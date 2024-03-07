Phat Jawns 39 Fort Dix Rd
Appetizers
- Skin on Fries$6.99
A hefty serving of crispy piping-hot french fries
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
A hefty serving of piping-hot sweet potato French fries blasted with kosher salt and a side of Pure Maple Syrup for dipping
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce
- Macaroni and Cheese Bites$9.99
Deep Fried Mac and Cheese.
- Onion RIngs$8.99
Lightly fried to a golden crisp served with Texas petal sauce
- Loaded Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips stacked high with grilled chicken, bacon, jalapenos, red onion, sour cream, cheese wiz, and chives
- Loaded Tator Tots$12.99
A hefty serving of piping hot tots topped with cheese whiz, bacon, sour cream and chives
- Sampler Jawn$12.99
Dessert
Phat Jawns
- Phat Classic Philly Jawn$16.99
Packed with marinated beef ribeye, smothered in Cooper Sharp, and perfectly seasoned. Add a small FF for $2.99 *Options available for Whiz, fried onions lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup
- Phat Chicken Cheesesteak Jawn$13.99
Packed with sliced chicken, smothered in Cooper Sharp, and perfectly seasoned. Add a small FF for $2.99 *Options available for Buffalo, Whiz, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup
- Phat A-Jeezy Jawn$15.99
Cheese Steak, Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks and FF *Options available for Whiz, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup
- Phat Barnyard Jawn$15.99
Cheesesteak, Chicken Cheesesteak, Eggs, Bacon, and Tots
- Phat Breakfast Jawn$14.99
Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Pork Roll, Tator Tots, Cooper Sharp, Phat Jawns Spicy Syrupy Sauce
- Phat Mad-O Jawn$13.99
Chicken Fingers, Mozz Sticks, Mac & Cheese Bites, Honey Mustard and French Fries
- Gianna's Healthy Jawn$14.99
Juicy grilled chicken breast served on Brioche Bun with melty provolone cheese, bacon, grilled red onion, fresh peaches, arugula, and a drizzle of hot honey served with sweet ff
- Triple Smash Jawn$14.99
Three Smashburger patties with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses with caramelized onions on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries
- The Chaffle$14.99
Fried chicken laid between two Belgian waffles drenched in Phat Jawns Spicy syrupy sauce with side of sweet ff and Pure Maple Syrup for drizzling
Mini Jawns
- Mini Classic Jawn$11.99
Packed with marinated beef ribeye, smothered in Cooper Sharp, and perfectly seasoned. Add a small FF for $2.99 *Options available for Whiz, fried onions lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup
- Mini Classic Chicken Jawn$9.99
Packed with sliced chicken, smothered in Cooper Sharp, and perfectly seasoned. Add a small FF for $2.99 *Options available for Buffalo, Whiz, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup
- Mini Breakfast Jawn$9.99
Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Pork Roll, Tator Tots, Cooper Sharp, Phat Jawns Spicy Syrupy Sauce
- Mini Barnyard Jawn$11.99
Cheesesteak, Chicken Cheesesteak, Eggs, Bacon, and Tots
- Mini A-Jeezy Jawn$11.99
Cheese Steak, Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks and FF *Options available for Whiz, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup