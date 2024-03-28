Philly's Phinest
ONLINE FOOD
Starters
- Deep Fried Cheese Ravioli$6.75
- Popcorn Chicken$6.50
- French Fries$3.75
- Pierogies$5.25
4 Pierogies served with sour cream
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.75
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.25
- Dynabites$6.75
Jalepeno and cheddar bites deep fried, 6 to an order
- Chicken Fingers$7.25
- Fried Veggies$6.25Out of stock
A mixture of fried veggies served with horseradish
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites$6.25
Chicken, ham and cheese- served with a side of honey mustard
- Chicken Tacos$6.25
Mini fried chicken tacos, served with salsa and sour cream
- Potato Pancakes$6.25
Mini potato pancakes served with sour cream
- Curly Fries$3.50
- Buffalo Bites$7.75
- Funnel Fries$6.99
- Corn Nuggets$5.99
Served with Maple syrup
- Chicken Fries$6.50
- Onion Rings$4.25
- Crab Fries$4.25
- Mac An Cheese Wedges$6.99
- Buffalo Fried Cauliflower$6.99
- Spicy Pickle Chips$6.99
Salad
- Tossed Salad$5.25
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, croutons and onions
- Tossed Salad add Tuna Salad$8.25
Tossed salad with a scoop of homemade tuna salad
- Tossed Salad add Chicken Salad$8.25
Tossed salad with scoop of homemade chicken salad
- Antipasto$12.25
Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Boiled Ham, Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, hot pepper, sweet pepper, tomato, onion, black olives and romaine lettuce
- Garden Salad$8.75
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli and black olives and homemade croutons
- Garden Salad Chicken$11.75
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, black olives, homemade croutons topped with grilled chicken
- Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine Lettuce, Parm Cheese, black olives, fresh baked croutons and our homemade Caesar Dressing
- Caesar Salad with Chicken$11.75
Romaine Lettuce, Parm Cheese, black olives, fresh baked croutons and our homemade Caesar Dressing topped with grilled chicken
- Daily Double$11.25
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumber and croutons topped with a scoop of tuna salad and a scoop of chicken salad
- Chef Salad$12.25
Garden salad topped with ham, turkey, American Cheese, and egg wedges
- Buffalo Bite Salad$10.75
Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, cucumber and croutons topped with buffalo bites and mozzarella cheese
- Pittsburgh Steak Salad$11.75
Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots and cucumber topped with french fries, chopped steak and American Cheese
- Pittsburgh Chicken Steak Salad$11.75
Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots and cucumber topped with french fries, chopped chicken and American Cheese
- Southwestern Ranch Salad$12.25
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots and croutons, egg, bacon, fried chicken and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with tangy ranch dressing
- Chopped Cobb Salad$11.25
Lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, egg wedges, cucumbers, onions, carrots, broccoli, shredded cheese, and bacon
- Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken$13.50
Lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, egg wedges, cucumbers, onions, carrots, broccoli, shredded cheese, bacon and grilled chicken.
Petite Hoagies
- Petite Roast Beef$9.25
House sliced roast beef on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Petite Italian$9.25
Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami and ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Petite Cheese$9.25
America, Swiss, and Provolone served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Petite Turkey$9.25
Fresh sliced turkey served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Petite Tuna$9.25
House made tuna salad served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Petite Ham$9.25
In house sliced ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Petite American$9.25
Turkey and Roast Beef served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Petite Veggie$9.25
Provolone Cheese, broccoli, black olives, cucumber, and carrots served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Petite Chicken Wing$9.25
Provolone Cheese, fried chicken tenders, mild wing sauce and blue cheese
- Petite Chicken Parmigiana$9.25
Provolone Cheese, fried chicken, sauce and oregano
- Petite BLT Hoagie$9.25
Lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo
- Petite Cheeseburger Hoagie$9.25
Grilled burger, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Petite Chicken Finger Hoagie$9.25
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, mayo and American Cheese
Regular Hoagies
- Regular Roast Beef$11.25
In house sliced Roast beef served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Regular Italian$11.25
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Regular Cheese$11.25
America, Swiss and Provolone Cheeseserved on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Regular Turkey$11.25
In house sliced Turkey served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Regular Tuna$11.25
House made tuna salad served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Regular Ham$11.25
In house sliced hame served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Regular American$11.25
Roast Beef and Turkey served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Regular Veggie$11.25
Cucumbers, carrots, broccoli, black olives, served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Regular Chicken Wing$11.25
Provolone , fried chicken tenders, mild wing sauce and blue cheese
- Regular Chicken Parmigiana$11.25
Provolone Cheese, fried chicken tenders, sauce and oregano
- Regular BLT Hoagie$11.25
Lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo
- Regular Cheeseburger Hoagie$11.25
Grilled burger, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Regular Chicken Finger Hoagie$11.25
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, mayo and American Cheese
Monster Hoagies
- Monster Roast Beef$15.25
In house sliced roast beef served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Monster Italian$15.25
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Monster Cheese$15.25
American, Provolone and Swiss served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Monster Turkey$15.25
In house sliced turkey breast served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Monster Tuna$15.25
House made tuna salad served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Monster Ham$15.25
In house sliced ham served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Monster American$15.25
Turkey and Roast beef served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Monster Veggie$15.25
Broccoli, carrots, black olives, cucumber served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Monster Chicken Wing$15.25
Provolone Cheese, fried chicken tenders, mild wing sauce, blue cheese
- Monster Chicken Parmigiana$15.25
Provolone Cheese, fried chicken tenders, sauce and oregano
- Monster BLT Hoagie$15.25
Lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo
- Monster Cheeseburger Hoagie$15.25
Grilled burger with Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Monster Chicken Finger Hoagie$15.25
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, mayo and American Cheese
Petite Steaks
- Petite Regular Steak ( NO CHEESE)$8.75
Freshly chopped steak served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll
- Petite Cheesesteak$8.75
Classic Philly cheesesteak, comes just steak and cheese.
- Petite Pizza Cheesesteak$8.75
Cheesesteak with Provolone Cheese, sauce and oregano
- Petite Zep Cheesesteak$8.75
Cheesesteak with Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Petite California Cheesesteak$8.75
Cheesesteak with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- Petite California Steak (NO CHEESE)$8.75
Steak, no cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Petite California Cheesesteak$8.75
Steak, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Petite Meatball With Cheese$8.75
Meatballs and Provolone Cheese, baked in the oven on a roll
- Petite Meatball (NO CHEESE)$8.75
Baked meatballs on a roll
- Petite Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)$8.75
Fresh chopped chicken add scratch made tomato sauce, fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers free of charge.
- Petite Chicken Cheesesteak$8.75
Fresh chopped chicken with melted American Cheese, add scratch made tomato sauce, fried onions, mushrooms, sweet and hot peppers free of charge.
- Petite California Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)$8.75
Chicken steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Petite California Chicken Cheesesteak$8.75
Chicken steak with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Petite Southwestern Cheesesteak$8.75
Chopped steak topped with Cheese Wiz, jalepenos and a spicy sauce ***THIS IS NOT A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK, IT HAS JALOPENOS, SPICY SAUCE AND WIZ, IF YOU DO NOT WANT THESE PLEASE ORDER A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK AND ADD YOUR TOPPINGS*******
- Petite Southwestern Chicken Cheesesteak$8.75
Chopped steak topped with Cheese Wiz, jalepenos and a spicy sauce ***THIS IS NOT A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK, IT HAS JALOPENOS, SPICY SAUCE AND WIZ, IF YOU DO NOT WANT THESE PLEASE ORDER A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK AND ADD YOUR TOPPINGS*******
Regular Steaks
- Reglar Regular Steak ( NO CHEESE)$11.50
Freshly chopped steak served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll
- Regular Cheesesteak$11.50
Just steak and American Cheese
- RegualrPizza Cheesesteak$11.50
Cheesesteak topped with Provolone Cheese, sauce and oregano
- Regular Zep Cheesesteak$11.50
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- RegularCalifornia Cheesesteak$11.50
Classic cheesesteak topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Regular California Steak (NO CHEESE)$11.50
Classic steak topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- RegularCalifornia Cheesesteak$11.50
- Regular Meatball With Cheese$11.50
Meatballs baked with Provolone Cheese on a roll
- Regular Meatball (NO CHEESE)$11.50
Meatballs baked on a roll
- Regular Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)$11.50
Chopped chicken- sauce, onions, sweet peppers and sweet peppers can be added on request
- Regular Chicken Cheesesteak$11.50
Chopped chicken and American Cheese- sauce, onions, sweet peppers and sweet peppers can be added on request
- Regular California Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)$11.50
Chicken steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Regular California Chicken Cheesesteak$11.50
Chicken cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- RegularSausage Peppers and Onions$11.50
Sausage with onions and green peppers
- Regular Southwestern Cheesesteak$11.50
Chopped steak topped with Cheese Wiz, jalepenos and a spicy sauce ***THIS IS NOT A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK, IT HAS JALOPENOS, SPICY SAUCE AND WIZ, IF YOU DO NOT WANT THESE PLEASE ORDER A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK AND ADD YOUR TOPPINGS*******
- Regular Southwestern Chicken Cheesesteak$11.50
Chopped steak topped with Cheese Wiz, jalepenos and a spicy sauce ***THIS IS NOT A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK, IT HAS JALOPENOS, SPICY SAUCE AND WIZ, IF YOU DO NOT WANT THESE PLEASE ORDER A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK AND ADD YOUR TOPPINGS*******
Monster Steaks
- Monster Regular Steak ( NO CHEESE)$16.25
Freshly chopped steak served on a fresh baked Amoroso roll
- Monster Cheesesteak$16.25
Just steak and American cheese
- Monster Pizza Cheesesteak$16.25
Cheesesteak with Provolone Cheese, sauce and oregano
- Monster Zep Cheesesteak$16.25
Cheesesteak with Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- MonsterCalifornia Cheesesteak$16.25
Cheesesteak with lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Monster California Steak (NO CHEESE)$16.25
Chopped steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Monster California Cheesesteak$16.25
- Monster Meatball With Cheese$15.25
Meatballs baked with Provolone Cheese on a roll
- Monster Meatball (NO CHEESE)$15.25
Meatballs baked on a roll
- Monster Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)$16.25
Chopped chicken- sauce, onions, sweet peppers and sweet peppers can be added on request
- Monster Chicken Cheesesteak$16.25
Chopped chicken-with American Cheese- sauce, onions, sweet peppers and sweet peppers can be added on request
- Monster California Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)$16.25
Chicken steak with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Monster California Chicken Cheesesteak$16.25
Chicken cheesesteak topped lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Monster Southwestern Cheesesteak$16.25
Chopped steak topped with Cheese Wiz, jalepenos and a spicy sauce ***THIS IS NOT A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK, IT HAS JALOPENOS, SPICY SAUCE AND WIZ, IF YOU DO NOT WANT THESE PLEASE ORDER A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK AND ADD YOUR TOPPINGS*******
- Monster Southwestern Chicken Cheesesteak$16.25
Chopped steak topped with Cheese Wiz, jalepenos and a spicy sauce ***THIS IS NOT A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK, IT HAS JALOPENOS, SPICY SAUCE AND WIZ, IF YOU DO NOT WANT THESE PLEASE ORDER A REGULAR CHEESESTEAK AND ADD YOUR TOPPINGS*******
- Monster Sausage, Peppers, and Onions$15.99
Wings
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.50
Grilled Chicken and Romaine lettuce with our house made Caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.50
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella, and lettuce
- Rita Wrap$10.50
Turkey, Swiss, lettuce and 1000 Island dressing
- Turkey Wrap$10.50
Turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce and ranch dressing
- Cheesesteak Wrap$10.50
Chopped steak, American cheese, sweet peppers and onions
- California Wrap$10.50
Grilled Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
- Roast Beef Wrap$10.50
Roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- BLT Wrap$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Italian Wrap$10.50
Capicola, salami, ham, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and oregano
- Veggie Wrap$10.50
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, cucumbers, broccoli, oil and oregano
- Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$10.50
Hot Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese and Tomato$7.25
- Grilled Cheese with Ham$8.25
- Grilled Cheeseburger$9.50
Hamburger patty in the middle of a classic grilled cheese
- Grilled Chicken Brest$9.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Fried chicken, mild wing sauce, blue cheese, American cheese
- Fried Fish Sandwich$9.50
Tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato, American cheese
- Patty Melt$9.50
1000 Island dressing, hamburger, grilled onions, Swiss cheese
- Krabby Patty$9.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, tarter sauce
- BLT Deli$9.50
Clubs and Sandwiches
- Turkey Club$11.50
Triple decker sandwich with turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and American Cheese
- Ham Club$11.50
Triple decker sandwich with ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and American Cheese
- Roast Beef Club$11.50
Triple decker sandwich with roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and American Cheese
- American Club$11.50
Triple decker sandwich with turkey and roast beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and American Cheese
- Tuna Club$11.50
Triple decker sandwich with tuna, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and American Cheese
- BLT Club$11.75
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, American Cheese, mayo
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.25
Homemade chicken salad (chicken, mayo and celery) with lettuce and tomato
- Roast Beef Sandwich$8.25
Roast beef, Swiss Cheese, tomato, and lettuce. Choice of cheese
- Turkey Sandwich$8.25
Turkey, tomato, and lettuce choice of cheese
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.25
with lettuce and tomato
Burgers
Paninis
- Rita Panini$11.50
Turkey, Swiss and 1000 Island dressing
- Tangy Roast Beef Panini$11.50
Roast beef, Swiss Cheese and a creamy horseradish dressing
- Mock Chicken Wing Panini$11.50
Chicken Fingers, with mild wing sauce and blue cheese dressing and American Cheese
- Cordon Blue Panini$11.50
Chicken fingers, baked ham, Swiss Cheese, and honey mustard
- Italian Panini$11.50
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, tomatoes and sweet peppers
- Hero Panini$11.50
Roast beef, turkey, American Cheese, tomato and mayo
- 3 Cheese Panini$11.50
American, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese with sliced tomato
- Chipper Panini$11.50
Our famous cheesesteak with Provolone Cheese, grilled onion and a side of sauce
Dinners
Small Pizza
- Sm. BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.50
Chicken Steak, BBQ sauce, purple onions, American and Mozzerella cheese
- Sm. Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.50
Chicken Steak, ranch, bacon, American and Mozzerella cheese
- Sm. Cheesesteak Pizza$14.50
Tomato sauce, American and Mozzarella Cheese, and chopped steak
- Sm. Philly House Pie$14.50
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon green pepper, onions and mushrooms
- Sm Veggie Pie$14.50
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, and tomato slices
- Sm. Pizza$8.50
Fresh ingredients- small is 12"- 8 slices
- Sm. Chicken Wing Pizza$10.50
American and Mozzarella cheese, our mild wing sauce and chopped chicken
- Sm. Cheeseburger Pizza$10.50
Tomato sauce, American cheese, ground burger and mozzarella cheese
- Sm. White Pizza Tomato$10.50
Topped with Ricotta , mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes and oregano
- Sm White Pizza Broccoli$10.50
Topped with Ricotta , mozzarella, garlic, broccoli and oregano
- Sm White Pizza Plain$10.50
Topped with Ricotta , mozzarella, garlic, and oregano
- Small Pagash$12.50Out of stock
Large Pizza
- Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie$18.25
Chicken Steak, ranch, bacon, American and Mozzerella cheese
- Lg. BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.25
Chicken Steak, BBQ, red onions, American and Mozzerella cheese
- Lg. White Pizza With Tomato$15.25
Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese, garlic, oregano and tomatoes.
- Lg. Philly's House Pie$19.25
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, green peppers, onions and mushroom
- Lg. Veggie Pie$18.25
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onion and sliced tomatoes
- Lg. Pizza$12.25
- Lg. Chicken Wing Pizza$15.25
Mild wing sauce, American and Mozzarella cheese, and chopped chicken
- Lg. Cheesesteak Pizza$15.25
Tomato sauce, American and Mozzarella Cheese and our chopped steak
- Lg. Cheeseburger Pizza$18.99
Tomato sauce, American and Mozzarella Cheese and ground hamburger
- Lg. White Pizza Broccoli$15.25
Topped with Ricotta , mozzarella, garlic, broccoli and oregano
- Lg.White Pizza Plain$15.25
Topped with Ricotta , mozzarella, garlic, and oregano
- Large Pagash$15.50Out of stock
Small Stromboli
- Sm. House Strom$13.25
Capicola, salami, ham, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with one side of sauce
- Sm. Sausage Strom$13.25
Italian sausage, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with one side of sauce
- Sm. Ham Strom$13.25
Ham, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with one side of sauce
- Sm. Veggie Strom$13.25
Broccoli, onions. mushroom, black olives, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with one side of sauce
- Sm. Meatball Strom$13.25
Meatballs, sauce, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with one side of sauce
- Sm .Tuna Strom$13.25
Tuna, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with one side of sauce
- Sm. Steak Strom$13.25
Chopped steak, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with one side of sauce
- Sm.Chicken Steak Strom$13.25
Chopped chicken steak, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese
- Sm. Chicken Cordon Blue Strom$14.25
Fried chicken tenders, ham, honey mustard, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with an additional side of Honey Mustard
- Sm. Chicken Parm Strom$14.25
Fried chicken, sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese. Served with one side of sauce
- Sm.Chicken Wing Strom$14.25
Fried chicken, mild wind sauce, blue cheese dressing, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with an additional Mild sauce and blue cheese dressing.
- Sm.King Street Strom$14.25
Roast beef, Swiss and American Cheese, tomato, mushroom and gravy. Served with two sides of additional gravy.
- Sm. Calzone (One Size)$9.25
Ricotta, Mozzarella and Provolone, with spices. Served with one side of sauce
Large Stromboli
- Lg House Strom$15.99
Capicola, salami, ham, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with two sides of sauce.
- Lg Ham Strom$15.99
Ham, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with two sides of sauce.
- Lg Steak Strom$15.99
Chopped steak, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with two sides of sauce.
- Lg Chicken Steak Strom$15.99
Chopped chicken steak, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with two sides of sauce.
- Lg Tuna Strom$15.99
Tuna, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with two sides of sauce.
- Lg Sausage Strom$15.99
Italian sausage, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with two sides of sauce.
- Lg Veggie Strom$15.99
Broccoli, black olives, onion and mushroom, tomato and sweet pepper, American and Provolone Cheese. Served with two sides of sauce.
- Lg Cordon Blue Strom$16.99
Fried chicken tenders, ham, Swiss cheese and American cheese, honey mustard. Served with two additional sides of honey mustard.
- Lg Chicken Parm Strom$16.99
Fried chicken tenders, sauce, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with two sides of sauce.
- Lg Chicken Wing Strom$16.99
Fried chicken tenders with mild wing sauce, blue cheese and American and Provolone Cheese. Served with two sides of mild wing sauce and blue cheese dressing.
- Lg King Street Strom$16.99
Roast beef, Swiss and American Cheese, tomato, mushroom and gravy. Served with two sides of additional gravy.
Chips
Deserts
Drinks
N/A Beverage
- Fountain$2.00
- Aquafina Water$1.50
- Brisk$2.12
- Doles Straw Lemonade$2.12
- Bubbly Blackberry$2.12
- Bubbly Cherry$2.12
- Grapefruit Bubly$2.12
- Cherry Pepsi$2.12
- Crush Grape$2.12
- Crush Orange$2.12
- Crush Pineapple$2.12
- Crush Watermelon$2.12Out of stock
- Diet Pepsi$2.12
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.12
- Dr Pepper Cream$2.12
- Dr. Pepper$2.12Out of stock
- Starry$2.12
- Starry Zero$2.12
- Gatorade White$2.75
- Orange Gatorade$2.75
- Gatorade Red$2.75
- Green Gatorade$2.75
- Gatorade Yellow$2.75
- Gatorlyte$2.99
- Gatorade Blue$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.12
- Mountain Dew$2.12
- Mountain Dew Blue$2.12
- Mountain Dew Red$2.12
- Mountain Dew Orange$2.12
- Mountain Dew Summer Breeze$2.12
- Mug Root Beer$2.12
- Cherry Pepsi ZERO$2.12
- Employee Drink$1.41
- Pepsi$2.12
- Twister Tropical Fury $1.79$1.99
- Pepsi Zero$2.12
- Pure Leaf Lemon$2.12
- Pureleaf Cherry Hibiscus$2.12Out of stock
- Pureleaf Extra Sweet Tea$2.12
- Pureleaf Honey Greentea$2.12
- Pureleaf MangoHibiscus$2.12Out of stock
- Pureleaf Peach$2.12
- Pureleaf Peach Hibiscus$2.12Out of stock
- Pureleaf Raspberry$2.12
- Pureleaf Sweet Tea$2.12
- Pureleaf Unsweet Green Tea$2.12
- Pureleaf Unsweet Lemon$2.12
- Pureleaf Unsweetened$2.12
- Twister Fruit Punch$2.10
- Twister Strawberry Kiwi$2.10Out of stock
- Teahouse Fuji Apple$2.50
- Teahouse Sicilian Honey Suckel$2.50
- Tropicana Apple$2.65
- Tropicana Orange Juice$2.65
- Tropicana Lemonade$2.65
- Twister Blue Raz$2.10
- Twister Cherry Blast$2.10
- Coffee$2.00Out of stock
- Brisk 2L$3.05
- Crush Orange 2L$3.05
- Crush Grape 2L$3.05
- Crush Fruit Punch$3.05Out of stock
- Crush Pineapple 2L$3.05
- Crush Watermellon 2L$3.05Out of stock
- Diet Dr. Pepper 2L$3.05
- Diet Pepsi 2L$3.05
- Dr. Pepper 2L$3.05
- Ginger Ale 2 L$3.05
- Mountain Dew 2L$3.05
- Mugg Rootbeer 2L$3.05
- Pepsi 2L$3.05
- Starry 2L$3.05
- Cherry Pepsi 2L$3.05
- Strawberry Lemonade 2ltr$3.05
- Fountain Pitcher$6.00