill

GROWLER FILL

$15.00

Crowler

CROWLER

$10.00